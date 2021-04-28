 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Terry Pratchett Books)   GNU Terry Pratchett   (terrypratchettbooks.com) divider line
40
    More: Hero, Terry Pratchett, Unseen University, Milk, Alzheimer's disease, Terry Pratchett's birthday, Death, Sir Terry's favourite drink, Buckinghamshire  
•       •       •

1638 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 28 Apr 2021 at 2:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you for all of your books Terry, you were taken from us too soon.

/And if you have not read his books please do so, they can be life changing in a good way.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered what happened with the succession plan.

Clearly it's meant to be Carrot. And Carrot knows he's the king cause he made Vimes a Duke. But is Vimes gonna allow a king?

/the final one with the trains...
//that level of industrialization really was a spiritual end to discworld
 
Ashraiel [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my favorites. Thank you to the Farker who posted it the day Terry died, it made me smile.
 
mainsail
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've always wondered what happened with the succession plan.

Clearly it's meant to be Carrot. And Carrot knows he's the king cause he made Vimes a Duke. But is Vimes gonna allow a king?

/the final one with the trains...
//that level of industrialization really was a spiritual end to discworld


I will some day get around to finishing that one. I set it down not because I wasn't enjoying it, or that it was too far into an industrialization, but that I, a fully grown reasonably sane individual, did not want to finish the last book of them all. Emotional and silly, I suppose, but at the moment that came out, I was dealing with a lot of upheaval, so there it sits on the shelf.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love everything about discworld.

I should make something with burnt crunchy bits for dinner tonight. I love a high bcb content.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How is it not called a Bananananana Daquiri?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Met him once at a book event around the launch of Monstrous Regiment.Charming man.  It wasn't a big event, I think he was still fairly under the radar in the US at the time.  Maybe 50-75 people and 6 of them were part of my group.  What I remember is him saying he'd recently celebrated an anniversary.  We applauded.  He told us to stop saying "no, no.  Don't applaud inertia."

The amazing thing about the Discworld series for me is how it slowly moved from being effectively parody at the start to some of the best satire I've ever read.  Not many writers have the skill of good world building and managing character development and also good dialogue.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And since we're supposed to share favorite pTerry quotes, here's mine, from Soul Music

"You didn't get the best gigs if you were a murderer. You probably had to play the viola."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was only introduced to Pratchett a few years ago. I'm surprised that, among all the bibliophiles I knew, that none of them had mentioned Pratchett before.

The brewery by my house had a dozen people on the front patio, half of them reading Pratchett. I said, you're all reading Pratchett so he must be good. One guy said, you never read him? I'll lend you a sackful of his books.

I devoured them all, like one a day almost. So surprised I'd never been told about him before.
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: And since we're supposed to share favorite pTerry quotes, here's mine, from Soul Music

"You didn't get the best gigs if you were a murderer. You probably had to play the viola."


What'd you have to do to get glockenspiel?
 
comrade
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
RIP in peace funny wannabe man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fliegan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I was only introduced to Pratchett a few years ago. I'm surprised that, among all the bibliophiles I knew, that none of them had mentioned Pratchett before.

The brewery by my house had a dozen people on the front patio, half of them reading Pratchett. I said, you're all reading Pratchett so he must be good. One guy said, you never read him? I'll lend you a sackful of his books.

I devoured them all, like one a day almost. So surprised I'd never been told about him before.


Our local public library system offers only a few of Terry Pratchett's books - I find that very odd for such a popular writer.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I was only introduced to Pratchett a few years ago. I'm surprised that, among all the bibliophiles I knew, that none of them had mentioned Pratchett before.

The brewery by my house had a dozen people on the front patio, half of them reading Pratchett. I said, you're all reading Pratchett so he must be good. One guy said, you never read him? I'll lend you a sackful of his books.

I devoured them all, like one a day almost. So surprised I'd never been told about him before.


You and me both! We got to be in the lucky 10k!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lord Head: Glockenspiel Hero: And since we're supposed to share favorite pTerry quotes, here's mine, from Soul Music

"You didn't get the best gigs if you were a murderer. You probably had to play the viola."

What'd you have to do to get glockenspiel?


