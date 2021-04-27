 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   It's OK everyone. For his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew has received a polite scolding   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only a polite scolding? Epstein must be feeling really hung up about that.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At long last, Epstein is no longer twisting in the wind worrying about the fate of his friend.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing to get hung about 🎶
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
this is a different prince from the one who just died?
how does anyone keep up with this shiat
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They told him to straighten up or he's going to visit Prince Philip.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fornicating with BEASTLY American floozies... I'm surprised they didn't move him to a less nice castle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did they threaten to take his Thailand visitation privileges away?
 
