(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Parents: We're vaccinated so off to Hawaii we go. Son: *coughcough thud*   (fox8.com)
77
77 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry kid, but your lack of immunity is NOT going to stop mommy and I from going on our vacation.

What assholes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured in a very bigly manner that children, they don't even get sick, they're essentially immune.  Clearly this article is mistaken.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhh...they took their kid who had COVID on an airplane?

I smell a lawsuit.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  No way an un-vaccinated person should be on an airplane right now unless absolutely necessary.

I hope my kids get vaccinated before summer, even if so we will just take a road trip and stay in a lake house to limit contact.  Avoid the plane drama with the mask protests.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they make him wear a mask?  According to Tucker Carlson, that's child abuse... I guess taking a child with underlying conditions on an airplane during a COVID outbreak isn't child abuse, though?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the parents were being idiots, but if the kid started experiencing symptoms "shortly after arriving", then he most likely had it before leaving.  Also, Hawaii has modern medical facilities.  There's a good chance this kid would have died even without taking the trip.

That being said, if the parents were willing to take a kid traveling during covid with underlying conditions, then they were probably doing OTHER dumb stuff before the trip that contributed to the kid catching it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boy, who was 10 years old or younger, has underlying health conditions.

*sigh*
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very sad.  Now imagine that assface Tuckkker Carlson still insisting children don't need vaccinations and should have their masks ripped off and their parents imprisoned for having them wear them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CoViD NeVeR HuRtS KiDs!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Sorry kid, but your lack of immunity is NOT going to stop mommy and I me from going on our vacation.

What assholes.


FTFY. Yes, that's correct. No, I don't care what your sixth grade English teacher told you.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: The boy, who was 10 years old or younger, has underlying health conditions.

*sigh*


Exactly. For all we know, this kid might have had late-stage cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.

/*ducks*
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, I want to club these parents like a baby seal:

https://kstp.com/coronavirus/minnesot​a​-child-dies-from-covid-19-complication​s-mdh-says-/6087128/

(not really, I'm sure they are devastated by their loss.)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do I even need to farking post at this point?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Do I even need to farking post at this point?


Nah, just let the shiat roll down hill...
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry the kid had such farking shiat parents.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not long ago in another thread someone was spouting the same "no risk to kids" nonsense.

I just want to remind that person, who's name I have forgotten, that they can get farked.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good job, parents. Enjoy the overwhelming guilt gnawing at you for the rest of your lives, may they be short.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Uhhhh...they took their kid who had COVID on an airplane?

I smell a lawsuit.


Kids cant contract Covid-19, thats why teachers are cry babies who only want more vacation time.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure they find someone other than themselves to blame.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: SpectroBoy: Sorry kid, but your lack of immunity is NOT going to stop mommy and I me from going on our vacation.

What assholes.

FTFY. Yes, that's correct. No, I don't care what your sixth grade English teacher told you.


You are correct.
I will hang me head in shame.
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God I hated going on vacation as a child.

Just let me sit here and read Mad Magazine, (video games hadn't been invented yet), you drunken monsters. I don't want you to make me kill fish while you get drunk at a beach.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Yes, the parents were being idiots, but if the kid started experiencing symptoms "shortly after arriving", then he most likely had it before leaving.  Also, Hawaii has modern medical facilities.  There's a good chance this kid would have died even without taking the trip.

That being said, if the parents were willing to take a kid traveling during covid with underlying conditions, then they were probably doing OTHER dumb stuff before the trip that contributed to the kid catching it.


No they never put him at risk, he only went to school, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, the park with tons of kids, out to eat every night at an anti vax anti masker restaurant. It is just strange how he could have caught it.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I want the parents named and shamed?
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just because the kid had underlying health conditions doesn't mean there was anything inherently wrong about going with him on a trip to Hawaii. People are assuming the parents are selfish assholes, but we don't know whether they kept at him for keeping his mask on, washing his hands, etc. As noted above, if he started showing symptoms soon after arrival, he got it before he boarded a plane. I think the soonest one starts showing symptoms is 3 days after exposure to COVID-19, and it's on average a week after. Time will tell if they were maskholes or if this was just some poor circumstance introducing the child's exposure. Right now, it just looks like terrible luck, not poor decision making, that cost them their son's life.

