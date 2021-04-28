 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Hey everybody, free beer May 19th-31st in CT if you're vaccinated. Book your pub crawls now. Free hangover day is June first   (wtnh.com) divider line
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel like this should be a time to scream "FARK ROADTRIIIIIP!!", and actually mean it for reals, but I am too scared of American police, and your Qarens.
 
August11
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only we had pubs here in CT. Instead, we have establishments filled with programmed drones who can identify a 1/4 pint of Guinness and beat you over the head with can-I-get-you-another? can-I-get-you-a​nother? can-I-get-you-another? can-I-g​et-you-another? can-I-get-you-another?

No we have bars here. Just bars.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

August11: If only we had pubs here in CT. Instead, we have establishments filled with programmed drones who can identify a 1/4 pint of Guinness and beat you over the head with can-I-get-you-another? can-I-get-you-a​nother? can-I-get-you-another? can-I-g​et-you-another? can-I-get-you-another?

No we have bars here. Just bars.


Well...that seems...unfortunate. The times spent in Norwalk, I've found the Irish places we went to pleasant. I think it's Donovan's or something that sticks out in particular.
 
