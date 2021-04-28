 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Torso Killer confesses to another murder, catfishing Morgan Tookers   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
601 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 8:38 PM



zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the father of daughters and step-daughters, just set this MF'er on fire and be done with it.
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly wondered for a moment if this was about Rafael Eduardo Cruz...
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The detective's last day as a cop is Saturday.

Optimism.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, I RTFA and I'm sorry I did. I cannot begin to fathom being so cruel to any person (or animal even). It's often disheartening to hear what people can do.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is he confessing or "admitting" to cold cases that police are feeding the him the details?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA:
"As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said Cottingham is expected to get two life sentences in July, to be served concurrently with the time he's already serving."

Sounds like one hell of a plea agreement. Was that reduced from whipping him him 10 lashes every day for 20 years?

/NJ abolished the death penalty in 2007
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is he confessing or "admitting" to cold cases that police are feeding the him the details?


The article says he provided details which had not been publicly released.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He seems like an Nice guy......is he available for congenial visit w/my deadbeat of a Sister of mine.....she's single & ready to Mangle.....oops I mean Mingle!!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
