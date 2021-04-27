 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   This is a very important question for Farkers: How much booze can you drink after you've been Covid vaccinated?   (news.yahoo.com)
38
posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 11:04 PM



tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of it.
/2nd shot is in 12 hours....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very little, because of the blood pressure medication.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on how much I have to share with the vaccine.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd shot yesterday. From reports by friends, I was prepared to feel like crap for a day or two. I'm feeling fine, thank goodness. Having a couple of beers tonight to celebrate.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people that have any condition that causes weakened immune system will get less out the vaccine.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting mine tomorrow. Gonna need at least one beer chaser after the shot.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: So people that have any condition that causes weakened immune system will get less out the vaccine.


I think that is a dumb comment.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I did before I was vaccinated ..
 
TheDude74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drank some beers as soon as I got back from getting my first shot which was around noonish a few weeks ago, i'm still alive so I will probably do the same after my second shot next week
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope a lot because I have.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait wait wait wait wait wait. Define "after"
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girlfriend quit drinking two days ago. Got Moderna number 1 yesterday.

She feels like death warmed over from the combination of the soreness and fatigue and the minor alcohol withdrawal.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you still conscious?  If yes, you can drink more.  If no, make sure you planned for a friend to turn you on your side.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that warning in Russia was more about someone there thinking "Hey, maybe we can use this as a chance to get people to reduce their alcohol intake" than it was about the effects alcohol has on the vaccines. Health officials might mean well by saying moderate drinking is okay, but they are farking up the program. People hear that and they think it equates to drinking alcohol is okay. We've seen here in the US that trying to be specific in guidelines and recommendations doesn't work. Either you stop people from doing the thing or prepare to see them ignore you. "You should..." equates to "do whatever you want" for many people.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting...

I got my second shot with a mild hangover (in the evening, and from the evening before), and it kicked my butt.
Fever, chills, aches... the proverbial "24hr flu" type crap. I felt like crap so I didn't drink much after, and have generally kept it that way because of having felt like crap enough for a bit.
Maybe I'll keep it that way for a while... what's the harm, other than MURDER!!
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is suggested to drink lots of fluids after the injections.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None. Because you feel like a small truck hit you.

/ Moderna
// second shot yesterday
/// I've never felt sick after a vaccine before.
 
Murflette
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh

I literally just a few minutes ago wondered exactly this question.

Second Pfizer is Friday
 
VoodooTaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By our household math and experience the night of 2nd shot, 7-8 shots of good tequila for Pfizer, 2 pours of Bourbon for Moderna.  Neither of us had more than a mild headache the next day.

More usefully, those in our respective offices reeling of arm pain that same day were our hard the next day.   Neither of us had immediate or bad arm pain. Thats probably a good leading indicator if you should celebrate, or take it slow in anticipation of a bad next day.
 
Murflette
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question.

Has anyone gotten their round 2 and NOT had side effects?
 
dennerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same amount you could drink before the vaccine I would expect.
 
VoodooTaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...were out* hard the next day...
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the answer is: moderate drinking is always fine, excessive drink is always bad. Why waste an article on a point you can convey on a bumper sticker.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: Question.

Has anyone gotten their round 2 and NOT had side effects?


I had Pfizer in Jan/Feb.  Sore arm after the first shot. Absolutely nothing after the second shot.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't determine if you all are talking about booze in here when you mention "my first and second shot"...made the thread entertaining...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lawbrkr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First shot was a couple of pints of vodka, just to be safe, second shot was tilting windmills and finishing the half gallon. If my out of shape alcoholic can get it,,, you have no excuse.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Murflette: Question.

Has anyone gotten their round 2 and NOT had side effects?


Sore arm both times.  After the first shot, I had the all over body ache like I was actually coming down with it again.  After the second shot, I took some ibuprofen and stayed well hydrated and had pretty much no reaction.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss5280: None. Because you feel like a small truck hit you.

/ Moderna
// second shot yesterday
/// I've never felt sick after a vaccine before.


Yeah, I was in the ~17% with significant symptoms as well. I got the full Monty, aches, chill, fever. I was running a 102.5 fever after 36 hours, 7 hours later I woke up for work feeling great, it was weird.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Depends how you feel. After my second Pfizer shot I didn't feel like doing anything but sleep.

To each his or her own.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Murflette: Question.

Has anyone gotten their round 2 and NOT had side effects?


So far I just have a sore arm, but it's only been ten hours.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I will say this...after about 12 or 18 hours I felt OK so party on.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Murflette: Question.

Has anyone gotten their round 2 and NOT had side effects?


I had a sore arm but was otherwise fine.   Glands didn't swell even a little
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'M FINE. PERFECTLY FINE. MO WORRIES.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mrs Poet and I got the J&J shot a month ago, then had celebratory dinner & drinks. Probably overdid the drinks part, and we blame that for the "wine flu" we had the next day. Within 24 hours we were back to norbal.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I drank the vaccine and injected the alcohol.
Now am feel funny.
 
