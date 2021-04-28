 Skip to content
 
(Fox2 Detroit)   Man builds wall of poop after dispute with neighbor. The county is fine with it and say they can't do anything about it   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
39
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grass is always greener on the other side of the poop wall.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property."


That disgusting nuisance is what makes feeding your dumb asses possible.

If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall of Poop is my zydeco polka U2 tribute band........
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property."


That disgusting nuisance is what makes feeding your dumb asses possible.

If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.


It's one thing to use it to fertilize the field. It is a very different thing to vindictively pile it right on the property line out of spite.

Sounds like asshole vs asshole got out of hand.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's just a s--- pile over there," Jaidyn Schwarzel said.

I'm not entirely sure what she's referring to.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Wall of Poop is my zydeco polka U2 tribute band........


Wall of poop was also the name of the first recording technology Phil Spector tried before landing on the Wall of Sound and being a sexual predator.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When asked about the poop wall, the neighbor who built it said, "It's not a poop wall. It's a compost fence."

The farmer earns extra cash by writing euphemisms on the side.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get the poop knife out and get to work.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size


The Picard Manure.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: SpaceMonkey-66: Wall of Poop is my zydeco polka U2 tribute band........

Wall of poop was also the name of the first recording technology Phil Spector tried before landing on the Wall of Sound and being a sexual predator.


Wall of Poop is my Nickelback / Oasis parody cover band.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FYI, Lodi township stretches from the southwestern fringe of Ann Arbor south to the horse country/racist redoubt of Saline, and then west out into regular farm country.

I got $20 that says the owner of the house is a rich Ann Arborite who bought it as a rental property, and the renters are junior faculty at UM.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
anyway, here's Fecalwall

"Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna pile it up for you. By now you should of somehow realized you're a pile of poo..."
 
catmander
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Poop Wall?  I thought that was the new nickname for the Wolverine's offensive line.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, just split the cost of a survey and live with the outcome. How hard is it to act like an adult?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BigNumber12: "While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property."


That disgusting nuisance is what makes feeding your dumb asses possible.

If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.

It's one thing to use it to fertilize the field. It is a very different thing to vindictively pile it right on the property line out of spite.

Sounds like asshole vs asshole got out of hand.


Undoubtedly. I just like the farmer better in this situation

"He was also told that his neighbor did not like the poop, to which he responded something inaudible about not liking the price of milk before he got back to work on his farm."
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm now taking donations to build a wall of shiat on the US-Mexico border.

Tell your conservative friends.

$10 for a brick of shiat
$20 for your name on a brick of shiat.
$50 for a brick of YOUR shiat.

I am going to be so rich.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Must have been inspired by his God-Emperor Donnie.

Build the poop wall! Build the poop wall!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
♫ ♫ ♫
Just about a year ago
There was a dispute over the property line
The farm had been one for 100 years
But then was split in two
Things got bad and things got worse
So he built a wall of shait
Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again
♫ ♫ ♫
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Wall of Poop is my zydeco polka U2 tribute band........


...dammit
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Jesus Christ, just split the cost of a survey and live with the outcome. How hard is it to act like an adult?


When poop is involved, sometimes it's hard to do your duty and be an adult.

I said duty...heh heh heh.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: When asked about the poop wall, the neighbor who built it said, "It's not a poop wall. It's a compost fence."

The farmer earns extra cash by writing euphemisms on the side.


Doodie divider, poo partition, stool screen, poopy panel, deuce dyke, dung dam, excrement embankment, BM bank, feces façade, feculent fortification, shiat stockade, poop parapet, crap curb, Trump wall.
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Picture of the neighbor

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What level spell for Druid would Poop Wall be?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What level spell for Druid would Poop Wall be?


2
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: FYI, Lodi township stretches from the southwestern fringe of Ann Arbor south to the horse country/racist redoubt of Saline, and then west out into regular farm country.

I got $20 that says the owner of the house is a rich Ann Arborite who bought it as a rental property, and the renters are junior faculty at UM.


You owe me $20. I live about 1/2 mile from this, and it's just your run of the mill white trash all around, including the welfare queen farmer. Watch the video if you don't believe me.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BigNumber12: "While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property."


That disgusting nuisance is what makes feeding your dumb asses possible.

If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.

