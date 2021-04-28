 Skip to content
(PR Newswire)   Unlike Subby last night, here are the five things you're doing that are disappointing your mom   (prnewswire.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Mother, Sparkling wine, TGI Fridays, Icing, Cake, Mother's Day, recent survey, Cake Boss  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unlike Subby last night, here are the five things you're doing that are disappointing your mom

My mom is disappointed in five things that I am doing, but she is not disappointed that I did Subby last night?
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Glad subby didn't disappoint their mom last night.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: Glad subby didn't disappoint their mom last night.


Though it was probably a bit TMI for posting on the internet about it.

I mean its ok to brag but ... time and place.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was an ad for TGI Fridays
 
DCYinzer37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, why you gotta bring Subby's mom into it...again?!?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They should get rid of the whole Mothers/Fathers/Grandparents day, and just have a Guardians Day for all.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My mother is a racist, homophobic, miserable she-demon. She's always disappointed in me.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In my family, my wife gets a day to herself.

It's called Father's Day.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mother is dead. I'd rather have her alive than read an ad for TGI Friday's. But I guess that's the world I live in now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They should get rid of the whole Mothers/Fathers/Grandparents day, and just have a Guardians Day for all.


No! fark Hallmark, all together
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I disappointed her with everything I did. She was good at letting you know.
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Unlike Subby last night, here are the five things you're doing that are disappointing your mom

My mom is disappointed in five things that I am doing, but she is not disappointed that I did Subby last night?


Your mom thinks Subby is a nice girl.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Catapultem_Habeo: My mother is a racist, homophobic, miserable she-demon. She's always disappointed in me.


Dad? Shouldn't you be mowing the lawn??
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Solty Dog: They should get rid of the whole Mothers/Fathers/Grandparents day, and just have a Guardians Day for all.

No! fark Hallmark, all together


"Fark Hallmark!!"
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm still gonna piss on mom's grave this year, HAW HAW HAW

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...moms want a day to themselves and their top annoyance is cleaning up after the celebration..."

Ok...just clean up after cooking for her?

I'd like breakfast in bed AND a day to myself that doesn't include shiatty watered down drinks and a side of Covid at a shiatty chain restaurant.
 
