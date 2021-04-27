 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   After 32 years living on an island, Italy's 81-year-old Robinson Crusoe is giving up his WWII shelter and moving into an apartment   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Sardinia, Mauro Morandi, Maddalena archipelago, Island, Mediterranean island, Italy, Robinson Crusoe, national park authorities  
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, I guess Robinson Crusoe was basically a park ranger.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, those poor, poor sheep.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maddalena national park authorities, which have been managing Budelli since 2016 and want to reclaim his home and turn the island into what has been described as a hub for environmental education.

If only there was someone who knew all about the island and all the animal species that lived there, that the authorities could consult for help with the environmental education..
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Oh, those poor, poor sheep.


Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...with what money
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He picks NOW to return to civilisation?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuartp9: Maddalena national park authorities, which have been managing Budelli since 2016 and want to reclaim his home and turn the island into what has been described as a hub for environmental education.

If only there was someone who knew all about the island and all the animal species that lived there, that the authorities could consult for help with the environmental education..


He probably can't take care of himself/the house/the island and do the things required, and they don't want to embarrass him. The company went out of business, so I'm not sure why he has the right to live there, or why people have to pay to support him. Italy doesn't have sovereign citizens, as far as I know.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They couldn't really work anything better out, or is it just that 81, maybe he's better off near town? *shrug*
 
stuartp9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: He probably can't take care of himself/the house/the island and do the things required, and they don't want to embarrass him.


Oh that's right, old people are useless and can't do anything..

newschainonline.comView Full Size


94 years old and still teaching the entire world a lesson.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuartp9: Begoggle: He probably can't take care of himself/the house/the island and do the things required, and they don't want to embarrass him.

Oh that's right, old people are useless and can't do anything..

[newschainonline.com image 640x472]

94 years old and still teaching the entire world a lesson.


Oh yeah, I forgot, all people are useful, all the time, and have to get free land whenever they want.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeeze... all they had to do was wait a few years.  This is kind of shiatty.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Richard Proenneke would like a word.
 
