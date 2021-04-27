 Skip to content
(NBC News) Better stock up on Newports (nbcnews.com)
    Nicotine, Tobacco, menthol tobacco, Smoking, FDA's decision, African American, Smoking cessation, advocates of a menthol ban  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UnKool!
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My lungs hurt just reading the headline.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Other vulnerable groups might also benefit. LGBTQ communities also have higher rates of menthol tobacco use, as do adolescents.


I know like 2 LGBTQ people who smoke. It's just so passé now. Smoking was a 60s activity. It stopped with Stonewall, I think. That's when coke became popular, though. Still is. Yayo is awesome after a few drinks. Less cancer, more heart attacks.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: UnKool!


Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Other vulnerable groups might also benefit. LGBTQ communities also have higher rates of menthol tobacco use, as do adolescents.


I know like 2 LGBTQ people who smoke. It's just so passé now. Smoking was a 60s activity. It stopped with Stonewall, I think. That's when coke became popular, though. Still is. Yayo is awesome after a few drinks. Less cancer, more heart attacks.


We have better treatments for heart attacks
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smoked them for 10 years before switching to vaping. In Washington at one point, they were like twice as much money as any of the other brands. It was insane to me.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a whole bunch of Skoal Wintergreen cans  and dry them out in the sun (or microwave) then just roll your own menthols.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Other vulnerable groups might also benefit. LGBTQ communities also have higher rates of menthol tobacco use, as do adolescents.


I know like 2 LGBTQ people who smoke. It's just so passé now. Smoking was a 60s activity.


I don't know anybody who smokes, in my circles or at work. That's been true for over a decade. And yet 14% of American adults smoke.

They're out there, you just don't hang out with them.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Other vulnerable groups might also benefit. LGBTQ communities also have higher rates of menthol tobacco use, as do adolescents.


I know like 2 LGBTQ people who smoke. It's just so passé now. Smoking was a 60s activity. It stopped with Stonewall, I think. That's when coke became popular, though. Still is. Yayo is awesome after a few drinks. Less cancer, more heart attacks.


Goya was cool before yayo. But I still yayo. First, I open up a can of Goya, filter the beans out and drop a couple GABA supplements into it. It all gets poured into a martini glass where I lick the rim for the yayo to stick. I call it Yo GABA Goya yayo.

/It feels good to be an idiot.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could really go for a cigarette right about now.
I only smoke when I go to the Seminole casino in Tampa.  It's a total night of debauchery. Gambling, drinking, smoking.  Wagyu beef at the Council Oak. I haven't been since February 2020 though.
Just ban cigarettes completely. We could save the lives of all people by banning cigarettes. I doubt this ban will ever take effect anyway. The second a Republican is back in the White House, this ban will stall.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plenty of me to go around.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so how long before some group of smokers sues to stop this claiming it breaks some rights of their to smoke what kinda tobacco they chose.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  How the fark am I supposed to get my eyes shined but?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rulemaking could take years.

Or it could be done by the end of the year.

If they are serious about it, it doesn't need to take long.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Great.  How the fark am I supposed to get my eyes shined but?[Fark user image image 425x338]


But = now.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started on Newports. When I was coughing blood I made the smart decision to switch to Camel lights. Much healthier.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I could really go for a cigarette right about now.
I only smoke when I go to the Seminole casino in Tampa.  It's a total night of debauchery. Gambling, drinking, smoking.  Wagyu beef at the Council Oak. I haven't been since February 2020 though.
Just ban cigarettes completely. We could save the lives of all people by banning cigarettes. I doubt this ban will ever take effect anyway. The second a Republican is back in the White House, this ban will stall.


Put me in the White House and cigarettes will only be found in museums...to clarify, I mean as a historical display, not in the gift shop.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't take Salem out of the country anymore.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoke up Johnny.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: I smoked them for 10 years before switching to vaping. In Washington at one point, they were like twice as much money as any of the other brands. It was insane to me.


check out how pricey chicken wings get in different neighborhoods. purposeful robbery.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Smoke up Johnny.


