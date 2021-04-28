 Skip to content
 
(Komo)   If the Seattle underground tour is on your bucket list you might want to get certified for scuba diving   (komonews.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Puget Sound, Puget Sound waterfront, Study, Washington, Tsunami, Cascadia, San Juan Islands, quake  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a bit of precaution mixed with fear mongering.  Yes, such a massive quake is overdue, a 10-17% chance over the next 50 years leaves plenty of time for the region to forget what the plan actually was.  What we really need is a disaster film to capture the theoretical devastation. Do some overview shots, film the rest in Vancouver or Portland, and add in the special effects.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't, all good, Subby
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can also not live in multistory brick buildings that will turn into a rubble pile during the Big One.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?


You can not build or live in areas that are at or below sea level. Check out Richmond, south of Vancouver. They've got a maybe five foot high dyke to protect them from the ocean. If an earthquake hits or there's a tsunami they're done. I've got family there, some of whom live like a block from the dyke. I wonder what their emergency plan is other than to swim.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?


I'd move somewhere else but what, am I going to live in Spokane?  I think not.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt that many people in the Pacific northwest will take such a study seriously until a large enough earthquake takes place off the Washington state coast.

I remember when, back in the early 2000s, the History Channel showed a report on what would happen if a hurricane struck the New York City area.  The idea of such an event happening seemed far-fetched at the time. Then Hurricane Sandy struck.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?


We have tsunami sirens for the same reason that we have tornado sirens. So you can get to the basement before it hits.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ace in your face: Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?

You can not build or live in areas that are at or below sea level. Check out Richmond, south of Vancouver. They've got a maybe five foot high dyke to protect them from the ocean. If an earthquake hits or there's a tsunami they're done. I've got family there, some of whom live like a block from the dyke. I wonder what their emergency plan is other than to swim.


The fact that Richmond is basically a big clump of slit from the Fraser River means that there's a good that a major quake will turn it into soup.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If it happens, every store within a 12 hour drive from Seattle will immediately sell out of boats and life jackets.  Just like other times with snow shovels, air conditioners, and gas powered generators.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The subterranean city is there because a fire destroyed the place and a new city was built on top. Maybe after a tsunami the current city becomes the new underground city and they build Seattle 3.0 on top of that.

Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: The subterranean city is there because a fire destroyed the place and a new city was built on top. Maybe after a tsunami the current city becomes the new underground city and they build Seattle 3.0 on top of that.

Lather, rinse, repeat.


What Ahnk-Morpork is mostly built on was Ahnk-Morpork.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: It's just a bit of precaution mixed with fear mongering.  Yes, such a massive quake is overdue, a 10-17% chance over the next 50 years leaves plenty of time for the region to forget what the plan actually was.  What we really need is a disaster film to capture the theoretical devastation. Do some overview shots, film the rest in Vancouver or Portland, and add in the special effects.

Everything thats gonna happen post-Cascadia is all too predictable. Its gonna be one hell of a mess, innocent people are gonna die by the thousands, there will be tens if not hundreds of billions in damages, scumbags cost-cutting politicians are gonna say no one could have seen this coming and not one politician will go to prison for their entire political career refusing to do anything to prepare for this because CUT TAXES TO RICH PEOPLE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVERYTHING ELSE.


Then you'll have the usual religious nutjobs that'll say its all the gay marriage fault or abortion or something.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pehvbot: ace in your face: Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?

I'd move somewhere else but what, am I going to live in Spokane?  I think not.


I mean, you could live in Bellevue, Medina, Kent or anywhere 100' AMSL and not worry about tsunamis.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: pehvbot: ace in your face: Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?

I'd move somewhere else but what, am I going to live in Spokane?  I think not.

I mean, you could live in Bellevue, Medina, Kent or anywhere 100' AMSL and not worry about tsunamis.


Yeah, but living in Kent would make you pine for a sweet sweet death by tsunami.

I've been on the sound shoreline for about 15 years. The past 6 years have been flooded at least once a year, this past winter from high tides and storm surge. One landslide took several houses with more to come in the near future.

The local schools do a few programs concentrating on the local ecology and environmental impacts of our region and global warming. My kids brought home a map of our property area and said within 100 years it will be underwater and detailing similar subduction zone data. I am now building on a different uphill area and ditched the plans to build near the water.

/Guess I'm gonna need a bigger boat
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: The subterranean city is there because a fire destroyed the place and a new city was built on top. Maybe after a tsunami the current city becomes the new underground city and they build Seattle 3.0 on top of that.

