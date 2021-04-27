 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Tennessee governor:"25% vaccinated? Not great, not terrible. Let's open her up again"   (cnn.com) divider line
45
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lee is the same person who earlier made PSAs to encourage tourists to come see all the great attractions in Nashville. That's terrific, but he wore no mask in any of the segments, even though Nashville still had local indoor and outdoor mask requirements in place at the time.

He's rich, but he's an idiot.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If only the MAGATS only killed each other....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is about trusting Tennesseans...


...to always do the wrong thing?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?


yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, GOP. Don't care
Got mine.

Now, good luck getting reelected when your voters are dead
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?

yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.


More like the 35.

But yeh
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there goes our plans to visit Pigeon Forge this summer.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he earned a D+ leading the vaccination drive in the state he runs and decides now is the time to take a victory lap and hoist the gold cup in the winners circle
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee?

Who cares?
Let 'em go!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Hey, GOP. Don't care
Got mine.

Now, good luck getting reelected when your voters are dead


Sounds like someone doesn't know what percentage of covid cases result in death. I hope you aren't one of the 41% of Democrats that think 50% of covid cases result in hospitalization.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people were responsible, opening up would be fine. The vaccinated folks could go to restaurants and movies safely and the unvaccinated could stay home.
But people are idiots, so this will be a disaster.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "This is about trusting Tennesseans...


...to always do the wrong thing?


Hey, man - it's the greenest state in the Land of the Free.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: If only the MAGATS only killed each other....


Governor of my state, who is anything but a Trumper, has been reopening our state even though we have one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Guy is also doing anything and everything to make sure another  gas pipeline gets run through our state, even though there are near daily accidents causing spill offs into the local waterlands. Bad enough that the Feds had to get involved (under Trump) because it was so blatantly wrong.

Politics usually takes a quick backseat when there's $$$ to be made. People die as a result? Not their problem.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to just sell some stocks and move out to their summer homes for another 6 or 9 months or so while this goes completely away.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anybody know the best place to find real vaccinated numbers for the US? I see news articles citing statistics that are usually 7-10% higher than Google's.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

question_dj: make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?

yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
(Tennessee was never really closed)
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Anybody know the best place to find real vaccinated numbers for the US? I see news articles citing statistics that are usually 7-10% higher than Google's.


https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccination-trends
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

question_dj: make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?

yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.


I'm noticing a trend here in Texas.  Once an area gets past 50% immunizations, demand drops off and the state is either scaling down or closing mass vaccine sites.  Most areas of Texas no longer have wait lists or require appointments, just show up and get a shot.

It seems to be tracking with the political split in the state, and that really worries me.  We've hit the 50% vaccinated point but I'm wondering how long it will take to get to 75%.

If ever.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

1funguy: Tennessee?

Who cares?
Let 'em go!


This may come as a surprise but not everyone who lives in Tennessee (or any other Southern state) is a reprehensible, Fox News-watching MAGAchud who deserves to die. There's plenty of decent, non-racist people trying really hard to make their regressive southern states a little better but it's a massive uphill battle and strangers constantly saying "fark em, let em die" doesn't help anything (and honestly is not funny at all).
 
gyorg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Haslam was great. Lee is a moron. Thank God my wife and I got vaccinated early but life isn't going to return to normal until we can get our kids vaccinated.

The silver lining may be that he'll cause the 4th wave to occur before school rather than at the beginning of the semester.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scanman61: question_dj: make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?

yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.

I'm noticing a trend here in Texas.  Once an area gets past 50% immunizations, demand drops off and the state is either scaling down or closing mass vaccine sites.  Most areas of Texas no longer have wait lists or require appointments, just show up and get a shot.

It seems to be tracking with the political split in the state, and that really worries me.  We've hit the 50% vaccinated point but I'm wondering how long it will take to get to 75%.

If ever.


It's the same here in Michigan. I don't think we'll ever reach that 70% vaccination rate.
 
G-doggy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I live in Tennessee and the data seems to say that it will be okay.

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united​-​states-of-america/tennessee?view=socia​l-distancing&tab=trend
 
gyorg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The funny thing was the news ran Lee's announcement, then that TN was 6th worst in vaccinations, then that ICUs were filling up with people in their 20s and 30s. I'll tell you, at Publix people were still wearing masks so hopefully that continues!
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImOscar: 1funguy: Tennessee?

Who cares?
Let 'em go!

This may come as a surprise but not everyone who lives in Tennessee (or any other Southern state) is a reprehensible, Fox News-watching MAGAchud who deserves to die. There's plenty of decent, non-racist people trying really hard to make their regressive southern states a little better but it's a massive uphill battle and strangers constantly saying "fark em, let em die" doesn't help anything (and honestly is not funny at all).


