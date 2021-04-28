 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Australia to upgrade military bases and expand war games with the U.S., offering a potential strategic game-changer in the struggle with expansionist China by equipping F-22 Raptors with radar-guided drop bears   (aljazeera.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Laser-guided cassowarys would be more effective.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to support larger aircraft, firing ranges overhauled and new training facilities set up for defence personnel and US marines."

Aw jeez, our resident wumao will be devastated that yet another innocent country has been occupied by the U.S. military.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deployment comes as Australia's Home Affairs Department Secretary Mike Pezzullo, a top security official, said the possibility of war was increasing.
"Today, as free nations again hear the beating drums and watch worryingly the militarisation of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war, let us continue to search unceasingly for the chance for peace while bracing again ... for the curse of war," Pezzullo said in a letter to staff on Anzac Day on Sunday, when Australia and New Zealand honour their war dead.

Let us hope we can avoid war. Any war, cold or hot.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nadie_AZ:

Let us hope we can avoid war. Any war, cold or hot.

Well said.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to support larger aircraft, firing ranges overhauled and new training facilities set up for defence personnel and US marines."

Aw jeez, our resident wumao will be devastated that yet another innocent country has been occupied by the U.S. military.


The US is dispersing forces in the Pacific. I don't believe that there has been a significant increase in the number of forces. We have also been rehabilitating, reactivating, and upgrading facilities that were used in WW2 (Tinian, Wake Island, Andersen's North Field... etc)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: BigNumber12: "An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to support larger aircraft, firing ranges overhauled and new training facilities set up for defence personnel and US marines."

Aw jeez, our resident wumao will be devastated that yet another innocent country has been occupied by the U.S. military.

The US is dispersing forces in the Pacific. I don't believe that there has been a significant increase in the number of forces.


It was a reference to another thread in which other countries' voluntary hosting of American bases and troops was framed as "American occupation."
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: b2theory: BigNumber12: "An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to support larger aircraft, firing ranges overhauled and new training facilities set up for defence personnel and US marines."

Aw jeez, our resident wumao will be devastated that yet another innocent country has been occupied by the U.S. military.

The US is dispersing forces in the Pacific. I don't believe that there has been a significant increase in the number of forces.

It was a reference to another thread in which other countries' voluntary hosting of American bases and troops was framed as "American occupation."


Nationalists and empiricists alike are having a damned hard time understanding how security works in this century. It'd be amusing if so many of them weren't in government.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stealth chazzwazzas? Tactical kangaroos?
 
lurkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Laser-guided cassowarys would be more effective.


Could the cassowaries have laser-beam eyes instead?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a headline near you:

Drop bears panic giant pandas.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lurkey: dionysusaur: Laser-guided cassowarys would be more effective.

Could the cassowaries have laser-beam eyes instead?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the good old USA.  Will spend billions to expand a runway in the Alps but nothing to feed the hungry at home.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Ah yes, the good old USA.  Will spend billions to expand a runway in the Alps but nothing to feed the hungry at home.


We at Fark salute you, Mt. Man! (This hungry person?)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phamwaa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are they wet bears?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=44YYT0m​m​jSo&feature=youtu.be
(Sorry; YT makes it impossible to find embed code)
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: FLMountainMan: Ah yes, the good old USA.  Will spend billions to expand a runway in the Alps but nothing to feed the hungry at home.

We at Fark salute you, Mt. Man! (This hungry person?)
[Fark user image 404x402] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh my gosh, somebody get that guy(?) to a Krispy Kreme!  We don't need skinny ass Americans like that scooting around.
 