Lather, rinse, repeat.


Wait. A subterranean city really exists there? I thought that was just a scenario created for a Scooby-Doo cartoon.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: harleyquinnical: It's just a bit of precaution mixed with fear mongering.  Yes, such a massive quake is overdue, a 10-17% chance over the next 50 years leaves plenty of time for the region to forget what the plan actually was.  What we really need is a disaster film to capture the theoretical devastation. Do some overview shots, film the rest in Vancouver or Portland, and add in the special effects.
Everything thats gonna happen post-Cascadia is all too predictable. Its gonna be one hell of a mess, innocent people are gonna die by the thousands, there will be tens if not hundreds of billions in damages, scumbags cost-cutting politicians are gonna say no one could have seen this coming and not one politician will go to prison for their entire political career refusing to do anything to prepare for this because CUT TAXES TO RICH PEOPLE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVERYTHING ELSE.


Then you'll have the usual religious nutjobs that'll say its all the gay marriage fault or abortion or something.


By no means do I disagree, but I believe the root cause in this case may be over population because people live everywhere. Luckily, watching the video in slow motion, a lot of Washington state is high enough up to be okay because much of the coastal towns are up on cliffs.  Crappy clay cliffs that will probably wash away from erosion some day.  There are a few weaknesses. The Pacific Coast cities like Long Beach, Ocean Shores, etc, will be history because they are entirely on the beach, as much of Victoria downtown.

Overall, I'm not sure what to suggest.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tsssssunamis flood things?
That's unpossible.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: harleyquinnical: It's just a bit of precaution mixed with fear mongering.  Yes, such a massive quake is overdue, a 10-17% chance over the next 50 years leaves plenty of time for the region to forget what the plan actually was.  What we really need is a disaster film to capture the theoretical devastation. Do some overview shots, film the rest in Vancouver or Portland, and add in the special effects.
Everything thats gonna happen post-Cascadia is all too predictable. Its gonna be one hell of a mess, innocent people are gonna die by the thousands, there will be tens if not hundreds of billions in damages, scumbags cost-cutting politicians are gonna say no one could have seen this coming and not one politician will go to prison for their entire political career refusing to do anything to prepare for this because CUT TAXES TO RICH PEOPLE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVERYTHING ELSE.


Then you'll have the usual religious nutjobs that'll say its all the gay marriage fault or abortion or something.


I can tell you're a scientician because you clearly are a witch.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: pehvbot: ace in your face: Christ, idk why people sit around worrying about earthquakes and volcanos. You can't stop them. Why worry about it?

I'd move somewhere else but what, am I going to live in Spokane?  I think not.

I mean, you could live in Bellevue, Medina, Kent or anywhere 100' AMSL and not worry about tsunamis.


Trading in the tsunami zone to live directly in the path of Rainier's Lahar.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: lolmao500: harleyquinnical: It's just a bit of precaution mixed with fear mongering.  Yes, such a massive quake is overdue, a 10-17% chance over the next 50 years leaves plenty of time for the region to forget what the plan actually was.  What we really need is a disaster film to capture the theoretical devastation. Do some overview shots, film the rest in Vancouver or Portland, and add in the special effects.
Everything thats gonna happen post-Cascadia is all too predictable. Its gonna be one hell of a mess, innocent people are gonna die by the thousands, there will be tens if not hundreds of billions in damages, scumbags cost-cutting politicians are gonna say no one could have seen this coming and not one politician will go to prison for their entire political career refusing to do anything to prepare for this because CUT TAXES TO RICH PEOPLE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVERYTHING ELSE.


Then you'll have the usual religious nutjobs that'll say its all the gay marriage fault or abortion or something.

By no means do I disagree, but I believe the root cause in this case may be over population because people live everywhere. Luckily, watching the video in slow motion, a lot of Washington state is high enough up to be okay because much of the coastal towns are up on cliffs.  Crappy clay cliffs that will probably wash away from erosion some day.  There are a few weaknesses. The Pacific Coast cities like Long Beach, Ocean Shores, etc, will be history because they are entirely on the beach, as much of Victoria downtown.

Overall, I'm not sure what to suggest.


Anyone along the Columbia will be f*cked for miles upstream.  You can just watch Japan's glorious 3/11/11 footage to see it in action.  Even compared to 3/11, the west coast has been hit with much worse.  This witch doctor I know who digs in mud told me.  He's a scientician too.

Seriously?  Giant lizards?  That's when I knew the mud diggers were liars.
 
