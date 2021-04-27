 Skip to content
 
(The Times of India)   There's no superspreader event like a 25,000-person event because a 25,000-person event has 25,000 people in it   (timesofindia.indiatimes.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Americans are so stupid! Muh freedumbs! LOL!  Screw you guys.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consider the fact that there is probably more nasty microbes and bacteria in that water alone ... kind of makes Covid19 a non-starter, don't you think?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My condolences for all the responsible people who will inadvertently die or lose a loved one due to the narcissism of the people featured in the article.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the percentage of Hindu's who refuse to take part in this ceremony in a normal year. because they don't want to get into that nasty poop infested water?  I am guessing the vast majority of them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, India, a land with little testing and the rest of the world caught on to the smoke of increased cremations.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the diarrhea water park?!
 
Esquilax1138
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Done feeling sorry for India. They bought their tickets. They knew what they were getting into, I say let 'em crash!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: What in the diarrhea water park?!


I thought that place was in New Jersey.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Virus don't care about your religion. It don't give a shiat.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uttertosh: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: What in the diarrhea water park?!

I thought that place was in New Jersey.


It's a franchise.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They lakh common sense
 
