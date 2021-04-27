 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Former county deputy uses stand-your-ground defense to justify strangling his son to death. Let's see how that chokes out for him   (winknews.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Against my advice... I'm telling ya "that kid was a dick!" is your best angle.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why you little...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a chance. Stand your ground defenses only work if you shoot somebody. Self-defense doesn't exist unless you have a gun!
 
litmik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RTFA. Sounds like the kid was out of control. I don't know how I would have reacted in that situation. A tragedy for all involved.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well grandma got a broken hip and a brain bleed so I'm sorta rooting for the father in this one. You don't knock over old ladies when they try and call 911. They're fragile.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on who the jury believes.   From his story, the 58 y/o guy has a case.   The 33 y/o son isn't around to defend himself and his mom apparently wasn't there.   Grandma may not be able to testify.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta luv it there Homer...!!!!!
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Documents show Ramon Perez was drinking and at one point punched his father in the head. Sergio told his mother to call the police, but Ramon pushed her. She suffered a broken hip and a brain bleed."

Even though it is extremely hard for me to take a cop's (or former cop) word on anything. If it happened like that? The defense might be right.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Documents show Ramon Perez was drinking and at one point punched his father in the head. Sergio told his mother to call the police, but Ramon pushed her. She suffered a broken hip and a brain bleed."

Even though it is extremely hard for me to take a cop's (or former cop) word on anything. If it happened like that? The defense might be right.


I thought a punch to the head was just how cops say hello.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Perez faces a manslaughter charge, but he is now claiming stand your ground Tuesday. "


If Drew is looking for a way to get more clicks during the week maybe we could try Stand Your Ground Tuesday.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Documents show Ramon Perez was drinking and at one point punched his father in the head. Sergio told his mother to call the police, but Ramon pushed her. She suffered a broken hip and a brain bleed."

Even though it is extremely hard for me to take a cop's (or former cop) word on anything. If it happened like that? The defense might be right.


Yah....umm, as stated above by camarugala, you don't go pushing old ladies around like that. I'd have just given the young man a good 'see you tomorrow' punch vs choking him to death, but that's just me.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hwy remember the last time a cop tried to use his knee on a neck as defense?

yeah that guy was recently convicted of murder.

"he could have maybe possibly hurt us more, I had to kill him!"

come the fark on.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My adult special needs step son would get mildly violent with his mom when I was at work.  Thank God it never came to this, but he would get out of control occasionally and if it hadn't been for the threat of force, who knows what would have happened under the right circumstance.  I miss him, but he could be a handful at times.  RIP son.  :(
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramon was drinking, severely injured his Grammy, punched his Dad in the head, and 26 guns were found in his room.  Yeah I think the defense has a case of self defense and stand your ground law covers this according to the way it is written -

"Florida's 'Stand-Your-Ground' law states, 'A person who is not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in any other place where he or she has a right to be has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and meet force with force, including deadly force if he or she reasonably believes it is necessary to do so to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony'"
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Ramon was drinking, severely injured his Grammy, punched his Dad in the head, and 26 guns were found in his room.  Yeah I think the defense has a case of self defense and stand your ground law covers this according to the way it is written -

"Florida's 'Stand-Your-Ground' law states, 'A person who is not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in any other place where he or she has a right to be has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and meet force with force, including deadly force if he or she reasonably believes it is necessary to do so to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony'"


Strangling someone to death is not easy. Knocking someone out? Alright, but it is not a narrow edge between unconscious and dead.

But I was not there, it was in Florida, and the injuries will be easily verified so there is little doubt in my mind that self defense was justified and this will not see the inside of a court.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: [i.pinimg.com image 480x360]


I was thinking the same thing.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At the trial:
Prosecution: Tell me why you kept choking him.  You had already won.
Defense:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have a serious question. If we see a cop hurting someone and fear for that person's life the cop is hurting, when is it ok to kill the cop?

Or...

If you are pulled over and feel threatened, is it ok to kill the cop?

Like they do?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Former Lee County deputy Sergio Perez, 58, wasturned himself in recently for the 2019 death of his son, 33-year-old Ramon.

Someone should arrest the damned editorial staff that let this slide by.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police officers are two to four times more likely to be domestic abusers. https://www.theatlantic.com/​national/a​rchive/2014/09/police-officers-who-hit​-their-wives-or-girlfriends/380329/

ACAB
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: My adult special needs step son would get mildly violent with his mom when I was at work.  Thank God it never came to this, but he would get out of control occasionally and if it hadn't been for the threat of force, who knows what would have happened under the right circumstance.  I miss him, but he could be a handful at times.  RIP son.  :(


Damn. I could never imagine.
Sorry for your loss.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Not a chance. Stand your ground defenses only work if you shoot somebody darker on the color-wheel than you.


I'm not only entertained but often humbled and inspired by you, mouse. It's with a heavy heart that I'm forced to correct your work.
 
wademh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I have a serious question. If we see a cop hurting someone and fear for that person's life the cop is hurting, when is it ok to kill the cop?

Or...

If you are pulled over and feel threatened, is it ok to kill the cop?

Like they do?


If it's a serious question, the problem you'll have involves deciding what is a reasonable inference to make from what you see.

So let's assume you are out walking, turn a blind corner and see a cop using potentially lethal force against someone. All you know is that little bit. It turns out that there is a contrast to what happens if you turn the blind corner and instead just see two people with one hurting the other with potentially lethal force.

In both cases you don't know what led to the situation. What are you to reasonably presume? A jury of your peers will potentially judge you.

Let's just note that, based on comments to be found on fark, different people will have different perceptions based on their biases about cops. The ACAB may well presume the cop is an aggressor trying to murder someone. Others might presume they are witnessing the apprehension of a dangerous threat.

Ultimately, lacking more information, there's a big risk in deciding incorrectly. Then, a semi-talented writer can add more apparent information to help you make the wrong choice for the drama of it all. So your question is very difficult to answer in abstract.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: there is little doubt in my mind that self defense was justified


I don't know, it's real farking easy to imagine a scenario where it wasn't.

"The guy who's still alive to tell his story says the other guy needed killing" is not particularly persuasive. Especially combined with "oops I forgot to stop choking him when he went limp."

/if they told us how many guns the dad owns, I missed it
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

omg bbq: MattytheMouse: Not a chance. Stand your ground defenses only work if you shoot somebody darker on the color-wheel than you.

I'm not only entertained but often humbled and inspired by you, mouse. It's with a heavy heart that I'm forced to correct your work.


It is a good correction! Carry on.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

litmik: RTFA. Sounds like the kid was out of control. I don't know how I would have reacted in that situation. A tragedy for all involved.


if only he'd had a father who wasn't a violent piece of shiat things might've been different. if only...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Having broken up a couple of these types of fights within my family, this scenario is absolutely plausible. The big tell would be if the bastard cop had visible injuries to back up his claim of taking the first punch.

/but it is a bastard cop
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder where he learned to be a dick like that.
 
