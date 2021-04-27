 Skip to content
 
(News4Jax)   Red Jumpsuit Apparatus guitarist Yahtzee purple monkey dishwasher bingo   (news4jax.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Glad they let us know it was a nationally known band, 'cause I never heard of them
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Glad they let us know it was a nationally known band, 'cause I never heard of them


I'll give them a listen later
I suspect we are both old
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - Face Down (Official Video)
Youtube 6Ux6SlOE9Qk

first hit from youtube.
Not bad. I can see from this song why he would be a dude who would do that
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: Musician Randy Winter was instrumental in search for missing man.

Damn that's a good pun.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You sunk my battleship!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ray Stevens - "Gitarzan" (Music Video) [from Get Serious]
Youtube 293Irm-vxtE
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Ux6SlOE​9Qk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
first hit from youtube.
Not bad. I can see from this song why he would be a dude who would do that


Meh, not my jam.
But good on that guy anyways.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ishkur: [Fark user image image 850x418]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you see a pop punk band mentioned in the news, you assume it's something to do with grooming minors. I'm glad to be wrong in this case. 

/Seriously, keep your kids away from pop punk bands.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His finely tuned ears helped him hear things that others can't?

Most musicians I know have to turn everything to 11.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Red Jumpsuit Apparatus" is the name of my Sammy Hagar/Steely D...HEY WAIT A MINUTE!
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Middleburg is that near Otisburg?
Superman & Lex Luthor
Youtube kqD0pqDOAtk
 
wild9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Headline reminded me of this skit
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: His finely tuned ears helped him hear things that others can't?

Most musicians I know have to turn everything to 11.


That was before in-ear monitors became a thing.

Sadly so was I.

/My tinnitus is at about 9800 hertz.
 
