(WCAX Vermont)   Good news. It stopped snowing so you won't get fined for parking on the street when we plow. Oh, and don't park on the street, we're sweeping them   (wcax.com) divider line
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, it tried to snow today. After a week of really nice sunshine and blue skies.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Am I missing something?  Why am I reading an announcement that you have to move your car for street sweeping in some town on the other side of the country?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Milwaukee has a stupid-ass thing where you have to move your car across the street every goddam day for the street sweepers - who sweep once a month.

It's a parking ticket racket. I can't believe the populace hasn't risen up. It's the kind of petty issue that could get someone elected, like the auto registration fees that Republicans used to recall the California governor and get Arnold elected.

Maybe I should lead the resistance and become the Gandhi or MLK Jr. of odd-even parking.
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boy does that bring back some fond memories, when I worked for the City of De-Toliet.........We had those fun notices too!!!!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Well, it tried to snow today. After a week of really nice sunshine and blue skies.



There was snow on the ground a few mornings ago.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You had one job, taking a step forward. One job..
 
susler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like the fact that they sweep the streets once a year.
I remember an episode of Parking Wars where they did the same thing in Detroit; street sweeping was infrequent and a big deal with temporary signs and lots of tickets.
 
