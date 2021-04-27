 Skip to content
(KSLA Shreveport)   Geaux Coronavirus
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know what our percentage of vaccinated people is, but I know there are a lot of hold outs from anecdotal evidence.

This would have been a great opportunity to push vaccination numbers up.

"If the state reaches x%, the mask mandate is over."

Oh that would be responsible government, which we don't have here in LA.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I believe it's around 34%, and leveling off.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like most things nowadays, I think we'll look back in 10-15 and realize how silly some of our restrictions and narratives around this were.
And those who were mocked for being Grandma Killers and Patriots will end up being mostly right about their reaction.
Remember how pissed (some) people were at people enjoying the open air in the Ozarks? And going to Florida beaches? Remember the snark and tone of the people judging others for choosing to live their lives? It makes me kind of sick to think about how nasty and condescending some people were.
Learning science in real time is always tricky, but abandoning rational behavior and thought because a 24 hour news channel has you frightened silly should be prosecutable.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Instead of a blanket mask mandate, we will be allowing local leaders and business owners to set their own policies regarding masks,"

Or how about you geaux fu*k yourself, hillbilly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You could have just said "I am an idiot" and saved us both some time.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In America, I'm not sure how much the state regulations actually matter.

You can require masks & social distancing and encourage vaccines, and many people won't wear them, socialize anyway, and won't get their shots.

And you can declare your state totally open, vaccines totally optional, go cough on your neighbor today!  And many people will still wear masks, avoid crowds, and get their shots.

What definitely matters are people's behaviors, but to what degree state regulations impact that is an open question.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Correction: about 32% initiated vaccination, 26% have completed.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yeah.

Half a million dead grandmas would like a word.
 
Road_King
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

When you don't know, you err on the side of caution.  You are farking stupid, and should never be allowed to make decisions that affect other people.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vaccines are like masks and social distancing.  They don't stop people from getting infected, and they don't stop people from spreading COVID.  What they do is reduce the community spread, by different means.

Let's say you were infected with the virus.

- If you are vaccinated, your immune system will kill it off much faster, so you will infect less people.

- If you wear a mask, your mask is catching ~ 75% of the virus you breath out, so you will infect less people.

- If you avoid people, they can't breath the air you expel, so you will infect less people.

So all three of these things are linked, and when you can back off of them is the same... it's when you don't have community spread of the virus.

Long story short, watch the new case #s, not the vaccination %.
 
