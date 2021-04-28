 Skip to content
(CNN)   12-year old set to graduate High-school and college in the same week this May, a decision he will in no way regret in 20 years when his friends and co-workers share stories about their exploits at prom or the wild parties they went to in college   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
a decision he will in no way regret in 20 years when he retires long before his peers.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not exxxactly swimming at the deep end of the pool, are ya subs?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In 20 years, he'll be 32.  I have yet to meet anyone over the age of ~28 that actually cares about any of that stuff anymore.  Hell, most of them that went to those parties don't even remember what happened.

Prom?  Prom gets as much memory attention as that class ring stuffed in the back of your sock drawer since the week your high school crush threw it back at you.
 
wild9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's great the kid is smart and able to accelerate right past childhood and into adulthood.

/It's gonna be hard finding friends and peers you are able to connect with for a long time kiddo. Best of luck
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: a decision he will in no way regret in 20 years when he retires long before his peers.


Yup.

I remember in the 90's a few of my friends went to work for AOL as a start up and they had all these "stock options". When AOL sold out to Time/Warner, they all retired at the age of 30. I'm still jealous of that...very.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get this!  I vomited right on her face when I was trying to get her bra undone, and then I passed out with my face on the rim of the john!  I felt like death for the entire next day!  It was Awesome!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wild9: It's great the kid is smart and able to accelerate right past childhood and into adulthood.

/It's gonna be hard finding friends and peers you are able to connect with for a long time kiddo. Best of luck


That's a problem for all of us supergeniuses. Fortunately, there is Fark.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My brother in law went to a private college and lived on campus for five years. I lived in my parents basement.

I am student debt free and he is hovering at about 100k after ten years. My MIL told me that I'd always regret not living on campus and having the true college experience.

/getting the boat ready for this supper
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What now, subby?

Apparently I'm not wrong in thinking the headline was a little...weird. I get that it's a joke, but I do think a great deal of people value everything about school but the education, (social status, sports, etc).
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh, he'll have other interests, like building a shack in the wilderness and mailing IEDs to tech execs.

/ It seems kids thrown into adulthood often have a lot of difficulties
// Let's hope this one has a long and happy life
/// Good job, kid!! Amazing work!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And he's obviously bilingual too, and speaks fluent bullshiat:

He also created his own startup, called Reflect Social, which "combines popular social media platforms with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, providing a new dynamic social experience," according to its website.


anybody find the slightest bit of Irony in the idea of a kid helming a social media company when he's too young to have a Facebook account?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

great_tigers: My brother in law went to a private college and lived on campus for five years. I lived in my parents basement.

I am student debt free and he is hovering at about 100k after ten years. My MIL told me that I'd always regret not living on campus and having the true college experience.

/getting the boat ready for this supper


Supper? is that a fat joke or a dumbass joke for not being able to spell?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Prom and parties are just worthless things that idiots have been tricked into believing have value for decades
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: In 20 years, he'll be 32.  I have yet to meet anyone over the age of ~28 that actually cares about any of that stuff anymore.


Cops, gym teachers, and coaches...y'know, high-percentage impotent assholes.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
counterpoint:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mute_ants
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hang on a sec, I've seen this movie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Really? Are we still on the anti-intellectualism? Are we seriously glorifying partying and drinking over being smart?

We suck.
 
metric
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nah, he'll be fine. Do all the brain things while you're young. Save the inevitable existential dread and boozy self destruction for middle age. Worked for me.
 
Micosavo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

great_tigers: My brother in law went to a private college and lived on campus for five years. I lived in my parents basement.

I am student debt free and he is hovering at about 100k after ten years. My MIL told me that I'd always regret not living on campus and having the true college experience.

/getting the boat ready for this supper


What ye making for supper?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do you know he didn't participate in drunken orgies in college? If he's precocious in one way...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mute_ants
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
khitsicker:

Missed it by that much lol
 
Netrngr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magorn: And he's obviously bilingual too, and speaks fluent bullshiat:

He also created his own startup, called Reflect Social, which "combines popular social media platforms with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, providing a new dynamic social experience," according to its website.


anybody find the slightest bit of Irony in the idea of a kid helming a social media company when he's too young to have a Facebook account?


You actually believe the age restrictions are enforced? And if he owns the company he can do just whatever the hell he wants. Its his sandbox.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, it's my understanding that legally a kid can't work before the age of 14, except for family owned business or very limited jobs, like pet/baby sitting, and only for very few hours.  So, yeah, going on to convert that associate's degree to a 4 year degree, via online is probably a good idea.  Once puberty hits this kid, he's going to need the breathing room to be a teen.  Those years, between 12-17, are brutal because you can't sign contracts, your parents still get the final say in everything, but if you screw up, society wants you to be charged as an adult.

I'm glad he's done so much already, hope he doesn't burn out before he turns 18.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hope the kid has something fun planned for the next 10 years that doesn't involve working from an office.

