(Patch)   More than 100 rounds fired in home assault. No word on condition of assaulted homes. With self explanatory 'It's coming right for me' mugshot of the house hunter   (patch.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police said ... no officers discharged their weapons.

MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy smokes, that is a HARD 39...

/I'm also 39
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Holy smokes, that is a HARD 39...

/I'm also 39


Betty's, like, 90, dude....
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge him with attempted murder or something. FFS
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the cops offer to hire him?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit subby, you have to leave some puns for the rest of us.

Something something how many holes it takes to fill a white suburban dude's house...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst episode of HGTV's House Hunters ever.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet when cops get trigger happy and spray innocent bystanders' homes with bullets it's no big deal.  They shouldn't have lived next to criminals.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's what I'd imagine a lot-less-purple, human form of Grimace to look like.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
OgreMagi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pleasanton is a very low crime town.  A lot of overpriced Victorian style homes and a "quaint" downtown shopping district.  Other than a lot of car break-ins during the xmas holidays, nothing really happens there.

I live in the next town over and go there often for the restaurants, pre-pandemic.  My favorite Mexican restaurant is there.  Their margaritas can not be beat.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Betty's, like, 90, dude....

/I'm also 39

Betty's, like, 90, dude....


Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Caught on surveillance camera:

gunther_bumpass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're going to need a roll call of the resident Fark Gun Nuts.
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So that's what Reggie Watts has been up to these days...
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: We're going to need a roll call of the resident Fark Gun Nuts.


We sure do, gun-ther.

/not a gun nut
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People sometimes have basement ranges, typically suppressed .22s because traps that can stop a .22lr are cheap and readily available.

But this dumbass was basically dumping mag after mag through his walls, and hitting the neighbor's homes.

He shouldn't be allowed near anything sharper than his elbow, or with more gun powder than a cap gun. He's a menace.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: People sometimes have basement ranges, typically suppressed .22s because traps that can stop a .22lr are cheap and readily available.

But this dumbass was basically dumping mag after mag through his walls, and hitting the neighbor's homes.

He shouldn't be allowed near anything sharper than his elbow, or with more gun powder than a cap gun. He's a menace.


There's a video somewhere on the internet which is entitled something like "Drywall is concealment, not cover!" and then proves it by shooting various weapons through various numbers of layers of drywall.  Now, an exterior wall is a little more solid than interior drywall, but not by much.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too bad he wasn't a cop. I hear they get paid vacations for shooting up someone's home.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Private_Citizen: People sometimes have basement ranges, typically suppressed .22s because traps that can stop a .22lr are cheap and readily available.

But this dumbass was basically dumping mag after mag through his walls, and hitting the neighbor's homes.

He shouldn't be allowed near anything sharper than his elbow, or with more gun powder than a cap gun. He's a menace.

There's a video somewhere on the internet which is entitled something like "Drywall is concealment, not cover!" and then proves it by shooting various weapons through various numbers of layers of drywall.  Now, an exterior wall is a little more solid than interior drywall, but not by much.


Shotguns don't suck for Home Defense!!
Youtube CiHHgjaR0TI
 
bud jones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
yup...
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude, that's like $300 worth of ammo?

gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pileofbutts: We sure do, gun-ther.

/not a gun nut

We sure do, gun-ther.

/not a gun nut


It's a family name, Mr. PileOfButts.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Think this actor pulls that look off a lot better:
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Pleasanton is a very low crime town.


Have they gone to color yet?
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bud jones: yup...


yup...


Why is he wearing his wife's pajamas?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.