Trey Crowder approves
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ImOscar: 1funguy: Tennessee?

Who cares?
Let 'em go!

This may come as a surprise but not everyone who lives in Tennessee (or any other Southern state) is a reprehensible, Fox News-watching MAGAchud who deserves to die. There's plenty of decent, non-racist people trying really hard to make their regressive southern states a little better but it's a massive uphill battle and strangers constantly saying "fark em, let em die" doesn't help anything (and honestly is not funny at all).


I live in the worst of all, FL1, Gaetz land. Fark em, let em die.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ImOscar: 1funguy: Tennessee?

Who cares?
Let 'em go!

This may come as a surprise but not everyone who lives in Tennessee (or any other Southern state) is a reprehensible, Fox News-watching MAGAchud who deserves to die. There's plenty of decent, non-racist people trying really hard to make their regressive southern states a little better but it's a massive uphill battle and strangers constantly saying "fark em, let em die" doesn't help anything (and honestly is not funny at all).


Sorry... Trae.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like, when it comes to getting their vaccines, Tennessee doesn't have enough volunteers.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImOscar: 1funguy: Tennessee?

Who cares?
Let 'em go!

This may come as a surprise but not everyone who lives in Tennessee (or any other Southern state) is a reprehensible, Fox News-watching MAGAchud who deserves to die. There's plenty of decent, non-racist people trying really hard to make their regressive southern states a little better but it's a massive uphill battle and strangers constantly saying "fark em, let em die" doesn't help anything (and honestly is not funny at all).


Let's just send a couple of angels like they did to Sodom and Gomorrah and see if they can find some non regressive C.H.U.D.S.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Lee is the same person who earlier made PSAs to encourage tourists to come see all the great attractions in Nashville. That's terrific, but he wore no mask in any of the segments, even though Nashville still had local indoor and outdoor mask requirements in place at the time.

He's rich, but he's an idiot.


I fail to see the need for "but" in that sentence.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

question_dj: make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?

yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.


All of the current numbers suggest that the variants, at least the current ones, are only marginally more adept at infecting the vaccinated than the original strain. It's cause for concern, sure, but I don't think it's going to be nearly as big of a problem as some people are making it out to be. And if it is, booster shots, stick me with em.

I'm gonna side with make me some tea on this one. I'm going to get back to living like a real person as early as the 11th (two weeks after my second dose yesterday). While wearing a mask in stores and largely only hanging out with other vaccinated people, of course. But I sacrificed over a year of my life for the cause, going only to the grocery store and chicken food store every two weeks, my friend's jewelry store twice, Walmart once, and Lowe's once.

I'm not willing to sacrifice any more. Odds of a fully mRNA-vaccinated person catching the virus currently stand at about 170 times less likely than getting in a car accident and 40 times less likely than getting diagnosed with cancer.

Believe me when I tell you, without going into too many details about my severe germa-and-agoraphobia and revealing how insane I really am, that nobody on this planet has been taking this virus more seriously than me.

But I'm about to wash my hands of this shiat (pun intended).
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hey, GOP. Don't care
Got mine.

Now, good luck getting reelected when your voters are dead


Why do you think they're working so hard to restrict voting access? Don't need a majority if the other side can't vote.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meathome: anuran: If only the MAGATS only killed each other....

Governor of my state, who is anything but a Trumper, has been reopening our state even though we have one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Guy is also doing anything and everything to make sure another  gas pipeline gets run through our state, even though there are near daily accidents causing spill offs into the local waterlands. Bad enough that the Feds had to get involved (under Trump) because it was so blatantly wrong.

Politics usually takes a quick backseat when there's $$$ to be made. People die as a result? Not their problem.


Individual Democrats can be corrupt. Republicans have made corruption a party platform.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Headso: Skeleton Man: Anybody know the best place to find real vaccinated numbers for the US? I see news articles citing statistics that are usually 7-10% higher than Google's.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccination-trends


Those numbers are roughly the same as Google's. Maybe the articles I've seen are just overestimating or something. One yestersay definitely said "well over a third of the country" is fully vaccinated, not 29.5%.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scanman61: question_dj: make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?

yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.

I'm noticing a trend here in Texas.  Once an area gets past 50% immunizations, demand drops off and the state is either scaling down or closing mass vaccine sites.  Most areas of Texas no longer have wait lists or require appointments, just show up and get a shot.

It seems to be tracking with the political split in the state, and that really worries me.  We've hit the 50% vaccinated point but I'm wondering how long it will take to get to 75%.