Your Mom is lighting up one for me now. Let me stretch back out, tell her you said hello
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I could really go for a cigarette right about now.
I only smoke when I go to the Seminole casino in Tampa.  It's a total night of debauchery. Gambling, drinking, smoking.  Wagyu beef at the Council Oak. I haven't been since February 2020 though.
Just ban cigarettes completely. We could save the lives of all people by banning cigarettes. I doubt this ban will ever take effect anyway. The second a Republican is back in the White House, this ban will stall.


Well fark it....why not ban alcohol again since that can save many lives as well.

/Cigar smoker.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When menthol is criminalized, only criminals will have menthol.

/Yo, man.  I can hook you up with some peppermint oil...pure and uncut.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels weird to ban cigarettes (types) but legalize marijuana. I mean I've really got no foot in either game as I do neither but it just feels weird.

Maybe it's all the years of false propaganda filling my head about how cool cigarettes are and how bad marijuana is that I can't shake.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I could really go for a cigarette right about now.
I only smoke when I go to the Seminole casino in Tampa.  It's a total night of debauchery. Gambling, drinking, smoking.  Wagyu beef at the Council Oak. I haven't been since February 2020 though.
Just ban cigarettes completely. We could save the lives of all people by banning cigarettes. I doubt this ban will ever take effect anyway. The second a Republican is back in the White House, this ban will stall.


I hate to break it to you but prohibition doesn't work.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad-TV-Thats-My-White-Mama
Youtube YmjuSOhaYco
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they're not clove cigarettes, amirite?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YmjuSOha​Yco?start=147]


Leaving satisfied.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the white man is going to boss the black man around and tell him he can't smoke menthols
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I started on Newports. When I was coughing blood I made the smart decision to switch to Camel lights. Much healthier.


That was the rumor we all got as teens (a tea-spoon of blood per pack of menthols).

The busy bodies' attempt at banning just one type of cigarette though (the ones that those people like) has always struck me as nakedly racist and paternalistic.

I suppose that's what's meant by Structural Racism though. The people in charge barking out orders to their subjugates.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Get a whole bunch of Skoal Wintergreen cans  and dry them out in the sun (or microwave) then just roll your own menthols.


Wut?

In KS & MO you can buy a 1lb bag of regular or menthol pipe tobacco for $10-12, 200 4 Aces tubes for $1.99, and a tube injector for $10-15.

When I was homeless the going rate for individual smokes was $.25. 5 smokes paid for a carton of tubes + tax.

If anyone smokes menthols, go that route. I didn't read all the hyperlinks in TFA so dunno if menthol pipe tobacco is gonna fall under the bus also (doubtful, since its pipe tobacco & taxed lower than cigarette tobacco). Pipe tobacco is just 1 or 2 grinds rougher than cigarette tobacco & rolls/smokes the same.

I spend $15-17/mo @ a pack a day, vs $150/mo on "shiat swept off the floor" Seneca's or Eagle 20's.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: It feels weird to ban cigarettes (types) but legalize marijuana. I mean I've really got no foot in either game as I do neither but it just feels weird.

Maybe it's all the years of false propaganda filling my head about how cool cigarettes are and how bad marijuana is that I can't shake.


Both should be legal.

But the nanny staters will think that's a crazy opinion.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Puma sweats.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 year old me: "Dad, what are the green cigarettes?"

Dad: "Watermelon flavored"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mabman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They've been banned in Canada for years.  The workaround is tobacconists sell these "flavor cards" separately. I don't smoke, but it's my understanding you place one of the cards in your regular cigarette pack and the flavour saturates the cigarettes (or maybe just the filter end).  You can get more flavours than just menthol as well.

Because it's a shady workaround, the flavour card vendors and the tobacconists never mention using the cards with cigarettes directly, the cards are technically "food flavouring enhancers" or some BS, but that doesn't fool anyone and you never see them being sold outside of tobacco shops.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ecmoRandomNumbers: Other vulnerable groups might also benefit. LGBTQ communities also have higher rates of menthol tobacco use, as do adolescents.


I know like 2 LGBTQ people who smoke. It's just so passé now. Smoking was a 60s activity.

I don't know anybody who smokes, in my circles or at work. That's been true for over a decade. And yet 14% of American adults smoke.

