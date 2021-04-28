 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1789, Fletcher Christian led a mutiny on the HMS Bounty, an act of naval crime later repeated on the HMCS Scott, the USS Brawny, and the CNS Great Value   (history.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, Mutiny on the Bounty, Pitcairn Island, HMS Bounty, Captain William Bligh, island of Tonga, Fletcher Christian, John Adams, American whaling vessel  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 12:20 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear if anyone floats up in here with the USS Viva, we're scuttling that motherfarker on sight.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude that's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​HMCS_Cap​e_Scott

It's a stone frigate, now.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pitcairn Island is rife with inbreeding and pedophilia.  Totally creepy.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On Tahiti, the crew enjoyed an idyllic life, reveling in the comfortable climate, lush surroundings and the hospitality of the Tahitians.

Hospitality= Really, really easy women.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Admiral Chad Sexington escaped all charges for his role.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like we're out of strawberries again.  Where are my steel worry balls?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Well played, subby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Looks like we're out of strawberries again.  Where are my steel worry balls?

[Fark user image image 470x264]


Dammit! I was gonna ask about the strawberries!

/ I shake a Trumpian fist at you
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PreMortem: On Tahiti, the crew enjoyed an idyllic life, reveling in the comfortable climate, lush surroundings and the hospitality of the Tahitians.

Hospitality= Really, really easy women.


The women don't look that exotic

classicmoviehub.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.