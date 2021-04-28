 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Woman gives birth to Chris Griffin meme   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1252 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 3:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to watch out for diabetes mom. High insulin levels act as a growth factor for infants

/ my dad was 11 lbs at birth, he turned out fine, grandma did get diabetes as she got older, so the medical wisdom seems accurate, it's something to watch out for.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The baby will be walking before the mom.

also.
IT's a GIRL!

IT's a GIRL!
IT's a GIRL!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dear God tell me that wasn't a vaginal birth!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gestational diabetes can't even be beaten by Wilford Brimley.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First time mum Amber Cumberland

She must have had a huge gap for that baby to pass through.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'We heard it so much we actually started to believe there was another one hiding in there."

There was.  That one ate it.

Private_Citizen: Dear God tell me that wasn't a vaginal birth!!


Looks like maybe it just burst open like in Aliens?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Her not-so-little boy weighed 22lb (9.98 kg) are measured 7ft 11in (241.3 cm).

Haha, no. Nice editing work, Daily Mail.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Her not-so-little boy weighed 22lb (9.98 kg) are measured 7ft 11in (241.3 cm).

Haha, no. Nice editing work, Daily Mail.


Heh.  You used the word "editing" in the same sentence with "Daily Mail."
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for any girl who has to go through adolescence with the knowledge that she was the 2nd fattest baby in the history of her country.
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh my, look all the stretch marks.

She needed better care to avoid that.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The baby will be walking before the mom.

also.
IT's a GIRL!

IT's a GIRL!
IT's a GIRL!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Might want to watch out for diabetes mom. High insulin levels act as a growth factor for infants


Yup. My cousin was bigger but certainly not huge (UK size 16 or so) and had a 12lb baby. They thought her diabeetus was gestational. It wasn't.

Private_Citizen: Dear God tell me that wasn't a vaginal birth!!


"My stomach muscles completely split to the point where the doctors could barely distinguish them during the C-section"
 
creckert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: NobleHam: Her not-so-little boy weighed 22lb (9.98 kg) are measured 7ft 11in (241.3 cm).

Haha, no. Nice editing work, Daily Mail.

Heh.  You used the word "editing" in the same sentence with "Daily Mail."


Tiny fist shaking time. Especially since I can't get the mental image of pulling a seven foot baby out. They probably had to call a magician in.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: Oh my, look all the stretch marks.

She needed better care to avoid that.


I'd wager she didn't lotion regularly.

That or Mrs. Fritz just got lucky in that dept.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
[stretchmarks.jpg]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 528x960]


She's ky00t.
He's convincing.
 
gar1013
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snort: Oh my, look all the stretch marks.

She needed better care to avoid that.


NHS, which explains this:

Just over a week after giving birth Amber is starting to heal but expects to take a while to fully recover due to the damage done to her body by the difficult pregnancy and birth.

She is currently on a waiting list for physiotherapy to help heal her badly split stomach muscles.


The longest I've had to wait to get into a place for PT was a few days because I was too busy to make it over.

Meanwhile, having to wait to access a PT over there is not uncommon. I've know people who had surgery and waited months to get in for PT afterwards.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: She's ky00t.
He's convincing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. That kid better become a space lawyer or something.
 
Flincher
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
30 years later 
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dear god, the stretch marks. She probably looked like she'd been mauled by a tiger after that kid was out.
 
alizeran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My second son was 11 lbs 8 oz.

Born at home too. Got dicey for his mom right after, lots and LOTS of bleeding, but everybody lived.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better Chris than Stewie
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flincher: 30 years later [media4.giphy.com image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


Never. Do. That. Again.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well on the plus side, they now have an extra garage at their house.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: Flincher: 30 years later [media4.giphy.com image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

Never. Do. That. Again.


😏
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
(queef) Sorry, Doctor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.