(CNN) They "forcefully acquired wives"? Well that's one way of putting it
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, technically they only took them by the looking glass and forced them to agree.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nigeria's Middle Belt region, and seized the wives of fleeing residents

It's true; just got an email that says they now have a surplus of super-rich wives and need my help to get their funds to the US.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Joseph Smith approves.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would anyone seize a wife? The ones that come voluntarily are bad enough.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Will you people just stop that?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well...that's what they did.

The women were already wives to someone else. And these Boko Haram imbeciles forcibly took them and, according to the article, "attached" them to their own men.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Niger please.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Attached?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the matter, subby, never played Super Mario Bros?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wife hoisting... Wasn't that a sporting event Jim Brockmire called during his decade long hiatus?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RagnarD: Wife hoisting... Wasn't that a sporting event Jim Brockmire called during his decade long hiatus?


Also, the theme of "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers"
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goAo5​d​C8P1s
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Take my wife, forcefully"

/and I just turned Henny Youngman into Roger Stone
//yuck
 
