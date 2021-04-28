 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Tesla now has $2.5B in Bitcoin. Once they go vegan and take up Crossfit, the Quadrangle of Suck will be complete   (cnbc.com) divider line
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Atheist, too. They'll become atheist.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why does Tesla suck?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does the IRS except bitcoin as payment?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Merltech: Does the IRS except bitcoin as payment?


They except it very much.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tesla now has $1.75 billion in Bitcoin.
Tesla now has $5.5 billion in Bitcoin.
Tesla now has $750 million in Bitcoin.
Tesla now has $20 billion in Bitcoin.
Tesla now has $5.67 in Bitcoin.
 
redsquid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thank god crypto balances the playing field so the market can't be influenced by the rich elites!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why does Tesla suck?


Jealously, mostly.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think these announcements are timed for when Elon has just bought some and he wants to pump the price a little bit. Or a lot.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion: The anti-vegans are more annoying than the vegans.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I think these announcements are timed for when Elon has just bought some and he wants to pump the price a little bit. Or a lot.


How dare you talk ill of the Dogefather!!

Elon Musk on Twitter: "The Dogefather SNL May 8" / Twitter
 
camarugala
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Unpopular opinion: The anti-vegans are more annoying than the vegans.


Can't they both be equally annoying?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Vtimlin: Why does Tesla suck?

Jealously, mostly.


Tomorrow we can drive around this town
Hope the charger isn't down
Cause you know that makes me look the clown
Take it from me.

Hey, jealousy.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A reminder that Bitcoin is an enormous environmental disaster, using up more energy than the country of Argentina.

Which means any good that comes from Tesla's EVs is more than undone by their endorsement of BitCoin.

/also union busting, maiming employees, overthrowing Bolivia, and trying to create literal company towns where they are both employer and government
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby, quadrangle? Really?

I suppose technically correct is the best kind. Would hate to exclude the trapazoids, diamonds, and irregular 4-sided polygons.

I might have gone with 'square' myself, but that would be elitist.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I ain't disparaging Telsa as I'm impatiently waiting for my Starlink dishy.
Help me, Elon Musk - you're my only hope (for viable interwab in the outskirts of Bumf**k Ontario).
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Why does Tesla suck?


No Future in crypto currency...

No sireeee
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Notice how nobody ever makes the opposite evaluation, saying they have 50,000 Bitcoin in cash reserves.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: I think these announcements are timed for when Elon has just bought some and he wants to pump the price a little bit. Or a lot.

How dare you talk ill of the Dogefather!!

Elon Musk on Twitter: "The Dogefather SNL May 8" / Twitter


FARK Lorne Michaels (who is panicked about the ratings of the last new episode so went with controversy over talent).

I'll just watch clips of Weekend Update Sunday.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that Bitcoin is an enormous environmental disaster, using up more energy than the country of Argentina.

Which means any good that comes from Tesla's EVs is more than undone by their endorsement of BitCoin.

/also union busting, maiming employees, overthrowing Bolivia, and trying to create literal company towns where they are both employer and government


Also the annoying propensity of their products to halt, catch fire, and stay on fire no matter what
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Notice how nobody ever makes the opposite evaluation, saying they have 50,000 Bitcoin in cash reserves.


Hey you're right!

So what?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does Tesla own Bitcoin?
Is it to insulate them in case currency exchange rates become unfavorable?
Is it simply a place to park cash reserves that might appreciate?
 
