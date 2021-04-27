 Skip to content
 
(WHNT Huntsville)   Cops, claiming body cam video proves their Taser darts only hit suspect, didn't electrocute dog, forget electricity conducts   (whnt.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Schoolhouse Rock- Electricity, Electricity
Youtube CLuPNThw0RE
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They were not hired their knowledge of electricity, they're cops for god's sake, they can barely farking read.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F*cking pigs
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here cop. I will hold hands with four other people and you will hold the hands of the last person. Now I will stick a free hand on this electrified fence. Let's see what happens.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is horrible
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They were not hired their knowledge of electricity, they're cops for god's sake, they can barely farking read.


Ignorantia juris physica non excusat
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong here, but I saw other seemingly-knowledgeable Farkers claim in another thread that the taser current only flows between the area between the probe's strike points. If that's true, and the cam video really does show the probes striking only the man, then the dog's death must have been of some other cause.

Again, correct me if I'm wrong.

//not a scientician
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"They took him straight and put him on oxygen and did X-rays and that's when they realized that he had been electrocuted."
They did an x-ray and that told them the dog was tased. That's a new one for me.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't watch the video yet.

If no probe hit the dog, then the dog wasn't tased. The tiny shock of brushing a wire wouldn't kill a dog. Hell, flat out tasing a healthy dog shouldn't kill it either.
 
