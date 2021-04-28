 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Treasure hunters to dig up 48 crates of Hitler's gold worth half a billion under 18th-century palace in Poland. No word whether Geraldo Rivera will be there for the dig   (thesun.ie) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.


Don't you worry. They'll go for the dramatic reveal that will let the government and friends cart off anything of real value the night before.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all rich! Rich as Nazis!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.

Don't you worry. They'll go for the dramatic reveal that will let the government and friends cart off anything of real value the night before.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIVE IT TO THE PALESTINIANS!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the USSR fell, there were a LOT of now-ex KGB agents who (with the help of the Russian Mafia) raided the caches of diamonds and other assets the KGB had stashed away in place around the world. That's how so soon at the start of the Russian Federation there were so many Russian billionaires that seemed to just pop up overnight.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Geraldo is there to do a special!
 
loki see loki do [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: GIVE IT TO THE PALESTINIANS!


wut?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is that in washing machines?
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure the Soviets dug it up seven decades ago.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they have diaries. Nobody ever lies in those.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. What is it with people and digging up historical buildings looking for Moon Nazi gold? It is not there. It was never there. Most of it went to Argentina.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.


It will belong to whoever brings in a largest amount of heavily armed toughs.  Governments typically have the advantage in that area.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: When the USSR fell, there were a LOT of now-ex KGB agents who (with the help of the Russian Mafia) raided the caches of diamonds and other assets the KGB had stashed away in place around the world. That's how so soon at the start of the Russian Federation there were so many Russian billionaires that seemed to just pop up overnight.


That was more a result of privatizing the economy and deregulating the living shiat out of it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.


Three can keep a secret, if two of them are dead.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hitlers" gold.

Stolen gold that was minted by the Reich.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.


Gold is a ridiculous way to move money. It's heavy, it's bulky, it serves no actual purpose and it causes a lot of people to go screwy. Honestly? Give me a cashiers check any day. 1 check is way easier to move around than actual tons of gold.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, here comes the Sun...

Wake me up when they'll actually find something. There were several reports already over the years about some Nazi loot hidden in various parts of Poland but so far it never materialized.

The last one I remember were breathless reports about Nazi gold train
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Time Team episode ever!

/It would still be good even if they don't find any gold.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Hitlers" gold.

Stolen gold that was minted by the Reich.


Of course it was minted by the rich silly, they're the ones with all the gold.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.

Gold is a ridiculous way to move money. It's heavy, it's bulky, it serves no actual purpose and it causes a lot of people to go screwy. Honestly? Give me a cashiers check any day. 1 check is way easier to move around than actual tons of gold.


See folks?  Bitcoin is superior gold!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: When the USSR fell, there were a LOT of now-ex KGB agents who (with the help of the Russian Mafia) raided the caches of diamonds and other assets the KGB had stashed away in place around the world. That's how so soon at the start of the Russian Federation there were so many Russian billionaires that seemed to just pop up overnight.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priva​t​ization_in_Russia

Or a cluster fark of privatization (to which there was no guide).
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: iheartscotch: beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.

Gold is a ridiculous way to move money. It's heavy, it's bulky, it serves no actual purpose and it causes a lot of people to go screwy. Honestly? Give me a cashiers check any day. 1 check is way easier to move around than actual tons of gold.

See folks?  Bitcoin is superior gold!


Unless you invest in the wrong one and the entire thing evaporates over night....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: AAAAGGGGHHHH: When the USSR fell, there were a LOT of now-ex KGB agents who (with the help of the Russian Mafia) raided the caches of diamonds and other assets the KGB had stashed away in place around the world. That's how so soon at the start of the Russian Federation there were so many Russian billionaires that seemed to just pop up overnight.

That was more a result of privatizing the economy and deregulating the living shiat out of it.


But you needed money as capital to start off with. A sh*tton of money.

And if you were living in a collapsed society where it would be almost impossible to be rich, that money had to have come from somewhere.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark headline: Treasure hunters to dig up Hitler's gold
Sun headline: Treasure hunters plan to dig up Hitlers gold.
Opening line to story: Treasure hunters are hoping to dig up Hitler's gold.

Hmm... 🤔
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Well, they have diaries. Nobody ever lies in those.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And pictures.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this isn't the gold that was supposed to be hidden in Polish railway tunnels, or the gold which was supposed to be hidden in <insert other implausible Polish location> or ...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.


