(CBS 6 Albany)   Apparently there is a replica Family Truckster from the film "National Lampoon's Vacation" owned by a couple in upstate New York, and they drive it around all the time. Aunt Edna still on the roof   (cbs6albany.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wanna fu*k in that.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't eat the car, Rusty.
 
duke3522
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this the one used in the beginning credits of Married With Children?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothin' to be proud of, Rust.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was a good movie. It wasn't a "I want a replica of that car" movie.
 
cleek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
see, Lake George has more to offer than Rachael Ray.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