Also, are kids able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? I keep hearing that here in California, you can't be vaccinated until you're 16 years old.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.


How exactly is this the parents fault and why are they selfish?  The kid started showing symptoms right after they got there.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Is it wrong that I want the parents named and shamed?


No, they're epic, selfish, impatient assholes. The Mrs and I are both vaccinated, and we're still ducking everything because our kids aren't.

/Guess what autocorrect did to "ducking"
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Just because the kid had underlying health conditions doesn't mean there was anything inherently wrong about going with him on a trip to Hawaii. People are assuming the parents are selfish assholes, but we don't know whether they kept at him for keeping his mask on, washing his hands, etc. As noted above, if he started showing symptoms soon after arrival, he got it before he boarded a plane. I think the soonest one starts showing symptoms is 3 days after exposure to COVID-19, and it's on average a week after. Time will tell if they were maskholes or if this was just some poor circumstance introducing the child's exposure. Right now, it just looks like terrible luck, not poor decision making, that cost them their son's life.

Also, are kids able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? I keep hearing that here in California, you can't be vaccinated until you're 16 years old.


Apparently Fark is populated by people without children, or people with children who forget that you can't generally wall them up like a cask of amontillado to keep them safe all the time.

Let's all just reserve a little judgment...even if the parents were being stupid, I wouldn't wish the pain of losing a child on anyone.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.

How exactly is this the parents fault and why are they selfish?  The kid started showing symptoms right after they got there.


I assumed it was because they felt comfortable letting their unvaccinated child fly to Hawaii in a metal tube while COVID is still a thing.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Uhhhh...they took their kid who had COVID on an airplane?

I smell a lawsuit.


I doubt it.  He probably got it at the airport or airplane.  You have to present a negative test, verified by the state of Hawaii from a trusted testing partner.  It has to be administered within 72 hours of getting on the airplane to the islands, or they won't let you on the plane.  It's possible someone on the plane was just becoming contagious and symptomatic after getting a negative test, and that's where the kid picked it up.  Or he got it from the airport bathroom or something like that.  Doesn't really matter though.

I don't begrudge people for traveling and taking their kids.  But traveling with a kid that has underlying conditions is...  yeah, I dunno.  Obviously a bad choice and I am sure the parents are devastated.  Feel bad all around.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: Let's all just reserve a little judgment...even if the parents were being stupid, I wouldn't wish the pain of losing a child on anyone.


It's OK to be outraged at the parents for causing a completely avoidable tragedy & losing a child out of short-sightedness & selfishness, and also regret the loss of that child at the same time. Just because we're fuming at the former doesn't mean we've forgotten the latter.
 
Terlis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Just because the kid had underlying health conditions doesn't mean there was anything inherently wrong about going with him on a trip to Hawaii. People are assuming the parents are selfish assholes, but we don't know whether they kept at him for keeping his mask on, washing his hands, etc. As noted above, if he started showing symptoms soon after arrival, he got it before he boarded a plane. I think the soonest one starts showing symptoms is 3 days after exposure to COVID-19, and it's on average a week after. Time will tell if they were maskholes or if this was just some poor circumstance introducing the child's exposure. Right now, it just looks like terrible luck, not poor decision making, that cost them their son's life.

Also, are kids able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? I keep hearing that here in California, you can't be vaccinated until you're 16 years old.


The vaccines only have emergency approval for age 16+.  They are still in clinical trials for under 16.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Terlis: The vaccines only have emergency approval for age 16+.  They are still in clinical trials for under 16.


Pfizer is approved age 16+, J&J and Moderna are 18+, because that's what they were tested against.

