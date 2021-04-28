 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   If you're a teacher, do not text female students telling them to buy slutty underwear or ask them if they masturbate or to describe porn scenes. Aristocrats   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, it was just one student.

He then asked her if she watched pornography and described a graphic scene from hit TV show House of Cards 'in which an older 50 year old politician had performed a sexual act on a 19 year old girl'.

Real House of Cards or American knockoff?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So noted.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust anyone with a faux hawk.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it would have been okay to text male students telling them to buy slutty underwear?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i recall how young women dressed when i was in HS. made me into a human compass.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it long? Should I have not done that? I tell you I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon, you know, cause I've worked in a lot of offices and I tell you people do that all the time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This showed up in my recommended list recently. A more innocent time, but I think the message is it's ok if the teacher is attractive.
Candid Camera Classic: Gorgeous Teacher
Youtube 7mGlQeSbou0
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College girls?   We had a philosophy Prof at my Uni who was bangin' students left and right for YEARS.

They finally fired him, but he's forgotten more babes than I'll ever score.

/ University Of Oregon
 
ImOscar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Subby, it was just one student.


That we know about. And certainly could have been more if this student hadn't come forward about his behavior. Or should we read your comment as, "C'mon, subby, it was only one student, give the guy a break"?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Telling them not to wear any underwear is still allowed, right?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImOscar: ZAZ: Subby, it was just one student.

That we know about. And certainly could have been more if this student hadn't come forward about his behavior. Or should we read your comment as, "C'mon, subby, it was only one student, give the guy a break"?


Article mentions only one student with no allegations of others.  Headline mentions students, plural.

The poster only pointed that fact out.  Anything else is a reflection of the reader's insecurities.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gbv23: College girls?   We had a philosophy Prof at my Uni who was bangin' students left and right for YEARS.

They finally fired him, but he's forgotten more babes than I'll ever score.

/ University Of Oregon


Sixth form is high school. They speak a really weird foreign language in England.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?


You can find it yourself if you know how to use Google.  Sixth form A Level should help.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?


High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Professor Science: So it would have been okay to text male students telling them to buy slutty underwear?


"Hey bro check out these tighties that make you look like you're smuggling grapes."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Apparently we found the one Brit who's never heard "Don't Stand so Close to Me."

/Required listening for any education male education major
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sixth-form music teacher, 37, is struck off after he told A-level student...

Good lord, can't you people speak normal English? 😅
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?


It's kind of a holdover from way back when, but the terminology for forms 1-5 have fallen by the wayside.  Iin a nutshell, it's past mandatory school leaving age (16) but continuing studying for higher education. Lower 6th is 16-17, upper 6th is 17-18 years old.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gbv23: College girls?   We had a philosophy Prof at my Uni who was bangin' students left and right for YEARS.

They finally fired him, but he's forgotten more babes than I'll ever score.

/ University Of Oregon


Probably hired a six figure administrator to put out statements about how they're taking that sort of thing very seriously years before actually taking the obvious steps required to address the problem.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How about: if you are 18 years old or older, do not talk to anyone 18 years old and younger about sexy-time unless your are their parent or health teacher? I really do not see how it is a tough ask.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
6th form is third person, future perfect, past possesive.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.


Wasn't she 19, and the English age of consent is 16?

I'm pretty sure that when Obama started teaching law in Chicago, he hadn't quite married Michelle.  I bet he could have scored at will.  Probably not worth upsetting his future with Michelle.

/remember that from somewhere, probably old fark's Emma Watson countdown.
 
TheHadMatter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Boy, as a teacher I can't help but feel like my legs have just been taken out from under me. What am I supposed to do now? Teach?

/this is sarcasm
//SARCASM
///**SARCASM**
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He gave her a number of gifts, including 'a photograph of Mr White and his family... a poem which Mr White had written for Pupil A'.


Really?  A poem and a photo of him and his family.  Jayzus, what crummy gifts.  No wonder she turned his ass in.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Article mentions only one student with no allegations of others.  Headline mentions students, plural.

The poster only pointed that fact out.  Anything else is a reflection of the reader's insecurities.


"The panel ruled that White had brought the profession into disrepute, that his 'continuous pattern of extensive behaviour [was] consistent with the characteristics of grooming' and he should be barred from teaching 'indefinitely'.
It stated: 'The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr White amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell considerably short of the standards expected of the teaching profession.
'The panel considered that Mr White's actions were deliberate and calculated... Mr White was an experienced teacher who had extensive training in safeguarding and would have been fully aware that the conduct he embarked on was wholly inappropriate.
'The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a number of findings including, serious sexual misconduct, which was sexually motivated, failure to act with integrity, failure to follow school policies and procedures, failure to observe proper boundaries with pupils, failure to take appropriate steps to safeguard wellbeing of pupils.'"

Seems like subby is using 'students' in the same way that the panel that recommended the teacher's firing used 'pupils' in their findings statement. But I hope ZAZ buys you a month of TF for rushing to defend them.
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Subby, it was just one student.


So you are suggesting that the advice should be to not text that specific student, gotcha.

/Loves me a good pedantry battle
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?


A half crown, 3 shillings and a sixpence, I believe.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.

Wasn't she 19, and the English age of consent is 16?


Yes, age of consent here is 16, with a higher age of 18 if your partner is in a position of authority over you. That's the criminal side.

