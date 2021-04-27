 Skip to content
(US Naval Institute)   Attack of the drones. Unmmaned helicopter crashes into U.S. Navy ship   (news.usni.org) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That boat is ugly. Like whoever designed it hates the sea and everything in it.

Glad no one was hurt.

Can we have healthcare yet?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And so it began.,,
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You don't just go leaping straight for the littoral combat ship, like a bull at the gate.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
999,999 more and they could sink
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been on that ship.  It's really cool.

Hopefully it'll buff right out.

/for the low price of eleventy zillion dollars
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
::Bunch of Hunt for Red October memes here
::
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: You don't just go leaping straight for the littoral combat ship, like a bull at the gate.


I did not understand that scene at all when I first watched it at age 13.
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let me guess, made in Japan?
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thought they gave up on all those Littoral ships.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: ::Bunch of Hunt for Red October memes here
::


A mishspelled headline is an automatic green light, Ryan.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A helicopter crashed into a ship and nobody was hurt. That's one of the primary features of unmanned craft.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: 999,999 more and they could sink


We're talking about the new LCS?

An errant seagull would have risked a total loss.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Can we have healthcare yet?


Absolutely.  Universal healthcare has nothing to do with the military budget
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A helicopter crashed into a ship and nobody was hurt. That's one of the primary features of unmanned craft.


It could take out some redshirts
 
DrEMHmrk2 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A helicopter crashed into a ship and nobody was hurt. That's one of the primary features of unmanned craft.


Smartest comment of the day.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
/Samson drone
//Launched by Delilah
///Unmmaned
////Got nuthin' else
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There you go subs, it's now a maned helicopter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Red October "This business will get out of control..."
Youtube YZuMe5RvxPQ
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware clitoral battleships were ever manned.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dyhchong: There you go subs, it's now a maned helicopter.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Was the helicopter named "Karen"?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I wasn't aware clitoral battleships were ever manned.


They carry a bunch of little canoes that are.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: yohohogreengiant: Can we have healthcare yet?

Absolutely.  Universal healthcare has nothing to do with the military budget


Every dollar budgeted by Congress to the Pentagon for things like an LCS or an F-35 is a dollar which can't be budgeted towards something actually useful like universal healthcare or UBI.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: johnny_vegas: yohohogreengiant: Can we have healthcare yet?

Absolutely.  Universal healthcare has nothing to do with the military budget

Every dollar budgeted by Congress to the Pentagon for things like an LCS or an F-35 is a dollar which can't be budgeted towards something actually useful like universal healthcare or UBI.


Of course Congress had to actually authorize universal healthcare.  Cancel the entire military budget and you still have over $1 trillion dollars you need to find.  It can (and should) be done but don't blame the military or the F-35 if it doesn't happen.
 