It's one thing to use it to fertilize the field. It is a very different thing to vindictively pile it right on the property line out of spite.

Sounds like asshole vs asshole got out of hand.


This is a textbook example of why people should try their best to get along with their neighbors.

In my little short street with culdesac 'hood of 7 homes each of us is about as different as can be from each other but we all get along just fine.  I wouldn't even say we're all friends, but none of us are enemies.

it's perfect.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Jesus Christ, just split the cost of a survey and live with the outcome. How hard is it to act like an adult?


May be a case of Im right Youre wrong You spend the money to prove me wrong
Sometimes adults can be  very not adult like when they are trying to be assholes
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know what farmer brown, we're getting used to the smell. No hard feelings? By the way it sure is a shame that somebody dumped glyphosate in you irrigation water. I was right sorry to hear about it. I might of heard them and scared them off but you know we've been keeping the windows closed so we don't hear much these days.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's on a Mexican radio.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Wall of Poop is my zydeco polka U2 tribute band........


Wall of DooDoo is my Stan Ridgeway Death Metal cover band.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Something there is that doesn't love a turd,
That sends the frozen-ground-swell under it,
And spills the upper dookies in the sun;
And makes gaps even two can pass abreast.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.


Grandfather's farm, split at some point for an unstated reason.  The one that is complaining, is the one with the roots.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: SpectroBoy: BigNumber12: "While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property."


That disgusting nuisance is what makes feeding your dumb asses possible.

If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.

It's one thing to use it to fertilize the field. It is a very different thing to vindictively pile it right on the property line out of spite.

Sounds like asshole vs asshole got out of hand.

Undoubtedly. I just like the farmer better in this situation

"He was also told that his neighbor did not like the poop, to which he responded something inaudible about not liking the price of milk before he got back to work on his farm."


That was the most farmer-like possible response he could have made.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Too bad there isn't some kind of property or home owners group or association that could have prevented this.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bandito King: BigNumber12: SpectroBoy: BigNumber12: "While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property."


That disgusting nuisance is what makes feeding your dumb asses possible.

If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.

It's one thing to use it to fertilize the field. It is a very different thing to vindictively pile it right on the property line out of spite.

Sounds like asshole vs asshole got out of hand.

Undoubtedly. I just like the farmer better in this situation

"He was also told that his neighbor did not like the poop, to which he responded something inaudible about not liking the price of milk before he got back to work on his farm."

That was the most farmer-like possible response he could have made.


no mention of him farting while walking away.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SpectroBoy: BigNumber12: "While the poop is a disgusting nuisance, local officials said nothing can be done about it because it is on the neighbor's property."


That disgusting nuisance is what makes feeding your dumb asses possible.

If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.

It's one thing to use it to fertilize the field. It is a very different thing to vindictively pile it right on the property line out of spite.

Sounds like asshole vs asshole got out of hand.

This is a textbook example of why people should try their best to get along with their neighbors.

In my little short street with culdesac 'hood of 7 homes each of us is about as different as can be from each other but we all get along just fine.  I wouldn't even say we're all friends, but none of us are enemies.

it's perfect.


Likewise. We're plenty different, house by house, on generation, backgrounds, life stage, politics, you name it, but we make a point of doing a driveway happy hour once a week or so, weather permitting, to build cohesiveness and familiarity. It's farking nice to know that we have multiple households watching out for us (and vice versa) because we actually care about each other, and about the overall state of the neighborhood. I can't imagine living in a neighborhood where everyone makes a point of 'minding their own business' and prefers a neighborhood character of "I know your face, maybe your first name, but you aren't my friend or family, so don't bother me and I won't bother you."

"Look the other way / not my problem" environments make fantastic targets for property crime.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: You know what farmer brown, we're getting used to the smell. No hard feelings? By the way it sure is a shame that somebody dumped glyphosate in you irrigation water. I was right sorry to hear about it. I might of heard them and scared them off but you know we've been keeping the windows closed so we don't hear much these days.


Add Imazapyr.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IamAwake: BigNumber12: If you don't like the smell of farming, don't move out to farm country, Jaidyn.

Grandfather's farm, split at some point for an unstated reason.  The one that is complaining, is the one with the roots.


Wonder if the unnamed farmer is related to complaining landlord?  May be a case of cousins squabbling over who was loved by Grandpa more.
 
