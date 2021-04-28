 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Seattle Police Department warns of staffing crisis after 66 officers leave, offering a bleak vision of a city where people who call for help may remain unshot   (king5.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll just move to some hick town where it's still ok.

Just like the catholic church shifting around their pedophiles.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oakland already found out.

https://abc7news.com/oakland-realloca​t​es-$10m-to-police-and-fire-departments​/10511555/
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.


Be careful what you wish for.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Few things would make Seattle safer than the entire SPD getting beamed into the sun.

Three decades of complete travesty isnt going to reform.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd like to think the bad apples are taking themselves out, but seeing other organizational exoduses in the past, they are probably the halfway decent cops.

The bad ones know they still impunity to act.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.

Be careful what you wish for.


I know, I know, if the police aren't around who will summarily execute Black people for existing?

Maybe you should take a look at reality and how civilized countries' law enforcement agencies operate.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having a look at the records of the cops choosing to leave could be interesting. I'm thinking there's quite a bit of "oh shiat, I might be held accountable" reasoning going on here.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How long did that occupied protest zone last as a utopia again? Was it hours or days? There's a reason we invented police a reform might be needed but anybody that thinks we'd be better off without them is an idiot.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, museums continue to be underfunded.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I know, I know, if the police aren't around who will summarily execute Black people for existing?


Someone is missing the elephant in the room here ...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Having a look at the records of the cops choosing to leave could be interesting. I'm thinking there's quite a bit of "oh shiat, I might be held accountable" reasoning going on here.


Or a whole lot of "I could make just as much money working a job where people didn't throw bottles of piss at me".
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image image 245x187]


Living expenses are a bit lower over there, and they do more to help poor people.  So fewer cops needed to beat down poor people and minorities.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image image 245x187]


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.met.police.uk/police-forc​e​s/metropolitan-police/areas/about-us/a​bout-the-met/structure/ You're only off by couple thousand
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Few things would make Seattle safer than the entire SPD getting beamed into the sun.

Three decades of complete travesty isnt going to reform.


Well, they did manage to capture one or two of their serial killers. Eventually. After decades. After doing a Dahmer and releasing them.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: They'll just move to some hick town where it's still ok.


A hick town in a county whose local tax base can't afford a half dozen extra cops so the state will cough up the money and the major cities will still be paying their wages
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image 245x187] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just a quick look online shows the London numbers aren't accurate.  Their website says the Metropolitan police have over 32,000 officers.
 
rohar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: How long did that occupied protest zone last as a utopia again? Was it hours or days? There's a reason we invented police a reform might be needed but anybody that thinks we'd be better off without them is an idiot.


How long did it last?  All the way from when the police just up and decided they weren't going to do their job in that area until the decided they'd do their job again.

It wasn't occupied by protesters, it was abandoned by those paid to protect and serve.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: How long did that occupied protest zone last as a utopia again? Was it hours or days? There's a reason we invented police a reform might be needed but anybody that thinks we'd be better off without them is an idiot.


There's a reason we invented punctuation too, but some people seem to think we're better off without it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and when they take the cars and bikes away what happens when you choke on something or a kid drowns ?

sure you could call FD?EMS but do you know who is usually the first on a scene ??

"i ran as fast as i could, but the guy was dead when i got there" will be repeated many times.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Rent Party: Few things would make Seattle safer than the entire SPD getting beamed into the sun.

Three decades of complete travesty isnt going to reform.

Well, they did manage to capture one or two of their serial killers. Eventually. After decades. After doing a Dahmer and releasing them.


That was King County Sheriff, not SPD.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deplorable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image 245x187] [View Full Size image _x_]


I completely misread this post.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: NotThatGuyAgain: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.

Be careful what you wish for.

I know, I know, if the police aren't around who will summarily execute Black people for existing?

Maybe you should take a look at reality and how civilized countries' law enforcement agencies operate.


Blah blah blah.

You seem to live in an alternate reality where without police everybody is kind and respectful to each other and violent crime doesn't rise.

Here's to you not becoming a victim <clink>
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I know, I know, if the police aren't around who will summarily execute Black people for existing?


Dang... came here to say that...

AdmirableSnackbar: Maybe you should take a look at reality and how civilized countries' law enforcement agencies operate.


Also....  Civilized countries don't have 120 guns per every 100 citizens (source:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Estimate​d_number_of_civilian_guns_per_capita_b​y_country )...  Maybe, if we had fewer yahoos with guns.... and that's just the police force.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If all of these officers move out to smaller towns and cities to get a job with a more "police friendly" department and start brutalizing the rural whites, will we get more police reform?

/Hahaha, jk, enjoy the double down!
 
mariner314
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They won't be missed.

If these current events cause you to quit the police force, well, maybe there's a reason you're quitting the police force.

There are good cops out there who live their life attempting to do the best thing and take public servant seriously... then there are 66 asshats like these guys that were in it for power and authority.

South Park was right, we don't respect your authority. We respect kindness and a genuine desire to help and do the right thing.

You won't be missed.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: If all of these officers move out to smaller towns and cities to get a job with a more "police friendly" department and start brutalizing the rural whites, will we get more police reform?

/Hahaha, jk, enjoy the double down!


Spokane's already got over double the police violence Seattle does.  It can't get much worse, can it?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image image 245x187]

[Fark user image 425x311]

https://www.met.police.uk/police-force​s/metropolitan-police/areas/about-us/a​bout-the-met/structure/ You're only off by couple thousand


Don't bring reality into misleading statements here.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.


The only thing "positive" about this will be the increase in homicides. Chicago, for example, is seeing a record number of murders this year. Not that the left-wing really gives a crap about any of that.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: AdmirableSnackbar: NotThatGuyAgain: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.