Fulfilling the graduation requirements early is great, but you can't fast-track socialization and physiological maturity. The sweet spot is being smart enough to sail through but filling the downtime with enjoyable experiences and friendships.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Well, it's my understanding that legally a kid can't work before the age of 14, except for family owned business or very limited jobs, like pet/baby sitting, and only for very few hours.  So, yeah, going on to convert that associate's degree to a 4 year degree, via online is probably a good idea.  Once puberty hits this kid, he's going to need the breathing room to be a teen.  Those years, between 12-17, are brutal because you can't sign contracts, your parents still get the final say in everything, but if you screw up, society wants you to be charged as an adult.

I'm glad he's done so much already, hope he doesn't burn out before he turns 18.


I believe if he has finished school he would be able to file for emancipation which usually allows you to do all of those things you normally couldn't.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
in 10 years he's either gonna be CEO of a tech startup, or the smartest school bus driver in town,
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah subby.  In 20 years, he'll be making babies with a 10/10 super hot woman while you're still using up a box of kleenex in your mom's basement.

This kid will be able to retire at 50....probably rich as fark.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just what the world needs, another socially maladjusted know it all middle manager.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I graduated 20 years ago. It's probably been over a decade since I've bumped into a classmate I recognize from that time. And I only live about 30 minutes from where I went to high school.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: [Fark user image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Micosavo: great_tigers: My brother in law went to a private college and lived on campus for five years. I lived in my parents basement.

I am student debt free and he is hovering at about 100k after ten years. My MIL told me that I'd always regret not living on campus and having the true college experience.

/getting the boat ready for this supper

What ye making for supper?


he he, I'm such an idiot. maybe some motor oil and fuel stabilizer.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: a decision he will in no way regret in 20 years when he retires long before his peers.


I seriously doubt a kid like that will retire.  Ever.

/do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There were no proms in 2020. While I did attend college, the best parties that I attended in those years were thrown by local bands. I knew one drummer who completed a couple of years of college. The rest of the local musicians went straight from high school graduation or in some cases high school expulsion to working as musicians and day jobs that didn't interfere with their ability to be in a band. The average chess club was more exciting than the parties thrown by actual college students.

If this twelve year old is happy, there is no reason to hold back him back from his full intellectual potential. There will be plenty of time and opportunity for wild parties.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mute_ants: Hang on a sec, I've seen this movie[Fark user image 425x268]


I've always been mystified about how a goober like that got cast as the lead in a movie.  I mean, I know it's what defines the character, but you would think they'd just fake it with a normal actor and some glasses and a pocket protector.  Like Sheldon - he's geeky, but "cinemagenic".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

browntimmy: I graduated 20 years ago. It's probably been over a decade since I've bumped into a classmate I recognize from that time. And I only live about 30 minutes from where I went to high school.


I actively avoid the dumbasses I went to high school with.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So... what's the point of giving diploma or degree so early? What's he going to do, get a job? No company is going to hire a 12 year old. I don't think they legally could. It says he would start his own business, but again who is going to partner with a child? How start a company when you can't sign a legal contract? What sort of prospective employee is going to show up to the interview, see the preteen, and think, "yes this is a legit business I want to work for. "

What exactly are we expecting this kid to do for the next 6 years?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: in 10 years he's either gonna be CEO of a successful tech startup, or the smartest school bus driver in town,


Looks like he's already got a startup.  We'll see how that goes.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: So... what's the point of giving diploma or degree so early? What's he going to do, get a job? No company is going to hire a 12 year old. I don't think they legally could. It says he would start his own business, but again who is going to partner with a child? How start a company when you can't sign a legal contract? What sort of prospective employee is going to show up to the interview, see the preteen, and think, "yes this is a legit business I want to work for. "

What exactly are we expecting this kid to do for the next 6 years?


Masters and Doctorate.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My eldest is precocious. Not crazy genius 12yo college grad smart, but very smart. Breezing through her 1st year at a big engineering school. Working in a sports engineering lab. About to begin a 4-year committed internship next month by spending 6 months embedded in the space systems division of a major aerospace company at 18yo.

Speaking as a dad of a kid like that, the worry's never been whether she'll be up for it or able to succeed; you know she's into it and that success will happen. It's making sure she gives herself the space to enjoy her life and have some fun and know that there is so much more to life and happiness than the next academic or career achievement. Got nothing to do with parties or drinking. More about balance in life.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm more impressed with the fact that he was valedictorian than the fact that he got an assoc. degree from a community college.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cherryl taggart:

And that's the biggest issue with early in life college grads, the burn out due to expectations.

They've never failed so when failure comes and the special treatment stops as a young adult it can lead to some dark places.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

guestguy: Driedsponge: In 20 years, he'll be 32.  I have yet to meet anyone over the age of ~28 that actually cares about any of that stuff anymore.

Cops, gym teachers, and coaches...y'know, high-percentage impotent assholes.


Glory Days!

High school for me was a four-year dead zone and no engineering students ever got dates before they started job interviews their senior year.
 
