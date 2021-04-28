 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Train hits tractor-trailer carrying bricks and unlike the cartoons of yesteryear, they did not all fly up in the air and land in a nice, neat pile resembling a bank, or library   (wtae.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some truths, some untruths in those old cartoons. I think they taught me a lot about the grown up world, regardless of how "violent" (eyeroll) people complain they were.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amazing it didn't derail the train, that's a hell of an obstacle.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they weren't carrying a load of lumber, the losses would have been in the billions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Amazing it didn't derail the train, that's a hell of an obstacle.


Not as such.  If something's not down on the track where it can easily get between the wheels and the track, or damage the track severely, it's pretty hard to derail a train, or even stop one.   Sure a truck full of bricks is pretty heavy but trains can range from like 5k tons at the short end to upwards of 20 nearabouts depending on how long they are.  Multiply by 40 mph or so, maybe more if they're really moving... that's one hell of a lot of weight and inertia gluing them to the track.
 
Monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Pretty sure it was because there was a truck on the tracks, but I'm not a member of the NTSB, so it could have been aliens or something.
 
Mukster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Actually, a messy pile of bricks from a train wreck seems like a proper model for the Drumpf predisental libarry. Only thing missing is the eternally flaming dumpster fire.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Some truths, some untruths in those old cartoons. I think they taught me a lot about the grown up world, regardless of how "violent" (eyeroll) people complain they were.


When Jerry filled Tom's mouth with bullets and then set them off by smashing him in the back of the head with the butt of a pistol, I didn't see violence.  I saw a lesson about imaginative repurposing of resources.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Always bet on the train.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even with AdBlock Plus, I had to close five separate windows/notifications on that site. What the actual f*ck.
 