There are studies going now to see if it's safe and effective on kids.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: whippersnapper: Let's all just reserve a little judgment...even if the parents were being stupid, I wouldn't wish the pain of losing a child on anyone.

It's OK to be outraged at the parents for causing a completely avoidable tragedy & losing a child out of short-sightedness & selfishness, and also regret the loss of that child at the same time. Just because we're fuming at the former doesn't mean we've forgotten the latter.


But you don't know that this happened because they decided to go on vacation. What if the kid was infected at a doctor's office and got a false negative test to travel? What if it was something completely incidental and unrelated to the parents? What if the parents had tried everything they could up to this point?

If more detail comes out and they were maskholes then fine, I get it. But it happened to me and my kid I'd be livid at the shiat being thrown about in this thread.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: But if it happened to me and my kid I'd be livid at the shiat being thrown about in this thread.


dammitsomuch
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Oh, I want to club these parents like a baby seal:

https://kstp.com/coronavirus/minnesota​-child-dies-from-covid-19-complication​s-mdh-says-/6087128/

(not really, I'm sure they are devastated by their loss.)



This article says 1st grader, and the child did NOT have underlying health issues. Which contradicts the OP.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I was assured in a very bigly manner that children, they don't even get sick, they're essentially immune.  Clearly this article is mistaken.


Article is not mistaken. It mentions the kid had pre-existing conditions.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: FormlessOne: whippersnapper: Let's all just reserve a little judgment...even if the parents were being stupid, I wouldn't wish the pain of losing a child on anyone.

It's OK to be outraged at the parents for causing a completely avoidable tragedy & losing a child out of short-sightedness & selfishness, and also regret the loss of that child at the same time. Just because we're fuming at the former doesn't mean we've forgotten the latter.

But you don't know that this happened because they decided to go on vacation. What if the kid was infected at a doctor's office and got a false negative test to travel? What if it was something completely incidental and unrelated to the parents? What if the parents had tried everything they could up to this point?

If more detail comes out and they were maskholes then fine, I get it. But it happened to me and my kid I'd be livid at the shiat being thrown about in this thread.


This ^^^

The kid could have had a recent negative test, as is required to visit Hawaii, and been infected at the testing site itself.  Because of the testing requirements to visit, going to Hawaii is probably one of the safer travel options you can do if you care about such things.  It's a better choice than, say, Florida.  The kid could have gotten it at school and gotten a false negative or just been asymptomatic before getting on the plane.  Any number of possibilities.  Until I know that the parents were selfish maskholes, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.  They just lost their child, and it might have happened whether or not they went to Hawaii.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Ker_Thwap: I was assured in a very bigly manner that children, they don't even get sick, they're essentially immune.  Clearly this article is mistaken.

Article is not mistaken. It mentions the kid had pre-existing conditions.


Pre-existing conditions can include asthma, which is fairly common.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Covid is pretty low risk for kids unless they have underlying conditions.

From the Harvard health site.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.

How exactly is this the parents fault and why are they selfish?  The kid started showing symptoms right after they got there.

I assumed it was because they felt comfortable letting their unvaccinated child fly to Hawaii in a metal tube while COVID is still a thing.


You have any idea how many millions of people have gotten on an airplane during this whole thing?  But you're right, everyone should just stay home until the ever changing benchmark is met.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: JohnnyApocalypse: Just because the kid had underlying health conditions doesn't mean there was anything inherently wrong about going with him on a trip to Hawaii. People are assuming the parents are selfish assholes, but we don't know whether they kept at him for keeping his mask on, washing his hands, etc. As noted above, if he started showing symptoms soon after arrival, he got it before he boarded a plane. I think the soonest one starts showing symptoms is 3 days after exposure to COVID-19, and it's on average a week after. Time will tell if they were maskholes or if this was just some poor circumstance introducing the child's exposure. Right now, it just looks like terrible luck, not poor decision making, that cost them their son's life.

Also, are kids able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? I keep hearing that here in California, you can't be vaccinated until you're 16 years old.

