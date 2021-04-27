 Skip to content
 
Grab your rifle and head for Arizona
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Forget the rifles. Go old school.
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are delicious. One of the best steaks I ever had was bison.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
^this
Too bad they cannot be rounded up.
Bison is tasty.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ought to fill freezers on reservations with that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for volunteers to kill bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park.

Guys the only way you'll get adequate numbers of rednecks to help is by saying, "the NPS is now strictly forbidding anyone to kill the severely endangered bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon."
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it comes to ground meat though, venison over bison.  Yisss.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me want to return to hunting. I can sure go for bison right now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only had bison burgers a couple times and they were quite good, would definitely OM NOM NOM again.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

koder: The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for volunteers to kill bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park.

Guys the only way you'll get adequate numbers of rednecks to help is by saying, "the NPS is now strictly forbidding anyone to kill the severely endangered bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon."


Wait. Do I have to get out of the truck before I shoot?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why? Is the trumpers hunting season finally open?
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why not introduce a wolf pack to the area?  It helps keep the Yellowstone Park ecosystem healthy, so why not here?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dodo David: koder: The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for volunteers to kill bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park.

Guys the only way you'll get adequate numbers of rednecks to help is by saying, "the NPS is now strictly forbidding anyone to kill the severely endangered bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon."

Wait. Do I have to get out of the truck before I shoot?


Tom Lehrer: The Hunting Song (concert live) (1960)
Youtube A92_XFvez9U
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why volunteers?  Charge a couple grand per tag. Or auction those tags off. I'm sure there are a bunch of tiny dick rich guys that want to post a picture of them kneeling behind a bison on their Twitter account.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am so very scared
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Why not introduce a wolf pack to the area?  It helps keep the Yellowstone Park ecosystem healthy, so why not here?


There was a plan to do just that, allow the Mexican grey wolf population in southern Arizona to build and then spread into the grand canyon area. Unfortunately in 2015 the governors of AZ, NM, UT, & CO all signed a letter asking the USFS to exclude the wolves from areas north of I40. More info here.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bison, I am disappoint.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Use your fists instead and see what happens. It just might work out. Try it. I believe in you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whatever liberal group is encouraging and glorifying this gun and meat culture based activity needs should lose their non-profit status and be investigated.
 
wademh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
ekstrabladet.dkView Full Size


Can I nominate a pair?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My experience with bison meat, as a burger, was it was way too lean.  It needed a bit of fat added to the ground meat.  There's a reason filet mignon is always wrapped in bacon when it's cooked.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

433: When it comes to ground meat though, venison over bison.  Yisss.


Wild game in the US?  Yeah no thanks.  You don't know what they've been eating.
Remember where you live.
The Superfund laughs at venison.  I'd sooner eat fish out of the Ohio.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Whatever liberal group is encouraging and glorifying this gun and meat culture based activity needs should lose their non-profit status and be investigated.


Do you know if you stop complaining so much people might actually respect your opinion.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MIRV888: 433: When it comes to ground meat though, venison over bison.  Yisss.

Wild game in the US?  Yeah no thanks.  You don't know what they've been eating.
Remember where you live.
The Superfund laughs at venison.  I'd sooner eat fish out of the Ohio.


Commercial venison exists and that's where you see it on menus; I am happy to eat venison taken from the area where I live.  There is other commercial game that is less than wild as well.  Good luck out there.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

433: When it comes to ground meat though, venison over bison.  Yisss.


Venison is great but I think bison is the best burger.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for volunteers to kill bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park.

Guys the only way you'll get adequate numbers of rednecks to help is by saying, "the NPS is now strictly forbidding anyone to kill the severely endangered bison on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon."


you will never get a real redneck there as long as you have this requirement:
- Have the ability to purchase and pass a background investigation and have no criminal or wildlife violations
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: 433: When it comes to ground meat though, venison over bison.  Yisss.

Venison is great but I think bison is the best burger.


Probably no one here knows The Dairy Palace here in Texas, but they have an exotic meat menu with bison, elk, venison, duck, antelope? and one other.  Oh man are they good.  I'll get bison the next time.  I remember it being a thicker, beefier or woolier beef, as if it resembled the animal it came from.  I'm there maybe once a quarter, I'll definitely try.

The duck is the best one.  It's what you want.  I can talk about that place all day, so I'll stop here!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: My experience with bison meat, as a burger, was it was way too lean.  It needed a bit of fat added to the ground meat.  There's a reason filet mignon is always wrapped in bacon when it's cooked.


I read that as "wrapped in raccoon" and had real questions about Guy Fieri's business practices.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

433: Wile_E_Canuck: 433: When it comes to ground meat though, venison over bison.  Yisss.

Venison is great but I think bison is the best burger.

Probably no one here knows The Dairy Palace here in Texas, but they have an exotic meat menu with bison, elk, venison, duck, antelope? and one other.  Oh man are they good.  I'll get bison the next time.  I remember it being a thicker, beefier or woolier beef, as if it resembled the animal it came from.  I'm there maybe once a quarter, I'll definitely try.

The duck is the best one.  It's what you want.  I can talk about that place all day, so I'll stop here!


Ostrich makes a killer burger too.
 
