 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Lebanese musician missing in Saudi Arabia, media claims, although there's no explanation of why it matters what kind of organist they are   (aljazeera.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, local media reports, unknown reasons, Lebanese music composer, whereabouts of Samir Sfeir, official source  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 4:18 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stop going to Saudi Arabia.

This isn't hard.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
these were the 9/11 pilots.

please try not to forget that.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stone Age culture.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: [files.explosm.net image 555x409]


I always hope he will just order the shawarma instead.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's not an organist. By now, he's an organ donor.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tragic bone-saw accident, could've happened to anyone really.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Choose your own adventure:

12-inch pianist
-OR-
lesbian cuisine
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure the authorities will be able to piece together what happened to him.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.