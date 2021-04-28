 Skip to content
(Metro)   Bird smuggler caught after someone heard the hair curlers around his legs chirping and singing   (metro.co.uk) divider line
10
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who you gonna call?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...this was a funny story until I saw that he faced up to 20 years in prison.

Like seriously, that's inhumane as hell. The war criminals who killed hundreds of thousands and destroyed millions of lives in the Middle East walk free.

He was just the smuggler. Almost certainly a poor and desperate person with no knowledge of the possible consequences and thought transporting birds was harmless.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Faced F
Fark user imageView Full Size
inschter
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillJM8528: So...this was a funny story until I saw that he faced up to 20 years in prison.

Like seriously, that's inhumane as hell. The war criminals who killed hundreds of thousands and destroyed millions of lives in the Middle East walk free.

He was just the smuggler. Almost certainly a poor and desperate person with no knowledge of the possible consequences and thought transporting birds was harmless.


Well, the high sentence is to make him sing like a canary. Otherwise he'll end up an old jailbird.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bird smuggler taped 35 live finches stuffed in hair curlers to his body for 5-hour flight

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty clever. Annoying, illegal, and bad for the birds, but still.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...so did they let the birds out of the little tubes? That was my main question, and TFA did not answer it.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
F*cking piece of sh*t. Rot in jail scum.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Could have been worse.
 
