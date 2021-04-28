 Skip to content
UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through South China Sea in show of force, demonstrating the Royal Navy's modernization with rum, sodomy, and F-35B's
    Royal Navy, World War II, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Royal Marines, Japan, Republic of China, Aircraft carrier, East China Sea  
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's good she's keeping busy. It's hard to go on after the death of a spouse
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It will be joined by vessels from the United States and a frigate from the Netherlands and will carry out exercises with forces from Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, the UAE, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Israel, India, Oman and South Korea, the British government said in a statement."


No snark here. Thank you, allies, for doing the right thing with us, rather than taking the easy-appeasy way out.
 
comrade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe they can pick up some fish on the way.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, so the planes will be safely stored then.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rum and sodomy? It sounds like a bit of fun, but I'm not sure what that has to do with the royal family.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When the Chinese see the full might of the Royal Navy's escort of 3 swan boats and pedalo, they won't dare come near.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Rum and sodomy? It sounds like a bit of fun, but I'm not sure what that has to do with the royal family.


...And you get the lash
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
but no necrophilia
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh. The USS Sullivans?

I assumed they would've named one after each brother.
 
GasDude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess Hong Kong is no longer a part of the itinerary.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "It will be joined by vessels from the United States and a frigate from the Netherlands and will carry out exercises with forces from Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, the UAE, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Israel, India, Oman and South Korea, the British government said in a statement."


No snark here. Thank you, allies, for doing the right thing with us, rather than taking the easy-appeasy way out.


How many of those countries have publicly validated Taiwan's independence? Genuinely curious.

Seems like it's always on eggshells and privately.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Little known fact, in Beijing dialect the words for "soft target" and "aircraft carrier" sound almost exactly the same.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is keelhauling still a thing on these stretch yachts?  If so there are some party animals from January 6th who may be fine barnacle scapers.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Little known fact, in Beijing dialect the words for "soft target" and "aircraft carrier" sound almost exactly the same.


Then why are they building them as fast as they can?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: When the Chinese see the full might of the Royal Navy's escort of 3 swan boats and pedalo, they won't dare come near.


What they definitely won't see will be the submarines which normally accompany a carrier group, sweeping ahead of & around the surface targets vessels. They might possibly hear one at some point, but they have to ask themselves can they be sure they heard all of 'em?

The carrier group is a highly visible demonstration of force projection & makes a political statement; we can sail here any time we want. Submariners know where the real power lies.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lincoln65: BigNumber12: "It will be joined by vessels from the United States and a frigate from the Netherlands and will carry out exercises with forces from Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, the UAE, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Israel, India, Oman and South Korea, the British government said in a statement."


No snark here. Thank you, allies, for doing the right thing with us, rather than taking the easy-appeasy way out.

How many of those countries have publicly validated Taiwan's independence? Genuinely curious.

Seems like it's always on eggshells and privately.


Not enough.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Outstanding!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's like no one has ever seen the opening montage of an 80s nuclear war movie.
 
