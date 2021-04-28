 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   In a world with no entertainment, man must make their own. But when you've spent 6 years parking in every space in one particular car park, there's something else going on   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's Fark dot com
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you park in the right spot, on the right day, you get a blow job from the Pope.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: If you park in the right spot, on the right day, you get a blow job from the Pope.


Which, let me tell you, is quite surprising if you're not expecting it.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: It's not news, it's Fark dot com


You meant Park dot com, right?
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when your membership lapses in The Dull Men's Club.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ey, if it makes you happy, go for it. Probably hard to find others interested in hearing about the perfect parking spot positions in one lot, but that's true for most niche interests.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: If you park in the right spot, on the right day, you get a blow job from the Pope.


Do you have the exact day and spot so I don't accidentally park there?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the good old days, we would have mocked him for his hipster beard. Now we all have beards like that.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: OkieDookie: If you park in the right spot, on the right day, you get a blow job from the Pope.

Which, let me tell you, is quite surprising if you're not expecting it.


No one expects the Pontiff's Palate Exposition.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's stupid, but it doesn't sound like he made any special trips to do it.

so I am not totally against this.
 
eKonk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure, if it entertains you, go for it, I guess.

I'll stick to my strategy of parking in whatever spot seems good enough on any given day. Which is any spot that's not occupied, because wtf do I care about which spot I'm in?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everybody has their mountain to climb.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If we could all find contentment in life for things as trivial as parking spaces, this world would be a much better place.

The guy made a game out of his regular scheduled chores.  Isn't that advice we are all given in order to make it through the slog?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "I find enjoyment in the little banal things in life."


What's his fark handle?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  Is this an OCD thing?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You have to have goals.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I did a similar dumb thing from boredom. We used to go to lunch at the same place twice a week. One day I decided to stop getting the same food every time, I ordered the first item on the menu. Next time we went I ordered the second item and so on.

Since it was a sub and pizza shop that meant I had one of every sub and pizza they made. Then I got towards the bottom of the menu and found they served full dinners. The sub shop guys knew what I was doing and they also knew I didn't always pay attention to what I ordered so I'd swear they added dishes to the order just to see if I could eat that much. There were a few days there that I had a table of food all to myself and after I finally got it all down they suddenly came out with something else, "Oh, that meal comes with cannolis, here you go!"

/first world problems
//never paid more than $15 for a meal including tip
/// three cannollis to the bag
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Mental illness?


More like a harmless pastime for someone with mild OCD.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I need to find my goldilocks spot. Not too far, not too close, and i will never under any corcumstance drive into a spot that i need to back out of.
 