I'm not legally allowed to discuss that.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ALL GODS ARE BASTARDS!

"Let's just say that if complete and utter chaos was lightning, then he'd be the sort to stand on a hilltop in a thunderstorm wearing wet copper armour and shouting  'All gods are bastards'."
-Rincewind.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mainsail: Gubbo: I've always wondered what happened with the succession plan.

Clearly it's meant to be Carrot. And Carrot knows he's the king cause he made Vimes a Duke. But is Vimes gonna allow a king?

/the final one with the trains...
//that level of industrialization really was a spiritual end to discworld

I will some day get around to finishing that one. I set it down not because I wasn't enjoying it, or that it was too far into an industrialization, but that I, a fully grown reasonably sane individual, did not want to finish the last book of them all. Emotional and silly, I suppose, but at the moment that came out, I was dealing with a lot of upheaval, so there it sits on the shelf.


Dammit. Fark ate my post. Perfectly understandable.

I was saying that it isn't a bad book. It just feels final. In a way that the other Moist Von Lipwig books don't. Those were charming and amusing and, much like Truth, still felt in the universe.

I mean it isn't his best work, but, not everything can be Night Watch.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Thank you for all of your books Terry, you were taken from us too soon.

/And if you have not read his books please do so, they can be life changing in a good way.


Never read anything by him. Best book to start out with?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a Chrome extension which looks for hidden "X-Clacks-Overhead: " headers when requesting a web page.
Sites including The Register have put in a GNU Terry Pratchett tribute.

/I can't personally vouch for the security of this extension but I choose to believe that it's not doing any evil things
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One of my most treasured possessions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wish I could find it, but a while back there was a cartoon where Death finally showed up to collect Terry, but before he did so he asked him for his autograph.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 200x147]


I love the animated Discworld movies, the quirky animation just suited the style so much.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mainsail: Gubbo: I've always wondered what happened with the succession plan.

Clearly it's meant to be Carrot. And Carrot knows he's the king cause he made Vimes a Duke. But is Vimes gonna allow a king?

/the final one with the trains...
//that level of industrialization really was a spiritual end to discworld

I will some day get around to finishing that one. I set it down not because I wasn't enjoying it, or that it was too far into an industrialization, but that I, a fully grown reasonably sane individual, did not want to finish the last book of them all. Emotional and silly, I suppose, but at the moment that came out, I was dealing with a lot of upheaval, so there it sits on the shelf.


I still haven't started it, for much the same reason.

I'm currently on a gradually full series re-read, and I'll probably Steam at the end of it, but I can't help but want to delay it as much as possible.
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: How is it not called a Bananananana Daquiri?


It has ice cream and milk instead of lime juice and triple sec.
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"All fungi are edible. It's just that some of them are only edible once"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: AlgaeRancher: Thank you for all of your books Terry, you were taken from us too soon.

/And if you have not read his books please do so, they can be life changing in a good way.

Never read anything by him. Best book to start out with?


Guards Guards.

City Watch is the peak of the series, work through those.

/my opinion is of course open to debate
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For anyone who wants to try his books A good place to start is "Going Postal"

I there is a good chance that by the end you will be a fan.

Wee free men or The color of magic are also good starting books.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My favorite quote from him:

"Build a man a fire, and he'll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire, and he'll be warm for the rest of his life."
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've always wondered what happened with the succession plan.

Clearly it's meant to be Carrot. And Carrot knows he's the king cause he made Vimes a Duke. But is Vimes gonna allow a king?

/the final one with the trains...
//that level of industrialization really was a spiritual end to discworld


My take was that Vetinari was stealthily training Moist von Lipwig to be his successor. Extremely clever, charismatic, good working relations with key individuals, and indispensible to the workings of Ankh-Morpork's postal, banking, and rail systems? Just like Vetinari has made himself indispensible?

/also the Discworld audio books as read by Stephen Briggs are excellent
//Also I'd say that The Shepherd's Crown is much more Terry Pratchett's final farewell to Discworld than Raising Steam
///GNU Terry Pratchett
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mainsail: Gubbo: I've always wondered what happened with the succession plan.

Clearly it's meant to be Carrot. And Carrot knows he's the king cause he made Vimes a Duke. But is Vimes gonna allow a king?

