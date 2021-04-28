 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   "Forgotten" astronaut Michael Collins will never be forgotten   (npr.org) divider line
45
    More: Sad, Apollo 11, Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong, NASA, Moon, NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk, Buzz Aldrin, famous space missions of all time  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 28 Apr 2021 at 12:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Space Man, I'll pour a shot for you

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



/I never forgot him
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed, spaceman.

When you get to the Pearly Gates, make sure someone else is the valet this time.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Rip.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god dammit I hate that this is accurate.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While he didn't walk on the moon this xkcd.com seems relevant:

https://xkcd.com/893/
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sad but he had a heck of a life.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: god dammit I hate that this is accurate.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 740x382]


Doh!

Great minds, etc.  Yeah, I has a sad since I grew up in the space age.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that during his time along in the command module, on the far side of the moon, he was the furthest away from another person that possibly anyone had ever been.

Which is a weird random thing
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Worth reading
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: khitsicker: god dammit I hate that this is accurate.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 740x382]

Doh!

Great minds, etc.  Yeah, I has a sad since I grew up in the space age.



this one works too.

https://what-if.xkcd.com/72/

"Far from feeling lonely or abandoned, I feel very much a part of what is taking place on the lunar surface ... I don't mean to deny a feeling of solitude. It is there, reinforced by the fact that radio contact with the Earth abruptly cuts off at the instant I disappear behind the moon.
I am alone now, truly alone, and absolutely isolated from any known life. I am it. If a count were taken, the score would be three billion plus two over on the other side of the moon, and one plus God knows what on this side."
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God speed you glorious man. Never will this generation forget.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ad astra, Mr. Collins.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: god dammit I hate that this is accurate.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 740x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's within the margin of error.

/Not applicable in this case.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


This photo contains every human being - alive or dead, from the beginning of humanity to July 21st, 1969 - except Michael Collins.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is his hearse just going to circle the graveyard while other people are buried?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

This photo contains every human being - alive or dead, from the beginning of humanity to July 21st, 1969 - except Michael Collins.


He knows what he did.
 
orbister
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When the Apollo 11 crew were awarded their Presidential Medals of Freedom, only Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin got to go into the White House to meet Nixon. Michael Collins stayed in the taxi and went round the block a few times.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He had added me on Instagram after he liked one of my pics I posted.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Loneliest man in history.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
far and away my favorite mustache in history.

you're now one with the cosmos, spaceman.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rest in Glory, spaceman.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For Michael Collins, Jeffrey and Me (2001 Remaster)
Youtube eG5zRt-sNWE


Not forgotten by all.  RIP, spaceman.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For such a great achievement, it's sad that he isn't that well known.
Maybe he could have done something so that people remembered him.
Like punch somebody.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Earth below us
Drifting, falling
Floating weightless
Coming home
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

frankb00th: He had added me on Instagram after he liked one of my pics I posted.


Well, go ahead, post it. This thread is worthless without pics.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: So is his hearse just going to circle the graveyard while other people are buried?


Too soon!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was never forgotten
Not as famous, but never forgotten
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 419x630]

Worth reading


Came to post this.  Note the lack of "with ghost writer", he claims to have written it himself.  Easily the best history of space and description of what the astronaut program was like from the inside (and only way I'd have ever heard of the Astronauts we lost while flying their available jets).  Also have to thank him for some wonderful times (I grew up near Baltimore and got to visit it often).

Fark user imageView Full Size


He was the first director, oversaw the construction and opening, and I'm sure had a lot to do with obtaining the original exhibits.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somehow, in light of the fact that there will never be solo missions to the moon or Mars, or anywhere else in the solar system, the achievement of "most isolated human being in all of human history, potentially for the rest of history" seems to be just as important as, if not more so than, "landed on another world".

RIP Collins.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: So is his hearse just going to circle the graveyard while other people are buried?


Fark user imageView Full Size



//I lol'd
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

khitsicker: FrostbiteFallsMN: khitsicker: god dammit I hate that this is accurate.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 740x382]

Doh!

Great minds, etc.  Yeah, I has a sad since I grew up in the space age.


this one works too.

https://what-if.xkcd.com/72/

"Far from feeling lonely or abandoned, I feel very much a part of what is taking place on the lunar surface ... I don't mean to deny a feeling of solitude. It is there, reinforced by the fact that radio contact with the Earth abruptly cuts off at the instant I disappear behind the moon.
I am alone now, truly alone, and absolutely isolated from any known life. I am it. If a count were taken, the score would be three billion plus two over on the other side of the moon, and one plus God knows what on this side."


That's where I read it. Thanks.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

This photo contains every human being - alive or dead, from the beginning of humanity to July 21st, 1969 - except Michael Collins.


Here's one containing the above, but with him in it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was my favorite astronaut, really. His interviews are the best of all of them. I will miss him.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just asking, is anybody surprised that Buzz is the last Apollo 11 astronaut standing?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The dude piloting the Command Module!

I thought he was the coolest.
 
gbv23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember when some kook punched John Glenn (about '89?)

But yeah, Mike Collins is cool too.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I will never forget him, in the 6th grade knowing his name got me extra credit.
 
mjbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

This photo contains every human being - alive or dead, from the beginning of humanity to July 21st, 1969 - except Michael Collins.


No it doesn't.  Not even close
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 419x630]

Worth reading


Great book. Makes a good follow-on to "The Right Stuff".
 
carkiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

This photo contains every human being - alive or dead, from the beginning of humanity to July 21st, 1969 - except Michael Collins.


That is the most incredibly magical true statement I have seen in I don't know how long. Wow.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This photo contains every human being - alive or dead, from the beginning of humanity to July 21st, 1969 - except Michael Collins.


The anti-selfie.
 
turboke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mjbok: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

This photo contains every human being - alive or dead, from the beginning of humanity to July 21st, 1969 - except Michael Collins.

No it doesn't.  Not even close


Who else is not contained in it? (Assuming that being on the far side of the planet still counts as being contained in it.)
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: khitsicker: god dammit I hate that this is accurate.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 740x382]

Doh!

Great minds, etc.  Yeah, I has a sad since I grew up in the space age.


BILLY BRAGG - the space race is over
Youtube LPRci2BFTMc
 
darkman2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I heard that when Michael and his wife went shopping he would always wait in the car
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.