They're out there, you just don't hang out with them.


Of my high school friend group (who all smoked, myself included) only one still smokes.  It's not me.  Vaping has made it really easy to get off tobacco and then off of nicotine.  I no longer vape and it's been six years.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I started on Newports. When I was coughing blood I made the smart decision to switch to Camel lights. Much healthier.


American spirit were the smokes for the health conscious when I was a smoker.

They're additive free!
 
NotThatGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Well, at least they're not clove cigarettes, amirite?


Ahem, those are filtered cigars, so hopefully they'll be exempt. Menthol cloves are my fave, so this is relevant to my interests.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
windycitycigars.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

fandfwholesale.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember when they banned cloves, it was as though a bunch of art house cool guys were extinguished overnight. That smell was legendary to catch on a very very late night back alley cig session. Shredded the fark outta your lungs.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Of my high school friend group (who all smoked, myself included) only one still smokes.  It's not me.  Vaping has made it really easy to get off tobacco and then off of nicotine.  I no longer vape and it's been six years.


I smoked too, and so did a lot of my friends when we were in our twenties. Maybe it's a generational thing, but nobody I know vapes.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I could really go for a cigarette right about now.
I only smoke when I go to the Seminole casino in Tampa.  It's a total night of debauchery. Gambling, drinking, smoking.  Wagyu beef at the Council Oak. I haven't been since February 2020 though.
Just ban cigarettes completely. We could save the lives of all people by banning cigarettes. I doubt this ban will ever take effect anyway. The second a Republican is back in the White House, this ban will stall.


There won't be a ban until Big Tobacco has a replacement product (or three).

Tobacco will transition to vaping, and as soon as the dinosaurs of both parties die off, we can get legal weed (and prescription hallucinogens). Until then, gotta keep those for-profit prisons full.

Maybe the dinosaurs will wise up and realize that the government can be mandated to pay for substance abuse care. The patients will be just as trapped as the prisoners, and those grifting the system can still get rich.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [windycitycigars.com image 600x600][Fark user image image 600x400]
[fandfwholesale.com image 600x600]


Is the the Daddy Mac of tobacco? Or is it the Mac Daddy?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I predict that someone will come up with an additive you can mix into a cigarette blend to make menthol rollies. And make a mint for Zig- Zag.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

keldaria: It feels weird to ban cigarettes (types) but legalize marijuana. I mean I've really got no foot in either game as I do neither but it just feels weird.

Maybe it's all the years of false propaganda filling my head about how cool cigarettes are and how bad marijuana is that I can't shake.


Keep in mind that NO ONE is suggesting that we ban nicotine or CBD. It's just the delivery method that's getting tweaked.

Someone will market a patch or vape oil that is like smoking 5 packs a day. The addiction without the lung cancer. Keep your customers around as long as possible.
 
Slypork
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Badafuco: Get a whole bunch of Skoal Wintergreen cans  and dry them out in the sun (or microwave) then just roll your own menthols.

Wut?

In KS & MO you can buy a 1lb bag of regular or menthol pipe tobacco for $10-12, 200 4 Aces tubes for $1.99, and a tube injector for $10-15.

When I was homeless the going rate for individual smokes was $.25. 5 smokes paid for a carton of tubes + tax.

If anyone smokes menthols, go that route. I didn't read all the hyperlinks in TFA so dunno if menthol pipe tobacco is gonna fall under the bus also (doubtful, since its pipe tobacco & taxed lower than cigarette tobacco). Pipe tobacco is just 1 or 2 grinds rougher than cigarette tobacco & rolls/smokes the same.

I spend $15-17/mo @ a pack a day, vs $150/mo on "shiat swept off the floor" Seneca's or Eagle 20's.


When I was in the Navy in the early 1980s, as soon as we got into international waters, no taxes. I could get a carton of generic cigs for $2.

A lot of guys smoked. If some CPO told you to do something, you'd ask if you could finish your smoke. You'd get an extra 10 minutes to fark around, and with 12/12 shifts, a few free minutes was good.

I don't know how the non-smokers managed to put up with all the smoke. Wonder how many got lung cancer from second-hand smoke?
 
