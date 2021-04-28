 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas)   "Donald Hump" gets angry about bag fees and threatens to blow up Las Vegas airport while flipping the bird and yelling racial slurs at check in counter. He has finally become more presidential   (ktnv.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnit spell check....
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and Donald Hump is now my Chippendales stage name
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you dance on stage with a pole shaped like a cartoon duck?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The report says the caller made numerous racial slurs and insults to the workers at the call center, which is located in the Philippines, and said he would go there and kill every single one of them."

Good luck getting to the Philippines now.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: "The report says the caller made numerous racial slurs and insults to the workers at the call center, which is located in the Philippines, and said he would go there and kill every single one of them."

Good luck getting to the Philippines now.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Was going to say the same thing.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Oh and Donald Hump is now my Chippendales stage name


What Donald Hump may look like naked..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting caught threatening to blow up McCarran? Cesar will not be pleased.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. It's Frontier Airlines. I'll allow it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he finds out about the threatening the staff fee.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Model Citizen"
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As stupid as this all sounds, this isn't the stupidest thing you'll hear about regarding a trumpy/GOP type within the next hour. Sure, the guy is a walking pile of human feces but this is pretty lowkey psychotic behavior for an angry conservative.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone with Southwest I guess.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear the chipped beef special in jail isn't bad.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: I hear the chipped beef special in jail isn't bad.


Better than the pepper steak?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What cave this guy been living in? People been biatching about baggage fees forever.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought for a second maybe Humpty-Hump had a new character

/RIP
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Yassar Arafat beard is not working for you, dude.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life imitates art two time Hugo award finalist Chuck Tingle.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once when flying across the country, there was a storm in Chicago and all flights to and from were cancelled. We were getting routed though Albuquerque and then they said, nevermind everything is back on. By the time we got to Chicago, my connecting flight had left. The airline was nice enough to comp me a hotel for the night and arrange for a flight the next day. But somehow my bags were already on their way home. Then I has to be dropped on in Philly and the little plane to take me back to my airport was overbooked. They would board no one until enough people accepted another flight. That took a few more hours. When I got back east the following night, there was no one around the baggage claim area. But I could see my bags in a locked room. Took me a bout an hour to find someone that was willing to open the room for me.

I can understand why people go off at airports.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Shakespeare's Monkey: I hear the chipped beef special in jail isn't bad.

Better than the pepper steak?


They're on par but you'll want some toilet wine to chase it.
 
robbrie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's a little late to the party.

Checked baggage fees have been a thing for 20+ years.
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

grokca: "The report says the caller made numerous racial slurs and insults to the workers at the call center, which is located in the Philippines, and said he would go there and kill every single one of them."

Good luck getting to the Philippines now.


It would break many laws, I'm sure, but I'd sometimes like to see the airline give such people VIP transport to the Philippines, and then just leave them there.

He wants to execute strangers and all, but I doubt he'd make it a few blocks in an unfamiliar culture without getting himself arrested and jailed for many years.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TFAThe report says the caller made numerous racial slurs and insults to the workers at the call center, which is located in the Philippines, and said he would go there and kill every single one of them.

To me, that's understandable. But in my case I dealt with a gal that said she was in Indiana (Lowe's Warranty Center) the other day. She wasn't much of an English speaker at all, and nearly half of the conversation was her repeating whatever the prior sentence was.

Hates call centers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Robert Downey Jr. is looking even worse, if that's possible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have had the pleasure of witnessing a complete psychotic break.  I was dealing with some issues with a customer and in walks the president of that company halfway through.  He sits, adds his thoughts and we were pretty much done.  It was a nice civil discussion with a clean resolution. I did have a separate issue I wanted to discuss.

I guess his trigger was "There's just one more thing..."

I don't know if this guy was a POW in Nam and the guards would say "just one more thing" as they were torturing him.  Did his wife leave him for his brother and the last thing she said was "just one more thing, you have a small prick"?

He went apeshiat.  His staff had to physically restrain him from coming over the table.  "WE ARE DONE!  YOU SAID WE WERE DONE THERE ISN'T ANYTHING MORE!!!"

He said, and I quote "If I told you to go eat dogshiat off the parking lot you'd do it!"  I have no idea where that came from.