Our regulators in terms of professionals also look at the civil standard of proof when bringing proceedings, so, it may have been legal, but does it bring the teaching profession into disrepute? Would you want your child taught by this teacher? If the teaching regulator believes it's in the public interest to strike you off, you're gone.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

It's kind of a holdover from way back when, but the terminology for forms 1-5 have fallen by the wayside.  Iin a nutshell, it's past mandatory school leaving age (16) but continuing studying for higher education. Lower 6th is 16-17, upper 6th is 17-18 years old.


Thanks.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.


This is helpful for me to adjust my outrage-o-meter, accordingly.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds more like she was ok with it, until the parents found out about it.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: yet_another_wumpus: FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.

Wasn't she 19, and the English age of consent is 16?

Yes, age of consent here is 16, with a higher age of 18 if your partner is in a position of authority over you. That's the criminal side.

Our regulators in terms of professionals also look at the civil standard of proof when bringing proceedings, so, it may have been legal, but does it bring the teaching profession into disrepute? Would you want your child taught by this teacher? If the teaching regulator believes it's in the public interest to strike you off, you're gone.


Seems like you speak from experience, defendant or prosecutor?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

End_Of_Line: How about: if you are 18 years old or older, do not talk to anyone 18 years old and younger about sexy-time unless your are their parent or health teacher? I really do not see how it is a tough ask.


So, 18 year olds can't talk to each other?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

You can find it yourself if you know how to use Google.  Sixth form A Level should help.


Perfect. You may use Google to understand osculum mihi asinum, when you have a moment.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImOscar: WhoGAS: Article mentions only one student with no allegations of others.  Headline mentions students, plural.

The poster only pointed that fact out.  Anything else is a reflection of the reader's insecurities.

"The panel ruled that White had brought the profession into disrepute, that his 'continuous pattern of extensive behaviour [was] consistent with the characteristics of grooming' and he should be barred from teaching 'indefinitely'.
It stated: 'The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr White amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell considerably short of the standards expected of the teaching profession.
'The panel considered that Mr White's actions were deliberate and calculated... Mr White was an experienced teacher who had extensive training in safeguarding and would have been fully aware that the conduct he embarked on was wholly inappropriate.
'The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a number of findings including, serious sexual misconduct, which was sexually motivated, failure to act with integrity, failure to follow school policies and procedures, failure to observe proper boundaries with pupils, failure to take appropriate steps to safeguard wellbeing of pupils.'"

Seems like subby is using 'students' in the same way that the panel that recommended the teacher's firing used 'pupils' in their findings statement. But I hope ZAZ buys you a month of TF for rushing to defend them.


The article was about one person, not multiple.  We're not talking about charging documents which commonly use these phrases.  But if you want to feel better about it go ahead.
 
powhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.


Maybe you can answer my question then. Tfa mentions that she was in "college" before moving away to university. Is upper level high school then considered college?

I was assuming she was like 18-20 based on that.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

X-Geek: This showed up in my recommended list recently. A more innocent time, but I think the message is it's ok if the teacher is attractive.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7mGlQeSb​ou0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powhound: FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.

Maybe you can answer my question then. Tfa mentions that she was in "college" before moving away to university. Is upper level high school then considered college?

I was assuming she was like 18-20 based on that.


Britspeak "college" is our 11th & 12th grade.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powhound: FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.

Maybe you can answer my question then. Tfa mentions that she was in "college" before moving away to university. Is upper level high school then considered college?

I was assuming she was like 18-20 based on that.


Not sure.  I'm not a Brit, but I play one on TV.

I think that what the US calls community colleges or trade schools can sometimes be called "college" by Brits (as opposed to BA/BS-granting universities, even though those universities contain things that are called colleges).  It's all very confusing.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Geordiebloke: yet_another_wumpus: FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.

Wasn't she 19, and the English age of consent is 16?

Yes, age of consent here is 16, with a higher age of 18 if your partner is in a position of authority over you. That's the criminal side.

Our regulators in terms of professionals also look at the civil standard of proof when bringing proceedings, so, it may have been legal, but does it bring the teaching profession into disrepute? Would you want your child taught by this teacher? If the teaching regulator believes it's in the public interest to strike you off, you're gone.

Seems like you speak from experience, defendant or prosecutor?


Ambulance service, paramedic is a protected title here, and under a similar regulator. I tend to keep up with the hearings, since the results are all public, mainly to see what kind of stupidity would get me struck off once I get my paramedic ticket. I've came close to being called to a hearing as a witness, my wife nearly ended up as a witness at the same hearing, the paramedic involved admitted everything, so we weren't needed in the end.
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: powhound: FrancoFile: beezeltown: Could someone please translate the Britspeak and tell the rest of us the approximate age of the student in question? 6th Form? Is that like 6th Grade, US?

High school junior or senior.  16-18.

And I think they mention an actual age at some point in TFA.

Maybe you can answer my question then. Tfa mentions that she was in "college" before moving away to university. Is upper level high school then considered college?

I was assuming she was like 18-20 based on that.

Britspeak "college" is our 11th & 12th grade.


Thank you. Makes much more sense now.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p51d007: Sounds more like she was ok with it, until the parents found out about it.


Note: It's also frowned upon to decapitate the kid who says he's Scorpion.
 
