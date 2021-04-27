 Skip to content
 
(WABI Bangor)   Man steals Jeep. Then things get weird   (wabi.tv) divider line
    Automobile, State Police, State Troopers, Mars Hill, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Four-wheel drive, 34-year-old Tony Dubuc of Westfield, Criminal law  
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Maine+Jeep=weird. Or, a day ending in Y.

I want to hear about the guy with the custom (home made of course) roo catcher with deflector who waits at the moose crossings waiting for a purely accidental opportunity  to "harvest" some road kill.

Is claiming road kill legal in Maine?
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

blender61: Maine+Jeep=weird. Or, a day ending in Y.

I want to hear about the guy with the custom (home made of course) roo catcher with deflector who waits at the moose crossings waiting for a purely accidental opportunity  to "harvest" some road kill.

Is claiming road kill legal in Maine?


Not sure.
I grew up in New York state and I recall that if you hit & killed a deer (or anything, I suppose) you had to have permission from State Patrol of Game Warden.
When I killed a 150 pound deer with my Subaru, the trooper asked if I wanted it. Looking back, I guess my camouflage jacket and Vermont plates might have made him think I was a hunter. Nope, just a college kid with questionable fashion decisions.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: When I killed a 150 pound deer with my Subaru, the trooper asked if I wanted it.


Game laws vary wildly from state to state. It's almost as convoluted as liqueur laws which can vary by county.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Indiana. You gonna keep that deer?

Me. I want it but don't know how to gut it. I don't even have a knife.

Indiana. I'll take it off your hands and take it to Fishers.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MARS HILL, Maine (WABI)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Jeep Wave*
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Come on, subby. It can't get strang....

He stole a car and then hit his own car?

Now that's just dumb.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA:
The man then stole the woman's Jeep Grand Cherokee and began ramming it into his own truck just down the road.
As State Troopers began responding to the scene the man then returned the Jeep to the woman's house and ran back towards his own truck.

This man literally played "Stop hitting yourself!" with his own truck....
 
Frowzy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was having trouble with his POS truck and couldn't afford to get it fixed, figured a hit and run accident would let insurance cover the cost of repairs.

/who knows
//just a guess
//might have just been bored
 