Apparently Fark is populated by people without children, or people with children who forget that you can't generally wall them up like a cask of amontillado to keep them safe all the time.

Let's all just reserve a little judgment...even if the parents were being stupid, I wouldn't wish the pain of losing a child on anyone.


There's a whole bunch of space in between "wall them up like a cask of amontillado" and flying to farking Hawaii. Plenty of room in between those extremes. Like, you know, driving somewhere.

That's what we've done during COVID. Rent a house out in the woods, and drive to it. We're on the East Coast, so we have Shenandoah national park nearby. So we get a place near the park and then spend time hiking, grilling out, reading books, and relaxing. Every place we've rented has had space for kids to play. Last place we rented about 2 months ago had bunk beds and a whole finished loft upstairs which would have been a great space for kids to hang out and play while parents are doing their thing. No close human contact involved at any point with people outside our family unit - no risk of infection.

So yeah... It was a really bad idea, taking their vulnerable kid on a long airplane ride to Hawaii. Even if he didn't catch it on the plane he could have passed it on to other people, and I think there's also roughly a 1:1 chance that the people who would bring their vulnerable child on a long airplane ride right now probably weren't being very responsible or vigilant protecting their kid.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Very sad.  Now imagine that assface Tuckkker Carlson still insisting children don't need vaccinations and should have their masks ripped off and their parents imprisoned for having them wear them.


My 13 year old is smarter than Tuckkker and would punch him in the face if he tried to remove his mask.

/only reason we agreed to let him go in-person to take the state annual tests was because N95 masks became available again
//he also got to take it in a small group setting
///most of the kids had to take it in the gyms or cafetieres, and there were 8 confirmed cases the week before due to band and choir practices
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Covid is pretty low risk for kids unless they have underlying conditions.

From the Harvard health site.


Good thing he didn't have underlying conditions.

*listens to fake earpiece*

Oh he did? Yikes...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.

How exactly is this the parents fault and why are they selfish?  The kid started showing symptoms right after they got there.


They took their unvaccinated kid through a busy airport, on a crowded plane, to another state during a pandemic. It was probably not the FIRST dumb thing they did to expose the kid.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.

How exactly is this the parents fault and why are they selfish?  The kid started showing symptoms right after they got there.

They took their unvaccinated kid through a busy airport, on a crowded plane, to another state during a pandemic. It was probably not the FIRST dumb thing they did to expose the kid.


The kid had underlying medical problems too.

That makes it especially dumb to go on a plane to Hawaii.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: But you don't know that this happened because they decided to go on vacation. What if the kid was infected at a doctor's office and got a false negative test to travel? What if it was something completely incidental and unrelated to the parents? What if the parents had tried everything they could up to this point?

If more detail comes out and they were maskholes then fine, I get it. But it happened to me and my kid I'd be livid at the shiat being thrown about in this thread.


No matter where he got it, no matter what tests they did, they DECIDED that their vacation was more important than protecting their UNVACCINATED child form the pandemic that has killed millions.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Grumpy Cat: Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.

How exactly is this the parents fault and why are they selfish?  The kid started showing symptoms right after they got there.

I assumed it was because they felt comfortable letting their unvaccinated child fly to Hawaii in a metal tube while COVID is still a thing.

You have any idea how many millions of people have gotten on an airplane during this whole thing?  But you're right, everyone should just stay home until the ever changing benchmark is met.


Dude.  Stop being a farking MORON.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Jeebus Saves: Grumpy Cat: Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: I feel bad for the kid, but I hope the parents feel all the appropriate guilt and remorse every day for the rest of their selfish asshole lives.

How exactly is this the parents fault and why are they selfish?  The kid started showing symptoms right after they got there.

I assumed it was because they felt comfortable letting their unvaccinated child fly to Hawaii in a metal tube while COVID is still a thing.

You have any idea how many millions of people have gotten on an airplane during this whole thing?  But you're right, everyone should just stay home until the ever changing benchmark is met.

Dude.  Stop being a farking MORON.


Just as soon as you stop being a judgmental asshole.
 