Or at least blab about it. There's also that legend of a Nazi gold train that's hidden in a mountain or something.
You mean to tell me that of the hundreds or maybe even thousands of people involved in stashing these things, not a single one of them said anything to anyone else, ever?
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell it's the real McCoy because it has written on official "Dukes of Hazzards" stationary.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Hitlers" gold.

Stolen gold that was minted by the Reich.


Minted by the Reich, but mined from the mouths of millions in the camps.
 
deanis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poland's President after the dig.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Hitlers" gold.

Stolen gold that was minted by the Reich.


Yabbut you can't just call it "Nazi gold" anymore because that would describe half the merchandise in the Mar-a-Lago gift Shop, all of which are just gold-foil covered imitation chocolate.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.


The people that knew what was exactly there probably were either dead or in prison after the war.  Plus how would you get into and, most importantly, out of post-war Poland with it even if you knew where it was.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was in Geraldo's vault, sillies.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are no pictures of Geraldo eating kielbasa.  Hoffa they take some on his trip.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: beezeltown: Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.

The people that knew what was exactly there probably were either dead or in prison after the war.  Plus how would you get into and, most importantly, out of post-war Poland with it even if you knew where it was.


It got a lot easier 45 years after the war. It's quite possible there were people in the know still young enough to at least participate in a stealth recovery. For hundreds of millions in gold, it would have been worth quite an effort. Seems like a "we're from the utility company" bit where they excavate it in broad daylight, load it on a truck, go on their lunch break then GTFO before officials really catch on.. IDK. Bribes work, too. I can't imagine that much gold staying put.

If one of the participants were imprisoned by the Soviets, and they sniffed out any hint of what the person knew, there would be a very long, hard interrogation, rounding up of family members as hostages, etc. to extract the location. If that occurred, it's not unlikely the Soviets removed the gold, treating the operation as a utility project or some such thing, then vaporized the gold without a trace or any records. No need to open themselves up to claims...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.

Gold is a ridiculous way to move money. It's heavy, it's bulky, it serves no actual purpose and it causes a lot of people to go screwy. Honestly? Give me a cashiers check any day. 1 check is way easier to move around than actual tons of gold.


Totally. A cashier's check from the Reichsbank (whatever it was called) would be far superior to gold.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: iheartscotch: beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.

Gold is a ridiculous way to move money. It's heavy, it's bulky, it serves no actual purpose and it causes a lot of people to go screwy. Honestly? Give me a cashiers check any day. 1 check is way easier to move around than actual tons of gold.

Totally. A cashier's check from the Reichsbank (whatever it was called) would be far superior to gold.


Not after May 1945
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But wouldn't they have shipped it all to Argentina when Hitler went there after the war?
All the conspiracy types said he didn't die in the bunker, but sneaked out of Germany
on a U-boat.  I saw it on the interwebs and because this guy said this, it has to be true.  LOL


drunkmall.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: beezeltown: iheartscotch: beezeltown: Doesn't seem too likely, but if they do find gold, it will probably belong to the government. I read once about Polish deeds and titles to property only extending a few inches under the surface of the ground. The government owns everything beneath that.

Anyways, hard to believe that nobody involved in burying that much gold managed to return later to recover it.

Gold is a ridiculous way to move money. It's heavy, it's bulky, it serves no actual purpose and it causes a lot of people to go screwy. Honestly? Give me a cashiers check any day. 1 check is way easier to move around than actual tons of gold.

Totally. A cashier's check from the Reichsbank (whatever it was called) would be far superior to gold.

Not after May 1945


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size

It's the knob on the left...

/I keed, I keed
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: gameshowhost: AAAAGGGGHHHH: When the USSR fell, there were a LOT of now-ex KGB agents who (with the help of the Russian Mafia) raided the caches of diamonds and other assets the KGB had stashed away in place around the world. That's how so soon at the start of the Russian Federation there were so many Russian billionaires that seemed to just pop up overnight.

That was more a result of privatizing the economy and deregulating the living shiat out of it.

But you needed money as capital to start off with. A sh*tton of money.

And if you were living in a collapsed society where it would be almost impossible to be rich, that money had to have come from somewhere.


They were generally black marketeers and/or straight-up crime lords prior to being legitimized as businessmen in the ensuing laissez-fail.
 
