(ABC News) Texas man dies after being attacked by aggressive bees, as the warnings from Lorne Michaels on Saturday Night Live went unheeded
    Scary, Bee, Thomas Hicks, Honey bee, Ambulance, Hicks' wife, Zoni Hicks, emergency care, cardiac arrest  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x311]


wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be a good time for the local minor football team, the Breckenridge Aggressive Bees to change their name in light of the circumstances.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been some time since we had a Killer Bee story. They must be way past Texas by now. Probably all the way to Canada, seeing as Canada gets most of its bees from the Sunny South.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could watch The Swarm again, but I am going to say "No". Maybe that scene with Oprah will do. Wasn't she in something with ants as well?
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barnhawk72 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's bee careful out there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorne also tried getting the Beatles to re-unite with a $3000 check. It almost worked. John and Paul were in town and were going to head on down to 30 rock but changed their mind at the last minute.

can you even imagine?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me while I pimp out one of my channels:
In Search of S01 E06 Killer Bees / Dvd To HD 1080p/A I Upscale
Youtube xs-J47wM0KA
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FunkJunkie [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: [i.imgur.com image 500x204]


Desert Tripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Astro! I thought you were a swarm of deadly bees!"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [s2982.pcdn.co image 267x399]


Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pest Control Prank Call | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube DQ7zStSis_k
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It makes me happy to see that this thread has covered all the usual bases; carry on.

/came here for the Nic Cage
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They can also take you to Ohio

humanshrapnel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
