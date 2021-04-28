 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Want to keep cool? Can't afford a pool? Don't be a fool. Use this farm tool
    Swimming pool, stock tank, Chlorine, average cost of a backyard pool  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used a Rubbermaid 300 Gallon Black Resin Stock Tank with Drain Plug. Added a free pump and filter a neighbor was chucking out, and built a venturi jet for the side port using hardware store parts for under 5 bucks.
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the ad on there.

$449.99
$700

Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Too expensive.

asciibaron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
burma pool?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
until recently outlawed in Philly, dumpsters were rented for block parties and then lined with plastic and filled with water.

God--
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can get an inflatable pool for much cheaper (30 bux)
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Us trailer park kids knew about these, at least in the 70s. Hey, I'm ahead of the curve!!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jay Leno Takes A Ride In The Fastest Hot Tub On Wheels | Jay Leno's Garage | CNBC Prime
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I can only hope that they're using pond liner or something really heavy duty

How long ago were they outlawed?   I'd be interested in knowing if it was the 'ick' factor or Covid related.  Or maybe fear of damaging streets when you put that much weight on it
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does he eat hay and make things out of clay?

Sugarmoobs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seriously? I mean, this is cousin Eddie level stuff. Growing up in the midwest, whenever you saw someone do this, it was some hick doing it starting out as a drunken joke. We don't need to make redneck and hillbilly humor "cool".
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

caljar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

huntercr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmmm.. I don't think this is a new thing. I think this  has been the hipster home magazine pool of choice for about a decade now.

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I did have one. I had a heater made out of steel. It sat on the grill of the gas cooker.
And was connected to the Pump.
being Vermont, it was needed.

Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
