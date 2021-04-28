 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1945, 'Il duce' became ,ǝɔnp lI
    World War II, Benito Mussolini, Il Duce, 61-year-old, Axis powers, Italian partisans, German allies, former dictator of Italy  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexei Sayle as Benito Mussolini
Youtube TA8Uav7EPlQ
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Il Douche
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Happy Anniversary of Someone Else's Execution, Donald J. Trump.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I found this article really interesting, and next I'm in Rome I'll have to look for some of these buildings.

https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cul​t​ure-desk/why-are-so-many-fascist-monum​ents-still-standing-in-italy
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

/someday. Maybe.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cult​ure-desk/why-are-so-many-fascist-monum​ents-still-standing-in-italy


Fark user imageView Full Size


Some of us haven't been at all... :P
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

How much rent is Trump paying to live inside your brain (if you even have one)?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

/someday. Maybe.


Now who's the tryrannt?!

Let's kill someone because we disagree with their politics? Yeah, but it's conservatives who are intolerant.
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or did he?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Somewhere in my family there is a shoebox of photos of the Italian occupation taken by a great uncle who was there as an army photographer. One of those pics is of Mussolini doing the hang. It disturbed me when I was little, but as I got older I started to wish there were more such photos of other world "leaders"
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've posted *THAT* picture (at the Piazzale Loreto) on Fark before, and received a deletion and short-term bannination.

Fair warning, y'all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cult​ure-desk/why-are-so-many-fascist-monum​ents-still-standing-in-italy


Ethiopia and Eritrea also sport Moderne buildings from the 1930s Italian occupation.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

How much rent is Trump paying to live inside your brain (if you even have one)?


Its normal to have a criminal who attacked your country on your mind until they're brought to justice. You do remember the failed coup, right?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Douchey Il Duce dropping a deuce?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

/someday. Maybe.

Now who's the tryrannt?!

Let's kill someone because we disagree with their politics? Yeah, but it's conservatives who are intolerant.


Fark user imageView Full Size

How many people died January 6th?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
