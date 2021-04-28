 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Russian Foreign Minister says US ties are worse than during Cold War, before going on to insult our hats, haircuts, and haberdashery in general   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee I wonder why that is... is it all the attacks done by Putin against the west? The assasinations? The terrorism? The supporting of dictators? The chemical attacks against civilians? The meddling in elections? The russian media propaganda? Putting a russian asset in the white house that tried to overthrow US democracy and turn the country into a dictatorship or into civil war?

If the US had done to Russia what Russia has done to the US, Washington would be a radioactive cratter.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russia's top diplomat said Wednesday that relations with the United States are now even worse than during the Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect."

This isn't a bilateral issue, Sergey. The whole planet hates you for seeming to genuinely want to watch it burn. You may be confused because some of them bite their tongues due to still needing your hydrocarbons. And that won't last forever.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian haircuts?
en.chessbase.comView Full Size

This, or this
globalnetpictures.co.ukView Full Size


Not much in between, for men.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It isn't the farking cold war in the sense that the Russia is not the USSR, they at best vandalize and embezzle from democracies, while poisoning with their toxic bullshiat "ideology" -macho neo-feudalist conservative crap. Their ability to project power pretty much runs dry past Fox news, the NRA, and xtian evangelical circus barkers. They are in the midst of a population crash with a possible demographic bomb hidden inside, ready to go off that will fark up their "culture". fark it up for the better.

They do however have an aging but presumably potent nuke stockpile, with an old KGB boss holding the keys. In that one sense it is absolutely like the cold war.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They sound like they are going to cry because Big Brother won't pay any attention to them.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You don't just get to complain that something is bad when you personally made it bad. Your hands are stained red with blood and they are STILL in the cookie jar.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Losing an asset with the best access to US secrets really hurts, doesn't it?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm shorting tracksuit futures
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What, hunter's laptop gone missing?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What? They wouldn't let him go to Disney Land?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you Russians think it's bad now, wait until we start doing to you as you've been doing to us.

Your mole is impotent and biatching in Florida - there's a new sheriff in town.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Да пошли вы, Сергей.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that dress, those shoes, and that coat.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

casual disregard: You don't just get to complain that something is bad when you personally made it bad.


Are you kidding?  That's standard operating procedure for Republican critiques of their own government.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey Russia
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, Russia, if you meet arseholes all day maybe you're the arsehole.
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They sound like they are going to cry because Big Brother won't pay any attention to them.


Russia's been that way with the West ever since they threw off the Tatar yoke.  The entire freaking country is one big inferiority complex.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah! Biden isn't subservient to Pooty like Donny was....
 
Allegrita [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
so Russia is having a little temper tantrum because they lost their sycophantic asset and the new guy won't bow down and suck up to them. pity.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mouser: Russia's been that way with the West ever since they threw off the Tatar yoke.


The tater yoke is a cruel mistress.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
During the cold war my Uncle bought ties from China. That was his job, he'd fly to Hong Kong about twice a year. Can't recall the first company he worked for, where he made his bones, but, he was a top exec at Belks when he died. The CEO came to his funeral.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I keep punching this guy in the face and he just gets more aggressive. WTF is his problem?"
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The last "Cold War" Broke them.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can no longer sit back and allow communist infiltration, communist indoctrination, communist subversion, and the international communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.
 
WorldCitizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was a time 30 years ago that the West embraced the idea of Russia joining them as a developed democracy and part of The Club. It wasn't the West that took the steps to turn away from that.
 
