(NBC New York)   Feds execute search warrant on Giuliani's crypt   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
330
4207 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Apr 2021 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)



330 Comments     (+0 »)
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone finding out yet?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he probably has a box labeled 'CRIMES'.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldnt happen to a nicer ghoul with melting hair.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it boobie trapped? Or just a curse upon all those that enter?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God Its Full of Cousins
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Is anyone finding out yet?


Not nearly enough. We're talking single digit percentages of the whole amount they have "earned".
 
Rattlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep your hands where I can see them!"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Was it boobie trapped? Or just a curse upon all those that enter?


Nah, he couldn't get the curse to work, even with the help of the Genius Bar.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'STOP RESISTING! STOP RESISTING!'

A man can dream.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins...
 
Myria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally, with many months' warning, any useful evidence would be destroyed...  but this is Rudy we're talking about.
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the hell is wrong with you farkers, why has no-one mentioned that Geraldo will be leading the chase?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too lazy to Photoshop this, but imagine Giuliani on this billboard instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it happening?
 
Ring of Fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we are in for some serious entertainment.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally thought the guy who tried to float a mob goon to run the DHS nearly 20 years ago was on the level!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt they'll find anything. Rudy was smart enough to make all his incriminating texts from a rotary phone.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Finding out
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newscaster is kinda hot
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happening, it is.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy can fail
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Feds confiscate his hair coloring products?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apotheosis27: And he probably has a box labeled 'CRIMES'.


Jacob: "Is this why you have that shoebox in your closet that says 'Cincinnati'?"
Adam: "Yeah."
Lou: "What?! That's f***in' admissible!"
Nick: "You keep it in the closet?!"
Adam: "What am I gonna f***in' do with it? You can't bury those things."
Nick: "You wrote 'Cincinnati' on it?!"
Adam: "How do I know which one it's supposed to be?!"
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HIM UP!
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nothin gonna happen.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

img.gifglobe.comView Full Size


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who Wore it better?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: I'm too lazy to Photoshop this, but imagine Giuliani on this billboard instead.

[Fark user image 476x401]


He's having a good day today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody (n.) called (v.) 911?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Was it boobie trapped? Or just a curse upon all those that enter?


heritage-futures.orgView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy oh boy oh boy
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to be very annoyed if he dies before he is imprisoned.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy: Why isn't Donald calling me back ??? GET HIM ON THE PHONE NOW!
 
skinbubble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
