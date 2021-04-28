 Skip to content
(National Geographic)   Pandemic causes spike in chicken rentals. In related news, apparently you can rent chicken   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"These animals have a way of seducing people,"

That's all the farther I wanted to read
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: "These animals have a way of seducing people,"

That's all the farther I wanted to read


I get it. I've been asking my wife for years to let me have a few chickens in the backyard.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you've ever eaten an entire bucket of KFC extra crispy, then you've rented chicken too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: "These animals have a way of seducing people,"

That's all the farther I wanted to read


So it's prostitution
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my more fabulous chickens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm pretty sure he's renting to own...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: "These animals have a way of seducing people,"

That's all the farther I wanted to read


The Toototabon Love Song

David Lynch's What Did Jack Do? - Toototabon Love Song
Youtube 86ajK0EOq6I
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pro tip: be sure to buy the damage insurance.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 500x500]

One of my more fabulous chickens.


You cock must be something else.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ew! Used? I do have some standards
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 500x500]

One of my more fabulous chickens.

You cock must be something else.


It's glorious
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Renting a chicken seems complicated.  I like convenience when I purchase animals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: "These animals have a way of seducing people,"

That's all the farther I wanted to read


So which came first, the chicken or you.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't know if it holds for chickens , but

"a man that does like to rent pigs is... he's hard to stop."
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've rented beer, but National Geographic is not interested in publishing my first-hand, gripping story.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, Dang. I've been looking for an easy solution to my grub infestation.
Putting miniature cocktail umbrellas out only brightened their day...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