I heard that he ended up taking a long vacation after that and I just stopped returning their calls.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He doesn't look WASPy enough to be making bizarre delusional threats, without some repercussions. What was he thinking?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Headline on Fox News:
"Liberal gate agent cancels passionate patriot exercising his 1st amendment rights"
 
TheYeti
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Should have gone with Southwest I guess.


And put on his fancy his fancy jean shorts?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Do you dance on stage with a pole shaped like a cartoon duck?


I dont care what I have to do, just as long as you dont stuff quarters into my banana hammock
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I have had the pleasure of witnessing a complete psychotic break.  I was dealing with some issues with a customer and in walks the president of that company halfway through.  He sits, adds his thoughts and we were pretty much done.  It was a nice civil discussion with a clean resolution. I did have a separate issue I wanted to discuss.

I guess his trigger was "There's just one more thing..."

I don't know if this guy was a POW in Nam and the guards would say "just one more thing" as they were torturing him.  Did his wife leave him for his brother and the last thing she said was "just one more thing, you have a small prick"?

He went apeshiat.  His staff had to physically restrain him from coming over the table.  "WE ARE DONE!  YOU SAID WE WERE DONE THERE ISN'T ANYTHING MORE!!!"

He said, and I quote "If I told you to go eat dogshiat off the parking lot you'd do it!"  I have no idea where that came from.

I heard that he ended up taking a long vacation after that and I just stopped returning their calls.


Probably watched too much Columbo.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Sorelian's Ghost: Should have gone with Southwest I guess.

And put on his fancy his fancy jean shorts?


I might be having a stroke.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The real crime is the $55 bag fee
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Flying sucks enough, I seem to recall, when things were normal. There's no need to get rude about something we all have to endure.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can understand being upset about an extra $55 charge for flight from LV to Reno.  I can't understand what baggage one would have.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: I can understand being upset about an extra $55 charge for flight from LV to Reno.  I can't understand what baggage one would have.


That meth is not going to drive itself

The road between Reno and Vegas is Highway 95. A 2 lane road with speed limits that drop to 25 in each shiatburg with a cop behind every sign because thats all the revenue they make.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: I hear the chipped beef special in jail isn't bad.


Jail S.O.S. is about the grossest thing ever.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Getting caught threatening to blow up McCarran? Cesar will not be pleased.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Soon to be rearrested for threatening to blow up the Clark County Detention Center to get his bail back, calling in as Joe By-then
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scrapsfromtheloft.comView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Repo man gets in 10-20 tense situations every day kid, don't mean shiat.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Oh and Donald Hump is now my Chippendales stage name


Username checks! :D
 
xevian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I have had the pleasure of witnessing a complete psychotic break.  I was dealing with some issues with a customer and in walks the president of that company halfway through.  He sits, adds his thoughts and we were pretty much done.  It was a nice civil discussion with a clean resolution. I did have a separate issue I wanted to discuss.

I guess his trigger was "There's just one more thing..."

I don't know if this guy was a POW in Nam and the guards would say "just one more thing" as they were torturing him.  Did his wife leave him for his brother and the last thing she said was "just one more thing, you have a small prick"?

He went apeshiat.  His staff had to physically restrain him from coming over the table.  "WE ARE DONE!  YOU SAID WE WERE DONE THERE ISN'T ANYTHING MORE!!!"

He said, and I quote "If I told you to go eat dogshiat off the parking lot you'd do it!"  I have no idea where that came from.

I heard that he ended up taking a long vacation after that and I just stopped returning their calls.


I've had those days. Back when I was getting handed tasks left and right, and tons of shiat going wrong in a short amount of time, of which lasted days. Meetings on top of that; I really didn't want to talk to people.

Almost had a breakdown, during a "but wait, there's more!" type meetings when I was a corp young-un. One of those that is sheduled for 1 hour, and lasted 4 for no reason because higher ups were bringing up items that had nothing to do with the meeting and wouldn't accept reschedules.

After about of 5 years of working with that, I force meetings and structure and for the sanity of me, I don't do back-to-backs with the same people, and I ensure I schedule 30m-1h between everything as to reduce pressure.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
HOTY material right there.
 