/the final one with the trains...
//that level of industrialization really was a spiritual end to discworld

I will some day get around to finishing that one. I set it down not because I wasn't enjoying it, or that it was too far into an industrialization, but that I, a fully grown reasonably sane individual, did not want to finish the last book of them all. Emotional and silly, I suppose, but at the moment that came out, I was dealing with a lot of upheaval, so there it sits on the shelf.


You can finish it now, then buy "The Shepherd's Crown" and leave that on your shelf instead.
 
whitroth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really don't think Sir Terry would have been pleased with this website: It wanted me to enable javascript. So I enabled two links. Then it wanted two or three more. Then two or four *more*, and I will not enable google-analytics, and there's no need whatever to prevent me from getting to the site without enabling that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CNichols: Gubbo: I've always wondered what happened with the succession plan.

Clearly it's meant to be Carrot. And Carrot knows he's the king cause he made Vimes a Duke. But is Vimes gonna allow a king?

/the final one with the trains...
//that level of industrialization really was a spiritual end to discworld

My take was that Vetinari was stealthily training Moist von Lipwig to be his successor. Extremely clever, charismatic, good working relations with key individuals, and indispensible to the workings of Ankh-Morpork's postal, banking, and rail systems? Just like Vetinari has made himself indispensible?

/also the Discworld audio books as read by Stephen Briggs are excellent
//Also I'd say that The Shepherd's Crown is much more Terry Pratchett's final farewell to Discworld than Raising Steam
///GNU Terry Pratchett


Hmm, trained and qualified for the job vs. pulling a sword out of a stone....

/of course the real trick is putting the sword in the stone
//always felt that Moist was just useful. Too many enemies to be accepted at the top spot for very long
///dangerous in a golden suit as well
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whitroth: I really don't think Sir Terry would have been pleased with this website: It wanted me to enable javascript. So I enabled two links. Then it wanted two or three more. Then two or four *more*, and I will not enable google-analytics, and there's no need whatever to prevent me from getting to the site without enabling that.


You only needed the main and cloudfront.  Then reload the link from fark.  The error URL will not clear on itself.
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snort: whitroth: I really don't think Sir Terry would have been pleased with this website: It wanted me to enable javascript. So I enabled two links. Then it wanted two or three more. Then two or four *more*, and I will not enable google-analytics, and there's no need whatever to prevent me from getting to the site without enabling that.

You only needed the main and cloudfront.  Then reload the link from fark.  The error URL will not clear on itself.


cloudflare.  Too many clouds!

/old man yells at clouds.jpg
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: AlgaeRancher: Thank you for all of your books Terry, you were taken from us too soon.

/And if you have not read his books please do so, they can be life changing in a good way.

Never read anything by him. Best book to start out with?


A lot of people recommend starting somewhere after the first two Discworld books because they are built as parodies of older works which aren't as well known or recognized (especially in the US) so some parts of those can fall flat or be confusing.

My first was Mort (Recommended to me by the high school librarian) which tells the tale of a young man who becomes Death's apprentice.  It's technically the fourth book - the first two are The Colour of Magic and The Light Fantastic, which are a continuous series of adventures featuring the wizard Rincewind (not good with magic, but a gift for languages) and Two-flower, the very first "tourist"

The most commonly recommended starting place is Guards Guards, because that starts the Guards series of stories, and serves as a good introduction to both the city of Ankh-Morpork, and many of the characters who will turn up in other stories of the Discworld.

\In my opinion the best is Small Gods
\\My favorite is Thief of Time.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: AlgaeRancher: Thank you for all of your books Terry, you were taken from us too soon.

/And if you have not read his books please do so, they can be life changing in a good way.

Never read anything by him. Best book to start out with?


Mort was where he first hit his stride in my opinion.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: And since we're supposed to share favorite pTerry quotes,


"I meant," said Ipslore bitterly, "what is there in this world that truly makes living worthwhile?"
Death thought about it.
CATS, he said eventually. CATS ARE NICE.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, just because I happened to notice it in my saved pictures folder:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm halfway through Men At Arms right now, and nothing in particular to do tonight. Guess I know what I'm doing after work.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.