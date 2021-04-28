 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   California home hosts remake of Alfred Hitchcock movie   (ktla.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Next stop everyone, Barbara's house
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rebecca?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't the one where a crippled James Stewart wants in your house or the one where they play scary violin music at a dame in the shower.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected something mild but the video is genuinely freaky.
 
Stu Padassol
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Torrance home? It could've been worse.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who stumbled upon a bird in the attic the other week, I'm too traumatized to get a kick out of this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would one of you farkers loans those folks some cats?

xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of the reasons you put a spark arrestor cap on your chimney. Frickin' starlings.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that you can never train a bird not to shiat in your house, any Fark ornithologists care to pipe up?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xalres: That's one of the reasons you put a spark arrestor cap on your chimney. Frickin' starlings.


Close the chimney flue.  This is Torrance, CA (Los Angeles area) in April, not Minnesota in January, you don't need to do a lot of warming fires at this point.  Heck with the air quality regulations, it is probably illegal to burn at this point in the year.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Birds during a pandemic?
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Local news pointed out that since nobody burns fires anymore, nobody does chimney maintenance, so the spark arrestor probably rusted out awhile ago and nobody noticed. Until now.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is kind of a Mission of San Juan Capistrano kind of deal isn't it.
CSB: My home in NC is absolutely surrounded by cardinals this year but at least they're chill and don't attempt to get inside. I could do without the airbomb poops though
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Tippi and the Puffins" would make a pretty good girl band name...

/ recycled PS
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
dryknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "Tippi and the Puffins" would make a pretty good girl band name...

/ recycled PS


I used to work in Torrance. On weekends we'd drive into the mountains, often past Shambala, Tippi Hedron's animal sanctuary.

cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stu Padassol: A Torrance home? It could've been worse.


The article also mentioned a Torrance family that stayed at a hotel overnight. That could've been much worse.

Rereading TekWar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xalres: That's one of the reasons you put a spark arrestor cap on your chimney. Frickin' starlings.


Agreed

CA building code 2802 Spark Arrestor

[SFM] All chimneys attached to any appliance or fireplace that burns solid fuel shall be equipped with an approved spark arrester. The spark arrestor shall meet all of the following requirements:2802 Spark ArrestorZero pity.  Keep your fecking house up to code, morans.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "Tippi and the Puffins" would make a pretty good girl band name...

[Fark user image 850x621]

/ recycled PS