If ever.


Remember kids will give things a boost.  12-16 pretty soon, 6mos to 11 hopefully in August.
Unfortunately schools will have smaller nads with requiring vaccination while we are under a EUA.  Hopefully the EUA for Pfizer and Moderna are lifted before year end.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: scanman61: question_dj: make me some tea: I'm starting to take a much more selfish attitude toward all of this.

I'm racing toward full vaccination, having had my first Moderna shot and getting my 2nd this Friday, so I really don't care as much anymore what other people do, or don't do.

Is that bad?

yes, because unvaccinated people will get sick with covid strains that are mutated and vaccine resistant, leading to you getting sick.

the ball is being spiked on the 5 yard line and it's going to cost us.

I'm noticing a trend here in Texas.  Once an area gets past 50% immunizations, demand drops off and the state is either scaling down or closing mass vaccine sites.  Most areas of Texas no longer have wait lists or require appointments, just show up and get a shot.

It seems to be tracking with the political split in the state, and that really worries me.  We've hit the 50% vaccinated point but I'm wondering how long it will take to get to 75%.

If ever.

Remember kids will give things a boost.  12-16 pretty soon, 6mos to 11 hopefully in August.
Unfortunately schools will have smaller nads with requiring vaccination while we are under a EUA.  Hopefully the EUA for Pfizer and Moderna are lifted before year end.


They will boost numbers, but remember, about half of their parents are going to be in the 50% un-vaccinated group.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

1funguy: Tennessee?

Who cares?
Let 'em go!


Only in we can give the rest of the Smokies to North Carolina first. They can keep Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I knows I am about to speak of a small  sample size, but here goes nothing.  I recently drove from Mississippi to Connecticut for work.  Along the way when I stopped to refuel, eat, and stop for the night, I was mindful of people wearing masks and trying to keep a distance between people.  The states with the most mask wearing and distancing, Tennessee and Virginia.  States with the least mask wearing, Connecticut and New Jersey.  Like I said, just my recent experience and most definitely a small sample size.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I'm not willing to sacrifice any more. Odds of a fully mRNA-vaccinated person catching the virus currently stand at about 170 times less likely than getting in a car accident and 40 times less likely than getting diagnosed with cancer.


Fauci said yesterday that they are only thinking the vaccine is effective for about 6 months.

We're currently in a "virus printer go burr" phase in India. Over a billion people with low vaccination rates in a scenario that is killing more people, younger people, and faster than we've seen in the past. The variants showing up are already dodging the immune response. Just takes one to be more contagious that has a tendency to hit younger people and avoid the immune response and we're back to a more deadly square one. But now people are apathetic to lockdowns and safety measures. 

Look at TX. Their cases tanked in March because they had a lockdown implemented by mother nature. 2 weeks of no heat or electricity and cases plummeted.

The problem has always been that the US didn't really ever lockdown.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Headso: Skeleton Man: Anybody know the best place to find real vaccinated numbers for the US? I see news articles citing statistics that are usually 7-10% higher than Google's.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccination-trends

Those numbers are roughly the same as Google's. Maybe the articles I've seen are just overestimating or something. One yestersay definitely said "well over a third of the country" is fully vaccinated, not 29.5%.


It could be that they're looking at the numbers for people over 18, and saying something like "over one third of eligible people have been fully vaccinated".
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In America, I'm not sure how much the state regulations actually matter.

You can require masks & social distancing and encourage vaccines, and many people won't wear them, socialize anyway, and won't get their shots.

And you can declare your state totally open, vaccines totally optional, go cough on your neighbor today!  And many people will still wear masks, avoid crowds, and get their shots.

What definitely matters are people's behaviors, but to what degree state regulations impact that is an open question.
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been over a year, and somehow we just can't learn. The same cycle is repeated over and over again across different parts of the world. Cases drop a bit, places open up, and after a brief delay cases start to go up quite rapidly. Soon enough they're worse than they were before and another lockdown comes. But cases never get as low as they were with the last lockdown, and when they Plateau a little bit, open up again. Cases get higher. Again. Lockdown. Rinse and repeat
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Skeleton Man: I'm not willing to sacrifice any more. Odds of a fully mRNA-vaccinated person catching the virus currently stand at about 170 times less likely than getting in a car accident and 40 times less likely than getting diagnosed with cancer.

Fauci said yesterday that they are only thinking the vaccine is effective for about 6 months.


Why would he say that when Pfizer and Moderna's studies found ~95% efficacy at 6 months, with the people they studied still having "very high" antibody counts? Are you sure you heard/read that right?
 
