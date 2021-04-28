 Skip to content
Canada envious of America's prick
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're more pissed off at short sighted profit driven conservatives... so yeah, I guess that's the same thing.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever headline, eh.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was thinking Florida for some reason.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: We're more pissed off at short sighted profit driven conservatives... so yeah, I guess that's the same thing.


So everything started to go downhill with the LIEbrals under the leadership of Truelydumb Sr.
Then the CONServatives came in and finished them off.

So that industry had a one two knock out combo by our useless leaders.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
""That's where we were when the pandemic struck. It's really too bad we lost our onshore vaccine production ability while we're the middle of a health crisis," Brown said."

You say "too bad", I say "criminally negligent".  So you know, to-may-toe/to-mah-toe.
 
Bowen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This incompetency and low level IQ is killing me more than the virus," Meredith Rodney Mckay said in another email.

I didn't know Rodney was his middle name.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks Brian.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Canada, America's hat leaky condom
 
electricjebus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bowen: This incompetency and low level IQ is killing me more than the virus," Meredith Rodney Mckay said in another email.

I didn't know Rodney was his middle name.


Hah, I thought that name seemed familiar.  Yeah, that's a fake email account and I do vaguely remember it being mentioned that his first name was Meredith.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodney_​M​cKay
 
sleze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They can have it.

Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Thanks Brian.


It seems pretty clear that he inherited a broken company from the previous Trudeau. Also the facilities are still there under new ownership just not useful for Covid vaccines
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Legit 7 cc.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, Canada, you're welcome to take America's prick back
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Always love the photo ops of pols getting a first hand look at what is going on AKA getting into everybody's way. Somebody should have handed him a broom and told him to make himself useful and sweep up the loading dock.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: MillionDollarMo: Thanks Brian.

It seems pretty clear that he inherited a broken company from the previous Trudeau. Also the facilities are still there under new ownership just not useful for Covid vaccines


Yeah good luck getting them to admit a Liberal had anything to do with this. According to them the lab Mulroney privatized was a cutting edge facility doing groundbreaking research. Another question they don't want to answer is why it is that so few private companies want to do research here? Could it because of our notoriously awful medical patent protections? We may never know.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently we're getting a vaccine manufacturer in Quebec in 2023.
I think we're going to call it:
"J'ai fermé la porte de la grange maintenant que les chevaux ont fui"
(Closed the barn door now that the horses have fled)
 
Bowen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Apparently we're getting a vaccine manufacturer in Quebec in 2023.
I think we're going to call it:
"J'ai fermé la porte de la grange maintenant que les chevaux ont fui"
(Closed the barn door now that the horses have fled)


In fairness, they started construction well before the pandemic. It's just that these things take time.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Apparently we're getting a vaccine manufacturer in Quebec in 2023.
I think we're going to call it:
"J'ai fermé la porte de la grange maintenant que les chevaux ont fui"
(Closed the barn door now that the horses have fled)


At least we won't have to wait as much for our boosters.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*snicker*
 
