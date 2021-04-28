 Skip to content
(WOWT Omaha)   City finally gets around to billing woman for all the false alarms caused by her non-existent alarm system   (wowt.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had something similar happen to us.  Charged for false alarms for the house we use to own. The account was deactivated the day we moved out.  Information sure moves slowly.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the alarm company sent the police to the wrong house.

Where is the follow up? Did anyone ever check the house a few blocks away to see if they are ok?
 
Parrahs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the alarm system is handled by a private contractor who has in turn outdoueced it to someone else who we know bugger all about...

I'm so very surprised things went wrong and needed media attention to suddenly get fixed. So very.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the actual alarm owner was robbed three times with no response? Nice..
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i sure somehow this is the fault of the police.  even more reason to eliminate them since they can't even go to the right house being robbed.

/s
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the billing mistake was due to an error by COX alarm monitoring.

So many problems are caused by COX being stuck in the wrong place.

/got a seersucker suit from them once
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
COX.

COX
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: So the actual alarm owner was robbed three times with no response? Nice..


More like had 3 false alarms when they came home drunk and couldn't remember how to disable the alarm system. 99% of alarm calls are false triggers which is why the city has the program in place to recoup costs in the first place.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Merltech: Had something similar happen to us.  Charged for false alarms for the house we use to own. The account was deactivated the day we moved out.  Information sure moves slowly.


I was on the other end of that. The kids' dad died and I bought the house. The alarm company needed a death certificate and all sorts of crap that I think the grieving kids just didn't get done. Finally I called the company and had them walk me through ripping out all the wiring so no more alarms would get triggered. I wrote a letter to the state with a check for the false alarms (caused by workers doing some pre-move-in stuff) but the state was pretty understanding and removed the charges.
 
