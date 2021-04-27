 Skip to content
 
(Wired)   Feds arrest Russian Swede Bitcoin oligarch for massive cryptocurrency money laundering scheme. Bonus: They tracked him down via blockchain analysis that his company was supposed to defeat   (wired.com) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Blast you, Opera's free built in VPN!"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I've always loved that part. Bitcoin is a way to hide your transactions and have privacy.

Except for the public and unchangeable record of your transactions
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You know what is more untraceable than electronic currency? Cash.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/old reference is old
//Clint will bring him in
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Good


Ditto.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I've always loved that part. Bitcoin is a way to hide your transactions and have privacy.

Except for the public and unchangeable record of your transactions


Yup. Greatest law enforcement tool ever devised
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it kim dotcom? whatever happened to that guy?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use a btc mixer service. Lol.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Just use a btc mixer service. Lol.


Clearly I did not read tfa when I posted tgis. Lol.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, someone finally found a good use for a blockchain.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wow, someone finally found a good use for a blockchain.


Hey, some people have inserted child pornography into it, so they've found a use for it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've always loved that part. Bitcoin is a way to hide your transactions and have privacy.

Except for the public and unchangeable record of your transactions


Blockchain is literally a ledger of all activity associated with the instance.

It's great for inventory. Stupid for hiding things.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: You know what is more untraceable than electronic currency? Cash.


No problem. The cops ALWAYS assume it is criminally derived and take it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The IRS took down Capone. They are not to be farked with.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wow, someone finally found a good use for a blockchain.


It's like the banking system, but we've found a way to consume way more power per money unit to make it work!
And it's uninsured.

/citationneeded.jpg
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

question_dj: is it kim dotcom? whatever happened to that guy?


Last I read, holed up in New Zealand, living a lifestyle somewhere along these lines:

Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess he was only behind 6 proxies
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Feds arrest Russian Swede Bitcoin oligarch for massive cryptocurrency money laundering scheme. Bonus: They tracked him down via blockchain analysis that his company was supposed to defeat.
The_EliteOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes the Feds & IRS have very very smart people working for them.

I'm always reminded of that line in WoWS where the dad says to Leo "He's smart, you're dumb!" and also government has one resources that you'll never escape from. Time. They don't have to scoop you up now. They can wait you out indefinitely, even through more amiable administrations. It's the worst kind of siege.

/there's also very, very dumb people with the Feds
//see R.R. & Waco
///War on [insert cause here]
////too many slashies to keep going.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oligarchs don't get arrested. Oligarchs are like the nazgul of Putin.

This was just some stupid Ivan flunkie.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: You know what is more untraceable than electronic currency? Cash.


Not it's not.....I traced Cash to here:
Fark user image


Change my mind.......
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've always loved that part. Bitcoin is a way to hide your transactions and have privacy.

Except for the public and unchangeable record of your transactions


The secrecy part is that it's trivial to hide who "you" are. The record of the Bitcoin is traceable and known. The owner of the wallet is just a login that doesn't have to have any connection to an identifiable individual at all unless they have carelessly revealed themselves.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So I guess we'll stop hearing from government officials and less than informed persons that BTC is a perfect tool for criminals?

[sound of crickets]
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I see a headline, a picture, and a four sentence paragraph. Under that is a "featured video" that has similar content but doesn't match the headline. Thanks, WIRED!
 