Be careful what you wish for.

I know, I know, if the police aren't around who will summarily execute Black people for existing?

Maybe you should take a look at reality and how civilized countries' law enforcement agencies operate.

Blah blah blah.

You seem to live in an alternate reality where without police everybody is kind and respectful to each other and violent crime doesn't rise.

Here's to you not becoming a victim <clink>


Nope, I'm living in a reality where most crime is a reaction to scarcity and lack of support for vulnerable people.

Defunding police and adding funding to social services, safety nets, and enacting living wages and worker protections will do far more to reduce crime than paying more for police who end up abusing and murdering people.

Public services are supposed to help society, not murder people. Again, see how civilized countries' police departments operate.
 
rohar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

The only thing "positive" about this will be the increase in homicides. Chicago, for example, is seeing a record number of murders this year. Not that the left-wing really gives a crap about any of that.


Police don't stop homicides, they respond to them.  After the fact.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image image 245x187]

[Fark user image image 425x311]

https://www.met.police.uk/police-force​s/metropolitan-police/areas/about-us/a​bout-the-met/structure/ You're only off by couple thousand


Yeah 1,200 seemed low for one of the largest cities in the world, even if crime was on the lower end.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rohar: Spokane's already got over double the police violence Seattle does.  It can't get much worse, can it?


Do you **really** want to answer that question? Every time I've seen it asked... it's gotten worse
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTP 2: and when they take the cars and bikes away what happens when you choke on something or a kid drowns ?

sure you could call FD?EMS but do you know who is usually the first on a scene ??

"i ran as fast as i could, but the guy was dead when i got there" will be repeated many times.


Kids, don't do meth
 
GatorHater
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kendelrio: rohar: Spokane's already got over double the police violence Seattle does.  It can't get much worse, can it?

Do you **really** want to answer that question? Every time I've seen it asked... it's gotten worse


They're only third worst in the nation, I guess they could make a run for first.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

The only thing "positive" about this will be the increase in homicides. Chicago, for example, is seeing a record number of murders this year. Not that the left-wing really gives a crap about any of that.


Cops don't prevent homicides. They just show up afterwards. Unless, of course, they're the perps.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image image 245x187]

[Fark user image 425x311]

https://www.met.police.uk/police-force​s/metropolitan-police/areas/about-us/a​bout-the-met/structure/ You're only off by couple thousand


London, City of London, same difference...

/nm
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

The only thing "positive" about this will be the increase in homicides. Chicago, for example, is seeing a record number of murders this year. Not that the left-wing really gives a crap about any of that.


Why wouldn't the left wing care about that?

Is this that lame and tired talking point where right-wingers think people don't protest gang violence in Chicago because they're too lazy to Google in order to find out?

Let me help: https://blockclubchicago.org/20​20/06/2​4/chicagoans-do-protest-gun-violence-a​nd-organize-for-safer-neighborhoods-al​l-the-time-heres-how/
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: NotThatGuyAgain: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.

Be careful what you wish for.

I know, I know, if the police aren't around who will summarily execute Black people for existing?

Maybe you should take a look at reality and how civilized countries' law enforcement agencies operate.


"Civilized" countries also don't have the crime we have to deal with.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Theaetetus: SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department says it's in a "staffing crisis" after 66 more officers left their jobs in 2021.
"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I've seen our department," Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday.

Population of Seattle: 724,305
Number of officers: 1,080

Population of London: 8,982,000
Number of officers: 1,207

[Fark user image image 245x187]

Living expenses are a bit lower over there, and they do more to help poor people.  So fewer cops needed to beat down poor people and minorities.


Not taking a position on police with this post but I have lived in England and the US.

Here's some cost of living info:

https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living​/​compare_cities.jsp?country1=United+Sta​tes&city1=Seattle%2C+WA&country2=Unite​d+Kingdom&city2=London
 
jimmydageek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Few things would make Seattle safer than the entire SPD getting beamed into the sun.

Three decades of complete travesty isnt going to reform.


I'm critical of the police, especially SPD, which was apparently the most represented department at the Capitol Insurrection. But in my neighborhood - which is VERY mixed - I've had 3 encounters where they handled a difficult situation with poise, diplomacy, and obvious concern and care. The last one was with an agitated homeless guy who'd been randomly assaulted with pepper spray in the middle of the night. The Fire Dept. noped out when he couldn't not be agitated. The cops didn't escalate, they used active listening, all that stuff. They were basically armed crises counselors.

I truly buy the argument that if you have 100 good cops who cover for 10 bad cops, you have 110 bad cops. OTOH - damn. I LIKE the cops I saw the other night. So I'm telling myself I don't know that they support bad cops.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rohar: kendelrio: rohar: Spokane's already got over double the police violence Seattle does.  It can't get much worse, can it?

Do you **really** want to answer that question? Every time I've seen it asked... it's gotten worse

They're only third worst in the nation, I guess they could make a run for first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: AdmirableSnackbar: NotThatGuyAgain: AdmirableSnackbar: Looks like the police are defunding themselves. This is a very positive development.

Fark the police.

Be careful what you wish for.

I know, I know, if the police aren't around who will summarily execute Black people for existing?

Maybe you should take a look at reality and how civilized countries' law enforcement agencies operate.

"Civilized" countries also don't have the crime we have to deal with.


They also don't have the huge gulf in inequality compared to us either.

Almost as if that's related somehow.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: How long did that occupied protest zone last as a utopia again? Was it hours or days? There's a reason we invented police a reform might be needed but anybody that thinks we'd be better off without them is an idiot.


Right? Everyone knows that you can invent and build a utopia in a week, tops.
 
