 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Minnesota suburb says Black Lives can matter until May 4th, but after that it's a $200 fine   (twincities.com) divider line
35
    More: Awkward, Mayor, Municipality, city council, Councillor, City council, Town council, Ryan Weyandt, Monday  
•       •       •

1360 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
West St Paul has a huge Cinco de Mayo celebration.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: West St Paul has a huge Cinco de Mayo celebration.


Cinco de Quatro
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pinnacle Point: West St Paul has a huge Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Cinco de Quatro


Er...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pinnacle Point: West St Paul has a huge Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Cinco de Quatro

Er...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pinnacle Point: West St Paul has a huge Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Cinco de Quatro


TRES DE QUATTRO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone get this man the number to the ACLU
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats when the snow begins to melt
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suburb sez May the Fourth Be Against You
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd paint over it with a giant penis.  Then change it every 30 days.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU


FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so put a little cup near it for donations to keep it going...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should start a GoFundMe for $60000 leave it up for a year and tell the city to spend the money on ethics training for the cops
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.


We're sticking to the rule book and you'd better be damned sure we won't even consider the optics of this.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodbeer: No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...


You sound like a typical white person.  Sheesh.  Lighten up!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.


I was thinking more the grounds of Free expression and Free speech.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

We're sticking to the rule book and you'd better be damned sure we won't even consider the optics of this.


The result of not applying the rules is the guy who got butthurt in the article and put up a Blue Lives Matter slogan on his fence in retaliation. I think what the city is doing makes sense.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodbeer: No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...


Wow, am I glad I don't live near you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

We're sticking to the rule book and you'd better be damned sure we won't even consider the optics of this.


You don't make exceptions to the rules.  If you make an exception in this case, then you have someone putting up a mural dedicated to Hitler and they have a case when you tell them to take it down.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: goodbeer: No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...

Wow, am I glad I don't live near you.


Take care of your yard!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Reverend J: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

We're sticking to the rule book and you'd better be damned sure we won't even consider the optics of this.

You don't make exceptions to the rules.  If you make an exception in this case, then you have someone putting up a mural dedicated to Hitler and they have a case when you tell them to take it down.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

I was thinking more the grounds of Free expression and Free speech.


If there's an ordinance that says it all has to be the same color, that's not a violation of free speech.

For instance, you can't have a blue neon sign on your car, no matter what it says, because you can't put blue lights on your car.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cinco de Mayo celebration was canceled because it fell on a holiday.  People were hoarding the mayonaisse.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

We're sticking to the rule book and you'd better be damned sure we won't even consider the optics of this.


You kind of HAVE to, though. If you don't, if you let it slide and look the other way, then you're setting precedent,. When some guy does a Trump 2024 banner on his fence or a landscaper uses his home fence as a billboard, they are going to win if they fight the fines in court.

I may not like that it has to come down, but it's pretty easy to see why they can't look the other way, even if they agree with the sentiment.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the article :
A West St. Paul homeowner now has until May 4 to do away with his "Black Lives Matter" mural or face a fine. The city council voted unanimously Monday to give Ryan Weyandt the new deadline for removing the fence mural, which is in violation of two city ordinances relating to fences and signs.

Well now....  That's mighty White of the West St. Paul City Council
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.


As goodbeer said above, it is an eyesore, and I'd support, but not be happy if a neighbor did this.

That said, my question would be: what's the ruling on banners?
I'd paint it a single color then hang a banner on top or even over it with the same statement.

/Hopefully with monochromatic writing to avoid being such an eyesore.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

We're sticking to the rule book and you'd better be damned sure we won't even consider the optics of this.


I think that's why they gave the extension.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

goodbeer: fatassbastard: goodbeer: No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...

Wow, am I glad I don't live near you.

Take care of your yard!


Why? Unless it's attracting vermin how does it affect you?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodbeer: fatassbastard: goodbeer: No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...

Wow, am I glad I don't live near you.

Take care of your yard!


STFU & MYOB!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: goodbeer: fatassbastard: goodbeer: No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...

Wow, am I glad I don't live near you.

Take care of your yard!

Why? Unless it's attracting vermin how does it affect you?


"Curb appeal" and "Lowering the value of my house" are the common excuses.

fark em.
 
caljar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The city was worried they would get burned and looted, so they let it slide.   The BLM is now spending it's donated money on Mansions, and the trial is over, so it's time for everything to go back to normal.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-9468847/BLM-founder-defends-3MILLIO​N-property-portfolio-claims-questions-​tactic-terror.html
 
TheYeti
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

goodbeer: fatassbastard: goodbeer: No matter what the fence says, it's an eyesore. I'd be pissed if I was their neighbor. I hate when my neighbors neglect the weeds growing street side of the curb...

Wow, am I glad I don't live near you.

Take care of your yard!


Man, have you ever heard these people talk about how they dress?

Now imagine their yards.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meat0918: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

I was thinking more the grounds of Free expression and Free speech.


This is a town code, therefore government. Just because first amendment rights are being violated equally doesn't mean it's not violating constitutional rights.

I'm sure there is already a Supreme Court case covering this.

/personally, that's one ugly mural regardless of message.
//I'm sure you could have the same message without being so damn hideous
///it's still free expression
 
Krieghund
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You sound like a typical white person. Sheesh. Lighten up!


Wasn't that the problem in the first place?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: meat0918: Representative of the unwashed masses: meat0918: Someone get this man the number to the ACLU

FTFA - West St. Paul code prohibits fences from being more than one color or having words or pictures. Signs cannot be more than six square feet or attached to fences, except during a short time before and after election season. Content is not taken into consideration with either ordinance, according to the city.

Seems pretty clear cut to and not discriminatory to me.

I was thinking more the grounds of Free expression and Free speech.

This is a town code, therefore government. Just because first amendment rights are being violated equally doesn't mean it's not violating constitutional rights.

I'm sure there is already a Supreme Court case covering this.


There is. City of Ladue, et al. v. Margaret P. Gilleo. I tried to link it, but Fark keeps throwing away the URL.

There's a case to be made that ordinance or not, because this is political speech, the ordinance does not apply. The case I linked to seems pretty clear on that. The Freedom Forum Institute notes that the case has been used to fight many city ordinances like this.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.